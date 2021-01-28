Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,641 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report, for the Week of Jan. 25

Things are starting to intensify in the Missouri Senate, as we conclude the first month of the 2021 legislative session. Our highlight this week was hearing the governor’s annual State of the State address, where he lines out his agenda for the Legislature. This will be a tall order, but with all of us working together, we should be able to accomplish these goals between now and the middle of May.

I am chairing the Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee once again this year, and we heard our first legislation for 2021. These include two of my proposals, Senate Bill 27 and Senate Bill 160. Senate Bill 27 would modify provisions regarding a county treasurer’s access to certain documents of county officials, as I mentioned last week. Senate Bill 160 seeks to authorize the cities of Clinton and Lincoln to propose a sales tax for public safety. I am hopeful we can get these two very important proposals before the full Missouri Senate very soon.

Now that all of the committees are in full swing, we will start discussing more items on the floor of the Missouri Senate, and I will keep you up to date on these actions throughout the legislative session.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

The 2021 State of the State Address is given in the Missouri Senate Chamber.

You just read:

Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report, for the Week of Jan. 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.