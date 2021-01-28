Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Full Year Loan Growth of 17.1% and $634,000 Linked Quarter Increase in Net Income

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), the parent company of First US Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (“4Q2020”), compared to $0.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“3Q2020”) and $1.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 (“4Q2019”). For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s net income totaled $2.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Growth in net income comparing 4Q2020 to the previous quarter of 2020 was driven by improved net interest income and reduced loan loss provisioning and non-interest expense, partially offset by reductions in non-interest income. Total loans averaged $644.8 million during 4Q2020, compared to $609.6 million during 3Q2020, an increase of $35.2 million, or 5.8%, for the quarter. As of December 31, 2020, net loans totaled $638.4 million, compared to $545.2 million as of December 31, 2019, representing growth of $93.1 million, or 17.1%, for the year.

James F. House, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “By any account, this was an extraordinarily challenging year. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt throughout the economy and had a dramatic impact on our operations. As we close the door on 2020, we are gratified by the accomplishments of our team despite this difficult environment. In the fourth quarter, net interest income continued to improve, we gained additional clarity on the strength of our loan portfolio, and we wrapped up a year of substantial growth in earning assets. We believe that these positive outcomes have given us a solid foundation upon which to build in 2021.”

Financial Highlights

Loan Growth – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category at the end of each of the most recent five quarters as of December 31, 2020.

  Quarter Ended  
  2020     2019  
  December
31, 		    September
30, 		    June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December
31, 		 
     
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
  (2020 Loan Balances are Unaudited)  
Real estate loans:                                      
Construction, land development and other land loans $ 37,282     $ 35,472     $ 31,384     $ 31,927     $ 30,820  
Secured by 1-4 family residential properties   88,856       95,147       93,010       100,186       104,537  
Secured by multi-family residential properties   54,326       49,197       48,807       44,029       50,910  
Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties   184,528       183,754       160,683       156,222       162,981  
Commercial and industrial loans   69,808       72,948       73,978       80,771       90,957  
Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans   11,927       13,950       13,793              
Consumer loans:                                      
Direct consumer   29,788       30,048       33,299       36,307       38,040  
Branch retail   32,094       33,145       33,000       31,568       32,305  
Indirect sales   141,514       125,369       89,932       69,982       45,503  
Total loans $ 650,123     $ 639,030     $ 577,886     $ 550,992     $ 556,053  
Less unearned interest, fees and deferred costs   4,279       4,240       5,401       5,353       5,048  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   7,470       7,185       6,423       5,954       5,762  
Net loans $ 638,374     $ 627,605     $ 566,062     $ 539,685     $ 545,243  
                                       

Loan growth during both 4Q2020 and the full year of 2020 was led by the Company’s indirect lending efforts. The indirect portfolio is comprised of loans secured by collateral that generally includes recreational vehicles, campers, boats and horse trailers. Effective January 1, 2020, the portfolio was transferred to the Bank from the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company (“ALC”). During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for this financing grew substantially as consumers sought alternatives to more traditional travel and leisure activities. During 4Q2020 and the full year of 2020, the Company also experienced growth in its real estate lending portfolios, including commercial real estate, construction lending and multi-family residential. The growth in real estate lending was focused on borrowers that management determined to be of appropriate credit quality and structure in the current environment under the Bank’s established underwriting criteria. In response to the pandemic, the Bank also participated in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) administered by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”), which also contributed to loan growth for the year. Loan growth during both 4Q2020 and the full year of 2020 was partially offset by decreases in the Bank’s residential 1-4 family real estate and commercial and industrial portfolios, as well as a reduction in direct consumer and branch retail lending, primarily through ALC’s branch system.

Net Interest Income and Margin – Loan growth, particularly in the indirect portfolio, combined with continued reductions in deposit costs drove the increase in net interest income in 4Q2020 compared to the previous quarter of 2020. The 4Q2020 increase represented the second consecutive quarter of growth in net interest income following the significant net interest margin compression that began in March of 2020 in the wake of pandemic-related changes in the interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased modestly to 4.59% in 4Q2020, compared to 4.56% in 3Q2020, due to continued deposit repricing. Annualized average total funding costs decreased to 0.47% in 4Q2020, compared to 0.54% in 3Q2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest margin and average total funding costs were 4.69% and 0.62%, respectively, compared to 5.18% and 0.96%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The reduction in net interest margin for 2020 was due primarily to the lower interest rate environment, as yields on interest-earning assets generally shifted downward more rapidly than rates on interest-bearing liabilities. Although the current environment is expected to continue to challenge growth in net interest margin, management remains focused on reducing interest costs in the near-term as interest-bearing liabilities continue to reprice.

