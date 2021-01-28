Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $16.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

As previously reported, net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was impacted by various non-recurring items which were recognized in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. (“MSB”) and its subsidiary Millington Bank. Excluding the effects of these non-recurring items, net of tax, net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 would have been $15.0 million or $0.17 per diluted share.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to report another quarter of very strong core earnings resulting from a combination of cost of funds reductions, expense control efforts and operating efficiencies gained from the MSB acquisition. Despite the operational challenges presented by the pandemic, our business generation efforts continue unabated and we have had outstanding success retaining and growing core deposits, in particular within the markets previously served by Millington Bank.”

With regard to the Company’s share repurchase program, Mr. Montanaro further noted, “Our robust capital position allowed us to resume our share repurchase program on October 19, 2020 and, since that time, we have been opportunistic buyers of our stock. During the quarter we repurchased approximately 4.5 million shares at an average price of $10.14 per share, or 98.2% of tangible book value at December 31, 2020. In this environment we continue to believe that repurchases represent an excellent strategy to build long-term shareholder value.”

Balance Sheet

  • Deposits increased by $272.7 million to $5.31 billion at December 31, 2020 from $5.04 billion at September 30, 2020, reflecting quarterly growth of $272.6 million, or 8.9%, in core non-maturity deposits.
  • Loans receivable decreased by $126.1 million to $4.83 billion at December 31, 2020 from $4.95 billion at September 30, 2020. The net decrease for the period included the sale of $43.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, which resulted in a gain on sale of $352,000.
  • Investment securities increased to $1.73 billion, or 23.5% of total assets, at December 31, 2020 from $1.54 billion at September 30, 2020, while borrowings decreased to $865.7 million, or 11.8% of total assets, from $1.08 billion, for those same comparative periods.
  • During the quarter ended December 31, 2020 the Company sold $24.4 million of investment securities with a weighted average yield of 1.98%, the proceeds of which were utilized to extinguish $27.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances with a weighted average cost of 2.85%. Associated gains on sale of investment securities totaled $800,000 while debt extinguishment expense totaled $796,000.

Earnings

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

  • Net interest income increased by $391,000 to $44.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $44.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This increase was the result of a $2.9 million reduction in interest expense that was partially offset by a $2.5 million reduction in interest income. Included in net interest income was purchase accounting accretion of $3.7 million and $4.2 million, for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
  • Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 declined two basis points to 2.64% from 2.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For those same comparative periods, yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 22 basis points to 3.45% while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 23 basis points to 0.97%.

Non-Interest Income

  • Fees and service charges totaled $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was largely attributable to an increase of $712,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $1.4 million.
  • Loan sale gains totaled $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase for the quarter was largely attributable to the sale of $43.6 million of PPP loans which resulted in a gain on sale of $352,000, as noted earlier.
  • Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities reflected a gain of $813,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to a loss of $377,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense decreased by $3.1 million to $30.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $33.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to $4.3 million in merger-related expenses recognized in the prior comparative period with no such expenses recognized in the current period. The decrease was partially offset by $796,000 of non-recurring debt extinguishment expenses, as noted earlier, and an asset impairment charge of $347,000 related to a branch closure. The remaining change in non-interest expense included increases in equipment and systems expense, advertising and marketing expense, FDIC insurance premiums and miscellaneous expense.
  • The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 59.01% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 64.69% and 1.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Adjusting for the impact of non-recurring items, the efficiency and non-interest expense ratios would have been 57.70% and 1.59% respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 59.83% and 1.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $5.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, resulting in effective tax rates of 24.9% and 20.2%, respectively.
  • The comparatively lower effective income tax rate for the prior period reflected the effects of various non-recurring items recorded in the prior comparative quarter, in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of MSB.

