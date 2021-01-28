Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $3.5 Million for Fourth Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the parent company of Sound Community Bank, issued press releases announcing fourth quarter 2020 financial results and declaring dividends. The Company reported net income of $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, or $1.34 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $1.9 million, or $0.72 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared on Company common stock a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share and a special cash dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividends will be payable on February 24, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1541119/000154111921000002/0001541119-21-000002-index.htm
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1541119/000154111921000004/0001541119-21-000004-index.htm