Loan Loss Provision – Loan provisioning decreased by $0.6 million in 4Q2020 compared to 3Q2020 due primarily to reduced loan growth during 4Q2020. Excluding loans originated under the PPP, which are guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.18% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 1.16% as of September 30, 2020 and 1.05% as of December 31, 2019. The increase comparing December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2019 is reflective of the significant uncertainty that was introduced into the economic environment following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of this uncertainty, the Company increased qualitative factors associated with the calculation of loan loss reserves beginning in the first quarter of 2020, and, due to continued economic uncertainty, these qualitative factors remained at heightened levels as of December 31, 2020. However, the Company continued to see improvement as of the end of the year in certain metrics related to the credit quality of the loan portfolio, including reductions in COVID-19-related deferments. In addition, the ratio of net charge-offs to average loans decreased to 0.11% annualized for 4Q2020, compared to 0.19% annualized for 3Q2020, and 0.39% annualized for 4Q2019.

Management believes that the allowance for loan and lease losses as of December 31, 2020, which was calculated under an incurred loss model, was sufficient to absorb losses in the Company’s loan portfolio based on circumstances existing as of the balance sheet date. However, due to the uncertainty of the economic environment resulting from the pandemic, management will continue to closely monitor the impact of changing economic circumstances on the Company’s loan portfolio. In accordance with relevant accounting guidance for smaller reporting companies, the Company has not yet adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting model for the calculation of credit losses and is currently evaluating the impact that adopting CECL will have on the Company’s financial statements.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million comparing 4Q2020 to 3Q2020. The decrease was due primarily to a non-routine gain on the sale of premises and equipment that totaled $0.3 million in 3Q2020 and was not repeated in 4Q2020. In addition, effective in 4Q2020, the Bank discontinued its secondary mortgage marketing efforts resulting in a reduction of $0.1 million in non-interest income compared to the previous quarter of 2020. Although the discontinuation of secondary mortgage marketing efforts is expected to result in reductions of non-interest income, it is also expected to reduce non-interest expense commensurately. For the year ended December 31, 2020, non-interest income totaled $5.0 million, compared to $5.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease resulted from reductions in service charges and related fees on the Bank’s deposit accounts, as well as reduced credit insurance income that is derived primarily from ALC’s lending activities. These decreases were attributable to reduced economic activity and changes in deposit customer and consumer borrower behaviors during the pandemic. The reductions were partially offset by increased non-interest income associated with gains on the sale of securities, secondary mortgage fees and other income.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million comparing 4Q2020 to 3Q2020 due to modest reductions in salaries and employee benefits, professional services and certain other expenses, including losses on repossessed assets, during 4Q2020. A portion of the expense reduction was associated with the discontinuation of secondary mortgage marketing efforts. For the year ended December 31, 2020, non-interest expense totaled $34.3 million, compared to $33.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.5%. The increase during 2020 resulted primarily from increases in computer services, salaries and employee benefits and other professional services.

Balance Sheet Growth – Total assets as of December 31, 2020 increased by $37.6 million, or 4.4%, compared to September 30, 2020, and increased by $101.8 million, or 12.9%, compared to December 31, 2019. Growth in deposits totaled $36.9 million, or 4.9%, in 4Q2020, and $98.6 million, or 14.4%, for the full year of 2020. Deposit growth in 2020 reflected the impact of the pandemic on both business and consumer deposit holders, including preferences for liquidity, loan payment deferments, tax payment deferments, stimulus checks and lower consumer spending. Of the total increase in deposits during 2020, $39.2 million represented non-interest-bearing deposits, while $59.4 million were interest-bearing. The 4Q2020 growth included $32.0 million in wholesale deposits that were acquired by the Bank at a weighted average total cost of 0.40% and weighted average term of 51 months. Along with interest rate swaps that the Company had previously put in place, the wholesale deposits serve to mitigate a portion of risk associated with rising interest rates. Wholesale funding also provides the Company with additional liquidity that enables management to continue its focus on reducing interest expense on core deposits.

