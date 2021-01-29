SOUTH CAROLINA’S EARNED INCOME TAX CREDIT INCREASES IN 2021

Page Content

South Carolina's Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) increases in 2021, offering more money for low- to moderate-income working individuals or couples, particularly those who have children.

Nationally, the IRS estimates, 20% of eligible taxpayers do not claim the federal EITC. South Carolina's version of the federal EITC was adopted in 2018 and is being phased in over six years.

For tax year 2019, eligible taxpayers can claim up to 41.67% of the federal credit.

For tax year 2020, eligible taxpayers can claim up to 62.5% of the federal credit.

For example: If your 2020 federal EITC is $1,000, your South Carolina EITC will total $625 this year.

By tax year 2023, South Carolina taxpayers will be able to claim 125% of the federal EITC. The EITC was claimed on more than 58,000 South Carolina returns for tax year 2019.

Tax Year Credit Amount (% of federal EITC) 2018 20.83% 2019 41.67% 2020 62.50% ​2021 ​83.33% ​2022 ​104.17% ​2023 and later ​125% ​ To receive the credit: