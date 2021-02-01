Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Industry Gears Up With IoT Devices To Boost Growth In The Market

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

The smart building (nonresidential) market is driven by the increasing demand to automate tasks by using IoT (Internet of Things) devices. IoT involves sending and receiving data by a network of sensors, appliances, meters and other devices in the smart buildings industry. The IoT enabled sensors and devices are used to increase the efficiency of the appliances in a smart building making it more efficient, sustainable, safer such as a few IoT enabled sensors are capable of automatically turning the lights on sensing the presence in a room thus adding a distinctive attribute to the smart building. Thus, the increased adoption of IoT technology boosts growth of the smart building market. According to smart buildings market research, the IoT-based connected devices used in smart commercial buildings was an estimated of 151 million units. Thus, the increased use of IoT devices in smart building increases the growth of the smart building market.

The global smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market is expected grow from $36.42 billion in 2020 to $42.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The nonresidential smart buildings market size is expected to reach $59.30 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