Asset Quality – Non-performing assets, including loans in non-accrual status and other real estate owned (OREO), totaled $4.0 million as of both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, compared to $4.8 million as of December 31, 2019. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets improved to 0.45% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 0.47% as of September 30, 2020, and 0.61% as of December 31, 2019.

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common stock in each quarter of 2020, resulting in a dividend of $0.12 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $0.09 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Regulatory Capital – During 4Q2020, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than the ratios required to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution under applicable banking regulations. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 11.78%. Its total capital ratio was 12.92%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.98%.

Liquidity – As of December 31, 2020, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits.

COVID-19 Borrower Support Actions – Following the declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic in March of 2020, the Company participated in a number of actions to support borrowers, including the origination of PPP Loans to deliver funding to small business owners, as well as processing loan payment deferments for consumer and business borrowers.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank. In addition, the Company’s operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company, and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank’s and ALC’s consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FUSB.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company’s senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Specifically, with respect to statements relating to the sufficiency of the allowance for loan and lease losses, loan demand, cash flows, interest costs, growth and earnings potential, expansion and the Company’s positioning to handle the challenges presented by COVID-19, these factors include, but are not limited to, the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas; market conditions and investment returns; changes in interest rates; the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the Company’s customers, the communities that the Company serves and the United States economy, including the impact of actions taken by governmental authorities to try to contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and subsequent federal legislation) and the resulting effect on the Company’s operations, liquidity and capital position and on the financial condition of the Company’s borrowers and other customers; the pending discontinuation of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark; the availability of quality loans in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas; the relative strength and weakness in the consumer and commercial credit sectors and in the real estate markets; collateral values; cybersecurity threats; and risks related to the Paycheck Protection Program. There can be no assurance that such factors or other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements.


FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

  Quarter Ended     Year Ended  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
  December
31, 		    September
30, 		    June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December
31, 		    December
31, 		    December
31, 		 
                   
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)          
Results of Operations:                                                      
Interest income $ 10,204     $ 9,996     $ 9,780     $ 10,397     $ 10,825     $ 40,377     $ 43,588  
Interest expense   912       1,031       1,157       1,511       1,636       4,611       6,646  
Net interest income   9,292       8,965       8,623       8,886       9,189       35,766       36,942  
Provision for loan and lease losses   469       1,046       850       580       716       2,945       2,714  
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses   8,823       7,919       7,773       8,306       8,473       32,821       34,228  
Non-interest income   1,008       1,375       1,330       1,297       1,396       5,010       5,366  
Non-interest expense   8,477       8,747       8,581       8,494       8,279       34,299       33,782  
Income before income taxes   1,354       547       522       1,109       1,590       3,532       5,812  
Provision for income taxes   309       136       118       262       381       825       1,246  
Net income $ 1,045     $ 411     $ 404     $ 847     $ 1,209     $ 2,707     $ 4,566  
Per Share Data:                                                      
Basic net income per share $ 0.16     $ 0.07     $ 0.07     $ 0.13     $ 0.19     $ 0.43     $ 0.71  
Diluted net income per share $ 0.15     $ 0.06     $ 0.06     $ 0.13     $ 0.18     $ 0.40     $ 0.67  
Dividends declared $ 0.03     $ 0.03     $ 0.03     $ 0.03     $ 0.03     $ 0.12     $ 0.09  
Key Measures (Period End):                                                      
Total assets $ 890,511     $ 852,941     $ 845,747     $ 788,565     $ 788,738                  
Tangible assets (1)   882,101       844,439       837,142       779,850       779,913                  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses   638,374       627,605       566,062       539,685       545,243                  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   7,470       7,185       6,423       5,954       5,762                  
Investment securities, net   91,422       93,405       103,964       110,079       108,356                  
Total deposits   782,212       745,336       738,290       682,595       683,662                  
Short-term borrowings   10,017       10,045       10,334       10,152       10,025                  
Total shareholders’ equity   86,678       85,658       85,281       84,332       84,748                  
Tangible common equity (1)   78,268       77,156       76,676       75,617       75,923                  
Book value per common share   14.03       13.87       13.81       13.73       13.76                  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   12.67       12.49       12.41       12.31       12.33                  
Key Ratios:                                                      
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.48 %     0.19 %     0.20 %     0.43 %     0.61 %     0.32 %     0.58 %
Return on average common equity
(annualized)		   4.82 %     1.91 %     1.91 %     4.02 %     5.68 %     3.17 %     5.51 %
Return on average tangible common equity
(annualized) (1) 		  5.34 %     2.12 %     2.13 %     4.49 %     6.35 %     3.52 %     6.19 %
Net interest margin   4.59 %     4.56 %     4.65 %     4.97 %     5.12 %     4.69 %     5.18 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   82.3 %     84.6 %     86.2 %     83.4 %     78.2 %     84.1 %     79.8 %
Net loans to deposits   81.6 %     84.2 %     76.7 %     79.1 %     79.8 %                
Net loans to assets   71.7 %     73.6 %     66.9 %     68.4 %     69.1 %                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   8.87 %     9.14 %     9.16 %     9.70 %     9.73 %                
Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)   8.98 %     9.08 %     9.36 %     9.46 %     9.61 %                
Allowance for loan losses as % of loans (4)   1.16 %     1.13 %     1.12 %     1.09 %     1.05 %                
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets   0.45 %     0.47 %     0.52 %     0.60 %     0.61 %                


(1)  Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 11.
(2)  Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income).
(3)  First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio.
(4)  The allowance for loan losses as a % of loans excluding PPP Loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, was 1.18% as of December 31, 2020.
 

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
  Average
Balance 		    Interest     Annualized
Yield/
Rate % 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Annualized
Yield/
Rate % 		 
ASSETS                                              
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Total Loans $ 644,759     $ 9,818       6.06 %   $ 545,130     $ 10,015       7.29 %
Taxable investment securities   92,523       344       1.48 %     107,918       555       2.04 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   3,533       16       1.80 %     1,543       11       2.83 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   1,135       10       3.51 %     1,138       12       4.18 %
Federal funds sold   85                   10,080       45       1.77 %
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   63,477       16       0.10 %     46,677       187       1.59 %
Total interest-earning assets   805,512       10,204       5.04 %     712,486       10,825       6.03 %
Non-interest-earning assets:                                              
Other assets   68,096                       71,393                  
Total $ 873,608                     $ 783,879                  
                                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Demand deposits $ 211,000     $ 134       0.25 %   $ 164,412     $ 209       0.50 %
Savings deposits   167,429       151       0.36 %     153,628       322       0.83 %
Time deposits   236,769       591       0.99 %     246,640       1,071       1.72 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   615,198       876       0.57 %     564,680       1,602       1.13 %
Borrowings   10,021       36       1.43 %     10,172       34       1.33 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities (1)   625,219       912       0.58 %     574,852       1,636       1.13 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Demand deposits   152,537                       113,953                  
Other liabilities   9,515                       10,729                  
Shareholders’ equity   86,337                       84,345                  
Total $ 873,608                     $ 783,879                  
                                               
Net interest income         $ 9,292                     $ 9,189          
Net interest margin                   4.59 %                     5.12 %


(1)   The annualized rate on total average funding costs, including total average interest-bearing liabilities and average non-interest-bearing demand deposits, was 0.47% and 0.94% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
 

