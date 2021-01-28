Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Opens Brand-New Community in Orange County

Marking First Multifamily Community Opening in the Southern California Market

/EIN News/ -- FORT WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living® rental subsidiary, and partner JD Capital USA, is excited to announce the opening of Cameo, a brand-new luxury multifamily community located in Orange, California.

Cameo, a 262-apartment home community located in Orange County, offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plan styles. Setting the scene for a lifestyle of effortless luxury, each apartment home features quartz countertops, wood-style flooring in living areas, LED bathroom mirror lighting, WiFi enabled thermostat, included personal in-home WiFi, and HD local channel package. The rooftop of Cameo offers spectacular views of the San Gabriel Mountains and fireworks from both Angel Stadium and Disneyland. Cameo residents will enjoy premier amenities including a two-story fitness center, private and coworking spaces, lounge with outdoor fireplace and demo kitchen, juice bar and lounge, dog run and pet spa, expansive boutique pool with cabanas, smart building entry, and more.

“Cameo is centrally located in the heart of Orange County, providing a luxury residential oasis in the middle of a thriving metropolis,” said Michael McCann, Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Regional Director of Acquisition and Development. “This sophisticated community is close to an array of shopping, dining and entertainment options, including convenient access to Los Angeles and other nearby attractions.”

Cameo is situated against the backdrop of the best of Orange County, offering an inclusive, aspirational lifestyle for an energetic community. Within just a short distance of Cameo, residents will enjoy shopping and restaurants at Main Place Mall and Old Towne Orange. Cameo is located near the State Route 22 and Interstate 5 freeways, providing convenient access to Los Angeles, the region’s health industry, vibrant universities, and other major employers, saving residents time during their commute.

“With our expansion into California, we celebrate Toll Brothers Apartment Living’s success as we grow our nationwide portfolio,” said Charles Elliott, President, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Cameo showcases our curated luxury design and hospitality-focused living experience that we offer in vibrant metro areas around the country.”

“Cameo was delivered to the market despite headwinds over the past year. We deeply appreciate the hard work of everyone involved,” said Patrick Chen, CEO, JD Capital USA. “We are confident that residents will enjoy and love this new community.”

Toll Brothers Apartment Living manages the development and marketing of Cameo. Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”) is acting as the leasing and property manager. For more information regarding Cameo, please visit their website: www.LiveCameoCA.com



ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living (TBAL) is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company and the nation’s premier builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living is bringing the same quality, value, and service familiar to luxury home buyers throughout the country to upscale urban and suburban rental communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living has developed more than 6,400 units, has more than 4,100 units under management and controls a national pipeline of more than 16,000 units. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com



ABOUT JD CAPITAL USA

Founded in 2014, JD Capital USA, an affiliate of Pondmoon Capital, is a privately held investment manager, with origin in Asia. JD primarily focuses on investment in rental apartment development across major metropolitan areas in the US, including New York City, Washington DC, Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. The firm’s total investment consists of over 2800 apartment/hotel units and over 2.0 million square feet of apartment and retail space.



