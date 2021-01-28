UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2020 DISTRIBUTIONS
/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020.
Common - CUSIP 903002103
|Shown as Dollars ($)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/16/20
|$0.18
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.18
|$0.00
|6/15/20
|$0.18
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.18
|$0.00
|9/15/20
|$0.18
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.18
|$0.00
|12/15/20
|$0.18
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.18
|$0.00
|TOTAL
|$0.72
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.72
|$0.00
|Shown as a Percentage (%)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/16/20
|$0.18
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|6/15/20
|$0.18
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|9/15/20
|$0.18
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|12/15/20
|$0.18
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|TOTAL
|$0.72
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002301
|Shown as Dollars ($)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/16/20
|$0.500000
|$0.186670
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.313330
|$0.186670
|6/15/20
|$0.500000
|$0.186670
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.313330
|$0.186670
|9/15/20
|$0.500000
|$0.186670
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.313330
|$0.186670
|12/15/20
|$0.272200
|$0.101623
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.170577
|$0.101623
|TOTAL
|$1.772200
|$0.661633
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$1.110567
|$0.661633
|Shown as a Percentage (%)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/16/20
|$0.500000
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|6/15/20
|$0.500000
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|9/15/20
|$0.500000
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|12/15/20
|$0.272200
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|TOTAL
|$1.772200
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400
|Shown as Dollars ($)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/16/20
|$0.421875
|$0.157502
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.264373
|$0.157502
|6/15/20
|$0.421875
|$0.157502
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.264373
|$0.157502
|9/15/20
|$0.421875
|$0.157502
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.264373
|$0.157502
|12/15/20
|$0.421875
|$0.157502
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.264373
|$0.157502
|TOTAL
|$1.687500
|$0.630008
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$1.057492
|$0.630008
|Shown as a Percentage (%)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/16/20
|$0.421875
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|6/15/20
|$0.421875
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|9/15/20
|$0.421875
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|12/15/20
|$0.421875
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|TOTAL
|$1.687500
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509
|Shown as Dollars ($)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/16/20
|$0.3984375
|$0.148752
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.2496855
|$0.148752
|6/15/20
|$0.3984375
|$0.148752
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.2496855
|$0.148752
|9/15/20
|$0.3984375
|$0.148752
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.2496855
|$0.148752
|12/15/20
|$0.3984375
|$0.148752
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.2496855
|$0.148752
|TOTAL
|$1.5937500
|$0.595008
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.9987420
|$0.595008
|Shown as a Percentage (%)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/16/20
|$0.3984375
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|6/15/20
|$0.3984375
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|9/15/20
|$0.3984375
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|12/15/20
|$0.3984375
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
|TOTAL
|$1.5937500
|37.333910%
|0%
|0%
|62.666090%
|37.333910%
NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS
Common - CUSIP 903002103
|DISCOUNT DATE
|FAIR MARKET VALUE ($)
|DISCOUNT PRICE ($)
|DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)
|1/15/2020
|16.130
|15.375
|0.755
|2/18/2020
|16.330
|15.625
|0.705
|3/16/2020
|11.500
|11.500
|0.000
|4/15/2020
|10.875
|10.875
|0.000
|5/15/2020
|10.900
|10.750
|0.150
|6/15/2020
|12.410
|12.125
|0.285
|7/15/2020
|12.395
|11.875
|0.520
|8/17/2020
|13.525
|13.000
|0.525
|9/15/2020
|14.555
|13.875
|0.680
|10/15/2020
|13.955
|13.50
|0.455
|11/16/2020
|14.430
|13.750
|0.680
|12/15/2020
|15.695
|15.000
|0.695
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.
UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.
Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997
