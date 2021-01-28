Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report, for the Week of Jan. 25

Things are starting to intensify in the Missouri Senate, as we conclude the first month of the 2021 legislative session. Our highlight this week was hearing the governor’s annual State of the State address, where he lines out his agenda for the Legislature. This will be a tall order, but with all of us working together, we should be able to accomplish these goals between now and the middle of May.

I am chairing the Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee once again this year, and we heard our first legislation for 2021. These include two of my proposals, Senate Bill 27 and Senate Bill 160. Senate Bill 27 would modify provisions regarding a county treasurer’s access to certain documents of county officials, as I mentioned last week. Senate Bill 160 seeks to authorize the cities of Clinton and Lincoln to propose a sales tax for public safety. I am hopeful we can get these two very important proposals before the full Missouri Senate very soon.

Now that all of the committees are in full swing, we will start discussing more items on the floor of the Missouri Senate, and I will keep you up to date on these actions throughout the legislative session.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate.

