Section of US 59 to be Resurfaced in Marion County

A section of US 59 in northern Marion County will receive a new riding surface this year according to plans approved in January by TxDOT.

“We will be resurfacing a 2.1-mile section of the highway from State Highway 49 in Jefferson to 2.1 miles north,” said Wendy Starkes, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “We will also be replacing metal guard railing along the construction route.”

Madden Construction Company of Minden, Louisiana, was awarded the contract for the construction project with a bid of $2.8 million.

Work on the project should begin in March of this year and take about eight months to complete, Starkes said.