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended     Year Ended  
  December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
  Average
Balance 		    Interest     Annualized Yield/
Rate % 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Annualized Yield/
Rate % 		 
ASSETS                                              
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Total Loans $ 590,200     $ 38,251       6.48 %   $ 527,310     $ 39,635       7.52 %
Taxable investment securities   99,096       1,761       1.78 %     130,262       2,710       2.08 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   2,503       55       2.20 %     1,978       55       2.78 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   1,135       51       4.49 %     925       58       6.27 %
Federal funds sold   4,740       45       0.95 %     11,700       272       2.32 %
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   65,609       214       0.33 %     40,853       858       2.10 %
Total interest-earning assets   763,283       40,377       5.29 %     713,028       43,588       6.11 %
Non-interest-earning assets:                                              
Other assets   70,716                       71,723                  
Total $ 833,999                     $ 784,751                  
                                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Demand deposits $ 192,035     $ 577       0.30 %   $ 167,308     $ 848       0.51 %
Savings deposits   162,636       756       0.46 %     161,371       1,632       1.01 %
Time deposits   233,815       3,143       1.34 %     246,880       4,074       1.65 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   588,486       4,476       0.76 %     575,559       6,554       1.14 %
Borrowings   10,156       135       1.33 %     5,237       92       1.76 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities (1)   598,642       4,611       0.77 %     580,796       6,646       1.14 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Demand deposits   140,196                       111,214                  
Other liabilities   9,741                       9,910                  
Shareholders’ equity   85,420                       82,831                  
Total $ 833,999                     $ 784,751                  
                                               
Net interest income         $ 35,766                     $ 36,942          
Net interest margin                   4.69 %                     5.18 %


(1)   The annualized rate on total average funding costs, including total average interest-bearing liabilities and average non-interest-bearing demand deposits, was 0.62% and 0.96% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
 

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
YEAR-END CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

  December 31,     December 31,  
  2020     2019  
  (Unaudited)          
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $ 12,235     $ 11,939  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   82,180       45,091  
Total cash and cash equivalents   94,415       57,030  
Federal funds sold   85       10,080  
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value   84,993       94,016  
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   6,429       14,340  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,135       1,137  
Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $7,470 and $5,762, respectively   638,374       545,243  
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $23,774 and $22,570, respectively   28,206       29,216  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   15,846       15,546  
Accrued interest receivable   2,807       2,488  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   8,410       8,825  
Other real estate owned   949       1,078  
Other assets   8,862       9,739  
Total assets $ 890,511     $ 788,738  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Deposits:              
Non-interest-bearing $ 151,935     $ 112,729  
Interest-bearing   630,277       570,933  
Total deposits   782,212       683,662  
Accrued interest expense   292       537  
Other liabilities   11,312       9,766  
Short-term borrowings   10,017       10,025  
Total liabilities   803,833       703,990  
               
Shareholders’ equity:              
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
7,596,351 and 7,568,053 shares issued, respectively; 6,176,556 and 6,157,692 shares outstanding, respectively		   75       75  
Additional paid-in capital   13,786       13,814  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (52 )     (46 )
Retained earnings   94,722       92,755  
Less treasury stock: 1,419,795 and 1,410,361 shares at cost, respectively   (21,853 )     (21,850 )
Total shareholders’ equity   86,678       84,748  
               
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 890,511     $ 788,738  
               

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
YEAR-END CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

  Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
  December 31,     December 31,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
                   
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)          
Interest income:                              
Interest and fees on loans $ 9,818     $ 10,015     $ 38,251     $ 39,635  
Interest on investment securities   386       810       2,126       3,953  
Total interest income   10,204       10,825       40,377       43,588  
                               
Interest expense:                              
Interest on deposits   876       1,602       4,476       6,554  
Interest on borrowings   36       34       135       92  
Total interest expense   912       1,636       4,611       6,646  
                               
Net interest income   9,292       9,189       35,766       36,942  
                               
Provision for loan and lease losses   469       716       2,945       2,714  
                               
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses   8,823       8,473       32,821       34,228  
                               
Non-interest income:                              
Service and other charges on deposit accounts   306       453       1,301       1,828  
Credit insurance income   57       123       309       549  
Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities         25       326       92  
Mortgage fees from secondary market   68       95       567       475  
Lease income   212       212       842       845  
Other income, net   365       488       1,665       1,577  
Total non-interest income   1,008       1,396       5,010       5,366  
                               
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits   5,069       5,080       20,536       20,352  
Net occupancy and equipment   1,111       1,040       4,185       4,230  
Computer services   485       420       1,796       1,525  
Fees for professional services   293       297       1,297       1,176  
Other expense   1,519       1,442       6,485       6,499  
Total non-interest expense   8,477       8,279       34,299       33,782  
                               
