I-76 East to Close at Night Next Week, I-76 West to Close Next Weekend for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound single lane conditions and overnight and weekend closures will be in place next week on Interstate 76 between University Avenue and 30th Street in Center City Philadelphia for median barrier construction and viaduct repairs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work next week and next weekend, weather permitting, will end the around-the-clock westbound lane closure that were in place since last September between University Avenue and 30th Street by Monday morning, February 8. However, overnight and weekend lane restrictions and closures will continue on I-76 until the viaduct rehabilitation project finishes this spring.

The eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at South Street, which remain closed for construction of a new I-76 median barrier, also will reopen by Monday morning, February 8.

Weather permitting, the I-76 restrictions and locations for next week are:

Monday, February 1, through Thursday, February 4, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue at 8:00 PM, then closed completely at 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for overhead viaduct repairs;

Thursday, February 4, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a slow-moving single lane traffic pattern will be in place on eastbound or westbound I-76 between Montgomery Drive and Passyunk Avenue for maintenance of work zone signs;

From 12:00 Noon Friday, February 5, to 5:00 AM Monday, February 8, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue for removal of construction barrier and line striping. Eastbound on-ramps at Walnut Street and South Street also will be closed; and

From 12:00 Noon Friday, February 5, to 5:00 AM Monday, February 8, westbound I-76 will be closed between University Avenue and Interstate 676 for removal of construction barrier and line striping. Westbound on-ramps at University Avenue, Vare Avenue and South Street also will be closed.

When westbound I-76 is closed next weekend, westbound I-76 through motorists coming from New Jersey will be directed to go north on Interstate 95, then west on I-676 to access westbound I-76. Westbound local motorists will exit at University Avenue and follow the posted detours to the ramp to I-76 west.

When eastbound I-76 is closed at night next week, traffic will be directed to exit at 30th Street and follow Market Street west to left on 38th Street to the ramp to eastbound I-76 at 34th Street. For ramp closures, drivers will follow posted detours.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities, which are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #