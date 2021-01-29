Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Removes Restriction on Certain Vehicles on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties and Interstate 70 in Bedford and Fulton Counties in PA

​PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties and Bedford and Fulton Counties in Pennsylvania. 

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.  

The types of vehicles that were prohibited from traveling on Interstate 99/Interstate 70 in the region were: 

 

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

A 45mph speed restriction as well as the right lane only restriction for commercial vehicles not impacted by the travel restriction on these roadways has also been lifted.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. 

 

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101 

