Governor DeSantis Prioritizes Public Safety, Continues to Invest in Florida’s Juvenile Justice System in Florida Leads Budget

January 28, 2021

Tallahassee, Fla. –Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his Florida Leads Budget, which makes critical investments to further strengthen Florida’s juvenile justice system. This funding will support critical services within the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to ensure safer communities and better opportunities for Florida’s at-risk and troubled youth.

Highlights from Governor DeSantis’ Florida Leads budget include:

$4.5 million dollars to enhance medical services within DJJ’s detention centers to provide high quality healthcare for our youth.

$5 million to provide critical repairs and maintain safe and secure detention, probation and residential facilities throughout the state.

$450,000 to upgrade the department’s electronic monitoring services with the latest technology to improve tracking and supervision of youth. This funding provides for an alternative to secure detention for youth while increasing public safety in our communities.

These budget recommendations are in addition to the Governor’s continued funding for important prevention and early intervention services for at-risk youth.

“I thank Governor DeSantis for continuing to make public safety a top priority and demonstrating his commitment to supporting DJJ’s mission to provide better outcomes for the youth we serve,” said DJJ Secretary Simone Marstiller. “His investment in these critical services, and continued support in funding important prevention services, solidifies Florida’s position as a national leader in juvenile justice while ensuring a better and brighter tomorrow for Florida’s youth and families.”

