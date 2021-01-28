Commemorative Coins Benefiting the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Now Available for Purchase at the United State Mint

The three coins honor law enforcement and their service to the community.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, DC – The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is honored to announce that the United States Mint is now accepting orders for the 2021 National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Commemorative Coin Program.

Although these coins are legal tender, they are not minted for general circulation. Each commemorative coin is produced in limited quantity and only available for a limited time. The U.S. Mint is extending special introductory pricing through March 1, 2021.

Each year, Congress authorizes a maximum of two commemorative coin programs to celebrate and honor American people, places, events, and institutions. The coins – a silver dollar, a gold coin, and a half dollar – were created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designers and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artists.

“These coins bring a profound sense of connection to the robust history of American law enforcement, as well as the depth and breadth of the many aspects of the profession that it takes to protect our citizens,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto. “The coins beautifully represent the connection between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar sold; and $5 for each half dollar sold, totaling $50 for each 3-Coin Set sold, are authorized to be paid to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Inc., for educational and outreach programs and exhibits.

Orders are currently being accepted online at the U.S.Mint.

– # # # –

About the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of 22,217 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, visit LawMemorial.org. Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information on the Law Enforcement Museum, visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org.

Attachment

Mary Petto National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund 202-737-7130 mpetto@nleomf.org