Performance Ratios

  • Return on average assets was 0.92% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 0.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Adjusting for the impact of non-recurring items, adjusted return on average assets would have been 0.90% and 0.83% for those same comparative periods.
  • Return on average equity was 6.07% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 4.10% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 while return on average tangible equity was 7.52% as compared to 5.08% for those same comparative periods, respectively. Adjusting for the impact on non-recurring items, adjusted return on average equity would have been 5.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 5.40% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 while the adjusted return on average tangible equity would have been 7.39% and 6.70% for those same comparative periods, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • Non-performing assets totaled $71.7 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at December 31, 2020 compared to $45.3 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at September 30, 2020. This increase was largely attributable to two commercial mortgage loans and two multi-family mortgage loans, secured by various properties located in New York City, which were placed on non-accrual status during the quarter. All four loans are well secured and currently require no specific impairment reserve.
  • Net charge offs totaled $108,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $67,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, reflecting annualized net charge off rates of 0.01% for both comparative periods.  
  • Based on Section 4013 of the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 and related guidance promulgated by federal banking regulators, qualifying loan modifications, including short-term payment deferrals, are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had active payment deferrals on 37 loans totaling $33.2 million, representing 0.68% of total loans.
  • The Company recorded a credit loss provision reversal of $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to a credit loss provision of $4.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The comparatively higher level of provision for the prior period primarily reflected the impact of $5.1 million of provision expense that was attributable to the acquired MSB loans.
  • The Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) decreased to $63.4 million at December 31, 2020 from $64.9 million at September 30, 2020, with such balances reflecting an ACL to total loans ratio of 1.30% as of those dates.

Liquidity & Capital

  • At December 31, 2020, liquid assets included $129.7 million of short-term cash and equivalents supplemented by $1.70 billion of investment securities classified as available for sale. The Company had the capacity to borrow additional funds totaling $615.0 million via unsecured lines of credit and $1.75 billion and $292.0 million, without pledging additional collateral, from the FHLB of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, respectively.
  • On October 19, 2020, the Company announced the resumption of its previously approved stock repurchase plan, which, at the time of the announcement, had 761,030 shares of common stock remaining to be repurchased. In addition, the Company announced the authorization of a new repurchase plan totaling 4,475,523 shares, or 5% of the Company’s then outstanding common stock. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 4,508,689 shares at a cost of $45.7 million, or $10.14 per share, equal to 98.2% of tangible book value at December 31, 2020.
  • On January 22, 2021, the Company announced the completion of its previously disclosed stock repurchase plans and the authorization of a new repurchase plan totaling 4,210,520 shares, or 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, book value per share increased by $0.30 to $12.86 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.18 to $10.33.
  • At December 31, 2020, the Company’s ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets equaled 12.32%.  At December 31, 2020, the regulatory capital ratios, of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened or remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen or remain open, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for credit losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At   Variance
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, December 31, September 30, Variance or Change
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2020 or Change Pct.
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,694   $ 145,818   $ (16,124 )   -11.1 %
Securities available for sale   1,695,893     1,508,542     187,351     12.4 %
Securities held to maturity   29,549     31,576     (2,027 )   -6.4 %
Loans held-for-sale   12,601     20,170     (7,569 )   -37.5 %
Loans receivable   4,828,634     4,954,750     (126,116 )   -2.5 %
Less allowance for credit losses on loans   (63,386 )   (64,860 )   1,474     -2.3 %
Net loans receivable   4,765,248     4,889,890     (124,642 )   -2.5 %
Premises and equipment   61,181     61,808     (627 )   -1.0 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   45,578     55,118     (9,540 )   -17.3 %
Accrued interest receivable   19,826     20,368     (542 )   -2.7 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   4,151     4,420     (269 )   -6.1 %
Bank owned life insurance   280,235     278,639     1,596     0.6 %
Deferred income taxes, net   30,846     33,319     (2,473 )   -7.4 %
Other real estate owned   178     178     -     0.0 %
Other assets   49,278     49,468     (190 )   -0.4 %
Total assets $ 7,335,153   $ 7,310,209   $ 24,944     0.3 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits $ 5,312,613   $ 5,039,912   $ 272,701     5.4 %
Borrowings   865,651     1,077,540     (211,889 )   -19.7 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,100     17,008     (908 )   -5.3 %
Other liabilities   48,448     51,689     (3,241 )   -6.3 %
Total liabilities   6,242,812     6,186,149     56,663     0.9 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock   849     895     (46 )   -5.1 %
Paid-in capital   724,389     769,269     (44,880 )   -5.8 %
Retained earnings   388,376     378,134     10,242     2.7 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (27,726 )   (28,212 )   486     -1.7 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   6,453     3,974     2,479     62.4 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,092,341     1,124,060     (31,719 )   -2.8 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,335,153   $ 7,310,209   $ 24,944     0.3 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   14.89 %   15.38 %   -0.49 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets   12.32 %   12.81 %   -0.49 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares   84,938     89,510     (4,572 )   -5.1 %
Book value per share $ 12.86   $ 12.56   $ 0.30     2.4 %
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.33   $ 10.15   $ 0.18     1.8 %