Income before income taxes   1,354       1,590       3,532       5,812  
Provision for income taxes   309       381       825       1,246  
Net income $ 1,045     $ 1,209     $ 2,707     $ 4,566  
Basic net income per share $ 0.16     $ 0.19     $ 0.43     $ 0.71  
Diluted net income per share $ 0.15     $ 0.18     $ 0.40     $ 0.67  
Dividends per share $ 0.03     $ 0.03     $ 0.12     $ 0.09  
                               

COVID-19 Loan Deferments

Uncertainty continues to exist as to what the ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be on the Company’s borrowers. In response to this uncertainty, during 2020, the Company increased qualitative factors in the calculation of the allowance for loan and lease losses. Although we believe that the allowance was sufficient to absorb losses in the portfolio based on circumstances existing as of December 31, 2020, management is continuing to closely monitor the Company’s loan portfolio for indications of credit deterioration, particularly with respect to those loans that have had payments deferred in connection with the pandemic.

In accordance with section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Company implemented initiatives to provide short-term payment relief to borrowers who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Over 1,900 of the Company’s borrowers requested and were granted pandemic-related deferments by the Company during the year ended December 31, 2020. Although the interpretive guidance defines short-term as six months, the majority of deferments granted by the Company were for terms of 90 days or less. During 4Q2020, the principal balance of loans that were under COVID-19 deferment was reduced by $10.4 million. The table below summarizes all remaining COVID-19 payment deferments as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

  As of December 31, 2020     As of September 30, 2020     As of June 30, 2020  
  # of
Loans
Deferred 		    Principal
Balance of
Loans
Deferred 		    % of
Portfolio
Balance 		    # of
Loans
Deferred 		    Principal
Balance of
Loans
Deferred 		    % of
Portfolio
Balance 		    # of
Loans
Deferred 		    Principal
Balance of
Loans
Deferred 		    % of
Portfolio
Balance 		 
     
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
Loans secured by real estate:                                                                      
Construction, land development and other land loans       $             1     $ 2,259       6.4 %     7     $ 4,544       14.5 %
Secured by 1-4 family residential properties   6       314       0.4 %     8       398       0.4 %     50       9,474       10.2 %
Secured by multi-family residential properties                                       12       29,726       60.9 %
Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties   6       6,615       3.6 %     10       14,084       7.7 %     49       42,797       26.6 %
Commercial and industrial loans   2       530       0.6 %     2       529       0.6 %     9       1,460       1.7 %
Consumer loans:                                                                      
Direct consumer   50       201       0.7 %     77       284       0.9 %     442       2,188       6.6 %
Branch retail   43       336       1.0 %     36       353       1.1 %     172       1,856       5.6 %
Indirect sales   3       65       0.1 %     19       509       0.4 %     123       3,199       3.6 %
Total loans   110     $ 8,061       1.2 %     153     $ 18,416       2.9 %     864     $ 95,244       16.5 %
                                                                       

Although the credit quality of these deferred loans will continue to be evaluated on an ongoing basis in accordance with the Company’s uniform framework for establishing and monitoring credit risk, in accordance with regulatory guidance related to the CARES Act, loans for which payments were deferred related to COVID-19 will generally not be considered troubled debt restructurings or placed in past due or nonaccrual status during the deferment period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of operating income, tangible assets and equity, and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of each relevant non-GAAP measure to GAAP-based measures included in the financial statements previously presented in this press release.

Operating Income

In addition to GAAP-based measures of net income, management periodically reviews certain non-GAAP measures of pre-tax income that factor out the impact of discrete income or expense items that, although not unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring, tend to fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter or are based on events that are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s core operating earnings as a financial institution. An example includes the provision for loan and lease losses, which, although a core part of the Company’s operating activities, may fluctuate significantly based on the level of loan growth in a quarter, changes in economic factors or other events during the quarter. Examples of items that are not necessarily considered by management to be core to the Company’s operating earnings include accretion and amortization of discounts, premiums and intangible assets associated with purchase accounting. In its own analysis, management has defined operating income as a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts net income for the following items:

  • Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
  • Accretion of discount on purchased loans
  • Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits
  • Gains (losses) on sales and prepayments of investment securities
  • Gains (losses) on settlements of derivative contracts
  • Gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed real estate
  • Gains on sales of fixed and other assets
  • Provision for loan and lease losses
  • Amortization of core deposit intangible asset
  • Acquisition expenses

