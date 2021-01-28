Polyol Sweeteners Market Size to Reach USD 4.12 Billion By 2027 | Increasing Adoption in the Food and Beverage Industry and Growing Pharmaceutical Applications will be the Major Factor Driving the Industry Growth, says Reports and Data

Major participants in the sector include Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S), Cargill (U.S.), E.I. Du Point De Nemours and Company (U.S), Tereos Starch & Sweeteners (France), Südzucker AG (Germany), and Roquette Frères S.A. (France).

The global polyol sweeteners market was valued at USD 2.66 Billion in the year 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.12 Billion by 2027, at a 5.6% CAGR. The increasing demand for curbing sugar in various consumer products is a primary factor influencing the industry’s growth. Polyol sweeteners have become crucial to the food industry and are widely accepted, particularly in the confectionery and bakery industry, where sugar-free has become a popular category. A wide range of polyol sweeteners available in the market provide several benefits, including stability in heat, cold, and frozen products, solubility, and easy crystallization, which facilitates convenient replacement of sucrose and sweeteners in different formulations.

Rising health concerns due to the high intake of sweeteners and growing low-calorie foods consumption by a considerable population worldwide have created ample growth opportunities in the market. On the basis of several scientific studies, polyol sweetener’s sweetness varies from 25 to 100% compared to table sugar, whereas various artificial sweeteners are up to 13,000 times sweeter than normal sugar or sucrose. Thus, polyol sweeteners are being extensively adopted in ice cream, beverages, chewing gum, jams/jellies, chocolate, salad dressings, and yogurt in small quantities for matching with the desired sweetness level. Moreover, polyols are further used as thickeners, stabilizers, and anti-caking agents.

The maltitol sub-segment has been predicted to witness steadfast growth during the estimated period. Owing to its hygroscopicity and low solubility, and its positive impact on the final product’s texture and machinability, mannitol is extensively used in the production of chewy sweets and chewing gum. Moreover, it is being used in different oral care products, as it does not exhibit any cariogenic properties.

Polyol sweeteners’ application in the pharmaceutical sector is projected to proliferate in the future. Polyol, like the isomalt, is highly used for compression applications and powder blends and for distinct processing technologies, including roller compaction, wet granulation, and fluid bed agglomeration in pharmaceuticals. Similarly, another polyol, lactitol, is accepted as a pharmaceutical product and is used as a laxative for treating or preventing constipation.

Europe is foreseen to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Consumers are adopting various weight management foods along with getting more conscious about healthy diets. Moreover, the younger generations are incorporating healthy foods into their diets. Sugar reduction has become a popular trend, therefore, many companies are launching natural and healthier sugar substitutes.

Major participants in the sector include Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S), Cargill (U.S.), E.I. Du Point De Nemours and Company (U.S), Tereos Starch & Sweeteners (France), Südzucker AG (Germany), and Roquette Frères S.A. (France).

Ingredion Incorporated is a renowned ingredients solutions company offering a range of starches, sweeteners, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients. The company makes several ingredients that are widely used in beverages, food products, pharmaceuticals, and personal care items.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Polyol Sweetener Market on the basis of type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Sorbitol

Erythritol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Xylitol

Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Powder

Syrup

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food

Beverages

Dairy

Oral Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