___________________
(1)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


Summary Income Statement For the three months ended   Variance
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, December 31, September 30, Variance or Change
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2020 or Change Pct.
Interest income                        
Loans $ 49,466   $ 52,180   $ (2,714 )   -5.2 %
Taxable investment securities   7,707     7,336     371     5.1 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   433     454     (21 )   -4.6 %
Other interest-earning assets   787     914     (127 )   -13.9 %
Total Interest Income   58,393     60,884     (2,491 )   -4.1 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   8,647     11,062     (2,415 )   -21.8 %
Borrowings   5,193     5,660     (467 )   -8.3 %
Total interest expense   13,840     16,722     (2,882 )   -17.2 %
Net interest income   44,553     44,162     391     0.9 %
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses   (1,365 )   4,059     (5,424 )   -133.6 %
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for
credit losses 		  45,918     40,103     5,815     14.5 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   1,896     1,076     820     76.2 %
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities   813     (377 )   1,190     315.6 %
Gain on sale of loans   2,378     1,890     488     25.8 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,596     1,596     -     0.0 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   404     405     (1 )   -0.2 %
Bargain purchase gain   -     3,053     (3,053 )   -100.0 %
Other income   67     90     (23 )   -25.6 %
Total non-interest income   7,154     7,733     (579 )   -7.5 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   17,081     16,977     104     0.6 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   3,120     3,122     (2 )   -0.1 %
Equipment and systems   3,902     3,570     332     9.3 %
Advertising and marketing   513     500     13     2.6 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   490     472     18     3.8 %
Directors' compensation   748     748     -     0.0 %
Merger-related expenses   -     4,349     (4,349 )   -100.0 %
Debt extinguishment expenses   796     -     796     0.0 %
Other expense   3,860     3,835     25     0.7 %
Total non-interest expense   30,510     33,573     (3,063 )   -9.1 %
Income before income taxes   22,562     14,263     8,299     58.2 %
Income taxes   5,614     2,884     2,730     94.7 %
Net income $ 16,948   $ 11,379   $ 5,569     48.9 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.07        
Diluted $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.07        
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ -        
Cash dividends declared $ 6,706   $ 6,917   $ (211 )      
Dividend payout ratio   39.6 %   60.8 %   -21.2 %      
                         
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding 		                       
Basic   85,120     86,008     (888 )      
Diluted   85,123     86,009     (886 )      


  For the three months ended      Variance
Average Balance Sheet Data December 31, September 30, Variance or Change
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2020 or Change Pct.
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,871,268   $ 4,958,293   $ (87,025 )   -1.8 %
Taxable investment securities   1,544,095     1,350,511     193,584     14.3 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   79,044     82,603     (3,559 )   -4.3 %
Other interest-earning assets   266,114     247,543     18,571     7.5 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,760,521     6,638,950     121,571     1.8 %
Non-interest-earning assets   632,084     624,252     7,832     1.3 %
Total assets $ 7,392,605   $ 7,263,202   $ 129,403     1.8 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,683,222   $ 1,464,238   $ 218,984     15.0 %
Savings   1,058,675     1,006,075     52,600     5.2 %
Certificates of deposit   1,899,406     1,988,689     (89,283 )   -4.5 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,641,303     4,459,002     182,301     4.1 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,057,958     1,130,836     (72,878 )   -6.4 %
Other borrowings   -     3,568     (3,568 )   -100.0 %
Total borrowings   1,057,958     1,134,404     (76,446 )   -6.7 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,699,261     5,593,406     105,855     1.9 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   502,479     479,141     23,338     4.9 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   73,683     79,620     (5,937 )   -7.5 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   576,162     558,761     17,401     3.1 %
Total liabilities   6,275,423     6,152,167     123,256     2.0 %
Stockholders' equity   1,117,182     1,111,035     6,147     0.6 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,392,605   $ 7,263,202   $ 129,403     1.8 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average                        
interest-bearing liabilities   118.62 %   118.69 %   -0.07 %   -0.1 %
                         