A reconciliation of the Company’s net income to its operating income for each of the most recent five quarters as of December 31, 2020 is set forth below. A limitation of the non-GAAP calculation of operating income presented below is that the adjustments to the comparable GAAP measure (net income) include gains, losses or expenses that the Company does not expect to continue to recognize at a consistent level in the future; however, the adjustments of these items should not be construed as an inference that these gains, losses or expenses are unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING INCOME – LINKED QUARTERS
(Non-U.S. GAAP Unaudited Reconciliation)

  Quarter Ended  
  2020     2019  
  December
31, 		    September
30, 		    June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December
31, 		 
     
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
Net income $ 1,045     $ 411     $ 404     $ 847     $ 1,209  
Add back:                                      
Provision for income taxes   309       136       118       262       381  
Income before income taxes   1,354       547       522       1,109       1,590  
Subtract adjustments to net interest income:                                      
Accretion of discount on purchased loans   (180 )     (140 )     (226 )     (131 )     (174 )
Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits   (1 )     (3 )     (5 )     (9 )     (11 )
Net adjustments to net interest income   (181 )     (143 )     (231 )     (140 )     (185 )
Add back (subtract) non-interest adjustments:                                      
Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities               (326 )           (25 )
Net (gain) loss on sales of foreclosed real estate   (7 )     6       5       5       30  
Gain on sales of fixed and other assets         (315 )                  
Provision for loan and lease losses   469       1,046       850       580       716  
Amortization of core deposit intangible   91       103       110       110       110  
Net non-interest adjustments   553       840       639       695       831  
Operating income $ 1,726     $ 1,244     $ 930     $ 1,664     $ 2,236  
                                       

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company’s capitalization to other organizations. In management’s experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company’s consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company’s calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.

      Quarter Ended     Year Ended  
      2020     2019     2020     2019  
      December
31, 		    September
30, 		    June
30, 		    March
31, 		    December
31, 		    December
31, 		    December
31, 		 
         
      (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)  
      (Unaudited Reconciliation)  
TANGIBLE BALANCES                                                          
Total assets     $ 890,511     $ 852,941     $ 845,747     $ 788,565     $ 788,738                  
Less: Goodwill       7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435                  
Less: Core deposit intangible       975       1,067       1,170       1,280       1,390                  
Tangible assets (a)   $ 882,101     $ 844,439     $ 837,142     $ 779,850     $ 779,913                  
                                                           
Total shareholders’ equity     $ 86,678     $ 85,658     $ 85,281     $ 84,332     $ 84,748                  
Less: Goodwill       7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435                  
Less: Core deposit intangible       975       1,067       1,170       1,280       1,390                  
Tangible common equity (b)   $ 78,268     $ 77,156     $ 76,676     $ 75,617     $ 75,923                  
                                                           
Average shareholders’ equity     $ 86,337     $ 85,656     $ 84,953     $ 84,721     $ 84,345     $ 85,420     $ 82,831  
Less: Average goodwill       7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435       7,435  
Less: Average core deposit intangible       1,019       1,115       1,224       1,332       1,442       1,172       1,623  
Average tangible shareholders’ equity (c)   $ 77,883     $ 77,106     $ 76,294     $ 75,954     $ 75,468     $ 76,813     $ 73,773  
                                                           
Net income (d)   $ 1,045     $ 411     $ 404     $ 847     $ 1,209     $ 2,707     $ 4,566  
Common shares outstanding (in thousands) (e)     6,177       6,177       6,176       6,143       6,158                  
                                                           
TANGIBLE MEASURES                                                          
Tangible book value per common share (b)/(e)   $ 12.67     $ 12.49     $ 12.41     $ 12.31     $ 12.33                  
                                                           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)/(a)     8.87 %     9.14 %     9.16 %     9.70 %     9.73 %                
                                                           
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)     5.34 %     2.12 %     2.13 %     4.49 %     6.35 %     3.52 %     6.19 %


(1)   Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders’ equity (c)
 

Contact:
Thomas S. Elley
205-582-1200



