IoT chip Market Size to Reach Value of USD 34.74 Billion by 2028 | Global Analysis, Industry Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by Emergen Research

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internet of Things (IoT) chip market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 34.74 Billion by 2028, and register a steady CAGR of 14.9%, over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of connected devices is a major factor driving growth of the global IoT chip market. In addition, rising adoption of IoT technology for process automation is expected to further fuel growth of the IoT chip market during the forecast period. Increasing implementation of wireless networking technologies is expected to fuel IoT chip market revenue growth during the forecast period.



IoT chip's interoperability issue is a primary factor expected to hamper preference and deployment, and in turn, impact growth of the IoT chip market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Growing utilization of temperature and pressure sensors in the manufacturing industry is expected to result in significantly high revenue growth for the sensor segment over the forecast period.

Increasing application of IoT enabled devices such as smart baggage tracking and smart baggage tags to enhance customer experience is driving revenue growth of the aerospace & defense segment, which is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period.

Rising government focus on developing smart cities in countries in Asia Pacific is a key factor expected to support revenue growth of the market in the region to a significant extent during the forecast period.

Key market participants include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

In May 2020, Rivet Networks LLC acquired Intel Corporation. Through this acquisition, Intel will strengthen its Wi-Fi offerings.

Emergen Research has segmented the IoT chip market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Processor Digital Signal Processor Application Processor Microcontroller Connectivity IC Bluetooth Bluetooth Low Energy Zigbee Ant+ Ethernet Near-Field Communication (NFC) Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Thread Global Navigation Satellite System Module Memory Device Dynamic Random-Access Memory Static Random-Access Memory Sensor Heart Rate Sensor Temperature Sensor Accelerometer Pressure Sensor Inertial Measurement Unit Blood Glucose Sensor Image Sensor Blood Oxygen Sensor Electrocardiogram Sensor Flow Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Image Sensor Humidity Sensor Motion & Position Sensor Gas Sensor Logic Device Field-Programmable Gate Array

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Healthcare Retail Building Automation Consumer Electronics BFSI Agriculture Automotive Aerospace & Defense Oil & Gas Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



