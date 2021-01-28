Programmatic Job Advertising Leader Joveo Closes 2020 with Record Results, Announces Double-Digit Growth in Year-Ending Revenue Despite COVID-19

Company reports exceptional market traction with new customer additions including marquee global brands, success in international markets, and the launch of new solutions

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, announced today that it closed out 2020 with unprecedented momentum in product innovation, customer success and acquisition, and business growth across global markets.



The company achieved double-digit growth in year-ending revenue despite the economic impact of COVID-19 as talent acquisition and recruitment marketing teams were exploring creative ways to source relevant talent on time with reduced and uncertain budgets, while transforming their processes and technology stacks for greater efficiency, transparency, control, and predictability.

Key Highlights:

Joveo almost doubled its active customer base last year.

The European market delivered record contributions as the overall media spend in the region grew by almost 400% in 2020.

Joveo also signed a number of global enterprises as customers in the Asia-Pacific region, including some of the largest employers in India.



The aggregate spend on recruitment media procured and managed through Joveo’s programmatic job advertising platform has grown by 800% in the last three years.

“As talent acquisition leaders continue to work with reduced and uncertain budgets and leaner teams, they are increasingly looking to embrace performance-driven approaches for recruitment, while seeking greater transparency into the costs and ROI of their candidate sources,” said Ram Gupta, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Joveo. “Joveo delivers the only recruitment advertising platform that addresses their need for performance, transparency, and independence.”

“With the only transparent and independent programmatic job advertising platform, we are uniquely positioned to enable recruitment teams to target and attract the most relevant talent on time, while delivering significantly higher ROI and providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “We are immensely grateful to our customers for their constant support and guidance in helping us build our platform and business.”

Some of Joveo’s end customers include Adecco, HealthTrust (a subsidiary of HCA Healthcare), Randstad, FedEx, SkipTheDishes, Barclays, Bristol Myers Squibb, Alexander Mann Solutions, Wells Fargo, T-Mobile, Northrop Grumman, HCL Technologies, WilsonHCG, webTactics, Monster, JobCloud, Nurse.com, and others.

New Recruitment Advertising Solutions

Expanding beyond its flagship MOJO™ (Machine Optimized Jobs) programmatic job advertising platform, Joveo announced a new, state-of-the-art suite of solutions designed to enable employers, staffing firms, RPOs, recruitment marketing agencies, and job sites, to target and attract candidates on a variety of channels, including niche and diversity sites, search engines, social media, social and search marketplaces (including Google for Jobs and Facebook Jobs), and the whole World Wide Web.

The new Joveo solution portfolio includes:



MOJO™ Ad Exchange: The only transparent job ad exchange that diversifies and optimizes the publisher mix to maximize recruitment advertising performance.

The only transparent job ad exchange that diversifies and optimizes the publisher mix to maximize recruitment advertising performance. MOJO™ Display Ads: A solution that enables businesses to run display, search, and social ads that reach up to 95% of all active and passive job seekers on the World Wide Web.

A solution that enables businesses to run display, search, and social ads that reach up to 95% of all active and passive job seekers on the World Wide Web. MOJO™ Social Networks: Automated job postings on social and search marketplaces that drive massive reach and visibility for jobs via the world’s most powerful search engine (Google for Jobs) and social media platform (Facebook Jobs).

Automated job postings on social and search marketplaces that drive massive reach and visibility for jobs via the world’s most powerful search engine (Google for Jobs) and social media platform (Facebook Jobs). MOJO™ Apply: Job application experience optimization solution that simplifies the job application process across all devices to improve click-to-apply conversion rates.

Award-winning Innovation and Services

TalentCulture HR Tech Award Winner: TalentCulture, a leading media outlet and marketing consultancy in the human capital industry, selected Joveo as a 2020 HR Tech award winner , for the MOJO™ platform’s best-of-breed, highly differentiated capabilities in recruitment advertising, as well as outstanding customer reviews.

America’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes: In a list published by Forbes, Joveo was ranked among the top 50 best startup employers in the United States as it earned high ratings on employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth.

About Joveo



Joveo, the global leader in programmatic job advertising, is changing the way recruitment media buying is done.

Joveo’s platform enables businesses to buy, manage, and track recruitment media, including job sites, social and search marketplaces, and the whole World Wide Web, to attract and hire the most relevant applicants on time, within their budget. Powering more than 20 million jobs every day, Joveo’s data-driven recruitment advertising solutions dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire.

For more information, visit www.joveo.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

