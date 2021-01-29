DFI Shares New Resource Page for Educators and Parents to Explore Financial Education with K-12 Students

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) announces the development of a new financial education resource page for parents and educators wanting to explore personal finance with K-12 students.

As parents and educators continue to seek new ways to help students learn during the varied classroom experiences of online, mixed and in-class learning, DFI is providing a new resource to encourage the inclusion and integration of financial education into regular class activities.

Understanding that lower financial literacy levels may be linked to a lack of financial resilience in times of economic uncertainty like the current pandemic, incorporating financial education into the lessons of today’s students could mean stronger economic resilience for future generations.

Research from the University of Cambridge indicates our money habits – whether we will be “spenders” or “savers” – is set around age seven, and that it becomes more difficult with each passing year to change those habits.

“We want to make sure Washington youth have every opportunity to develop strong financial knowledge and habits as they grow,” DFI Director Charlie Clark said. “This new resource page builds on what DFI’s financial education and outreach team created last year to help families and educators with the learn-at-home transition.”

The new activity pages can be found at https://dfi.wa.gov/financial-education/fun-clusters and are broken into grade bands: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12.

“We recognize that parents and teachers are juggling a learning experience that presents many challenges,” added Lyn Peters, DFI Director of Communications, Financial Education and Outreach. “We wanted to make sure this was easy to use, offered multiple access options – including both online and printable resources, videos and games - and addressed a variety of learning styles. Making sure financial education continues to be a part of Washington students’ lives today is a crucial component of making sure future generations are able to better weather financial and economic emergencies tomorrow.”

