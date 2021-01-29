Maureen Falvey of Falvey Coaching & Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOCUST VALLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all hope to reach the end of our life with no regrets, but all too often we live our lives based on everyone else's definition of who we are. The only way to live a life of no regrets is to wake up and choose for ourselves each day what we really want and where we really want to go.

If you’re ready for a positive shift toward something better, leadership coaching can help you make the kind of powerful choices and changes that will transform the quality of your life, work and relationships.

Maureen Falvey certified professional leadership coach and founder of Falvey Coaching & Consulting, where she works with individuals to maximize their potential, accelerate their growth, and live and work with greater purpose and passion.

“You're not just the protagonist in your story. You're the author.” says Maureen. “You want to write the best version of your story. I believe we’re always one choice away from a great life. I help people live on purpose instead of by accident so they have fewer regrets.”

Prior to launching Falvey Coaching & Consulting, Maureen enjoyed a dynamic and fulfilling 25-year career in advertising. Still, she longed for something more authentic.

“The purpose of life is not to push a cart uphill with your nose the whole time,” says Maureen. “Our brains are wired for habits and we fall into ways of being that are oftentimes unhelpful. We need a wake-up call to live and work with greater intention.”

It doesn't happen accidentally. There must be a plan. Unless we tell ourselves where we want to go or our habits will take over, we will default to the path of least resistance, which is fine, but it’s not a great life.

“Mary Oliver said, ‘What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?’ and the only word that I really care about is plan,” says Maureen. “Hopes don't make anything happen. Nothing happens without the intention. I help people put a plan together to show up at their very best at work and in life.”

Maximizing our effectiveness as leaders always leads back to the personal. Through empowered, sometimes difficult conversation, through embracing conflict, through collaboration, people can learn to advocate for themselves in the right way at the right time with the right people.

“I'm most proud of that I never give up on anyone,” says Maureen. “I can see the good in everyone and I never give up on anyone because I know they're always one choice away from a great life and a great experience at work.”