  For the three months ended
  
  December 31,
 September 30, Variance
Performance Ratio Highlights 2020 2020
 or Change
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.06 %   4.21 %   -0.15 %
Taxable investment securities   2.00 %   2.17 %   -0.17 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.19 %   2.20 %   -0.01 %
Other interest-earning assets   1.18 %   1.48 %   -0.30 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.45 %   3.67 %   -0.22 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   0.47 %   0.60 %   -0.13 %
Savings   0.33 %   0.57 %   -0.24 %
Certificates of deposit   1.22 %   1.50 %   -0.28 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.75 %   0.99 %   -0.24 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.96 %   2.00 %   -0.04 %
Other borrowings   0.00 %   0.04 %   -0.04 %
Total borrowings   1.96 %   2.00 %   -0.04 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.97 %   1.20 %   -0.23 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.48 %   2.47 %   0.01 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.64 %   2.66 %   -0.02 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets                  
(annualized)   0.39 %   0.43 %   -0.04 %
Non-interest expense to average assets                  
(annualized)   1.65 %   1.85 %   -0.20 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   59.01 %   64.69 %   -5.68 %
                   
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.92 %   0.63 %   0.29 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   6.07 %   4.10 %   1.97 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   7.52 %   5.08 %   2.44 %

___________________
(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
                               
Summary Balance Sheet At
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 December 31,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,694   $ 145,818   $ 180,967   $ 59,452   $ 41,796  
Securities available for sale   1,695,893     1,508,542     1,385,703     1,476,344     1,402,206  
Securities held to maturity   29,549     31,576     32,556     34,618     36,073  
Loans held-for-sale   12,601     20,170     20,789     11,245     5,952  
Loans receivable   4,828,634     4,954,750     4,498,397     4,562,512     4,492,697  
Less allowance for credit losses on loans   (63,386 )   (64,860 )   (37,327 )   (37,191 )   (30,937 )
Net loans receivable   4,765,248     4,889,890     4,461,070     4,525,321     4,461,760  
Premises and equipment   61,181     61,808     57,389     58,985     56,542  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   45,578     55,118     58,654     59,324     62,838  
Accrued interest receivable   19,826     20,368     17,373     19,036     18,261  
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   4,151     4,420     3,995     4,242     4,545  
Bank owned life insurance   280,235     278,639     262,380     260,843     259,312  
Deferred income taxes, net   30,846     33,319     25,480     27,150     20,438  
Other real estate owned   178     178     178     178     178  
Other assets   49,278     49,468     40,746     26,200     29,605  
Total assets $ 7,335,153   $ 7,310,209   $ 6,758,175   $ 6,773,833   $ 6,610,401  
                               
Liabilities                              
Deposits $ 5,312,613   $ 5,039,912   $ 4,430,282   $ 4,253,254   $ 4,188,822  
Borrowings   865,651     1,077,540     1,173,165     1,384,025     1,275,049  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,100     17,008     16,569     16,492     16,585  
Other liabilities   48,448     51,689     53,982     50,390     35,375  
Total liabilities   6,242,812     6,186,149     5,673,998     5,704,161     5,515,831  
                               
Stockholders' Equity                              
Common stock   849     895     837     837     851  
Paid-in capital   724,389     769,269     722,871     721,474     737,539  
Retained earnings   388,376     378,134     387,911     380,671     377,896  
Unearned ESOP shares   (27,726 )   (28,212 )   (28,699 )   (29,185 )   (29,671 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   6,453     3,974     1,257     (4,125 )   7,955  
Total stockholders' equity   1,092,341     1,124,060     1,084,177     1,069,672     1,094,570  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,335,153   $ 7,310,209   $ 6,758,175   $ 6,773,833   $ 6,610,401  
                               
Consolidated capital ratios                              
Equity to assets   14.89 %   15.38 %   16.04 %   15.79 %   16.56 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets   12.32 %   12.81 %   13.29 %   13.03 %   13.75 %
                               
Share data                              
Outstanding shares   84,938     89,510     83,663     83,664     85,150  
Book value per share $ 12.86   $ 12.56   $ 12.96   $ 12.79   $ 12.85  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.33   $ 10.15   $ 10.39   $ 10.21   $ 10.32  

___________________
(1)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


  At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Cash and cash equivalents                              
Cash and due from depository institutions $ 23,968   $ 18,628   $ 20,391   $ 20,200   $ 17,843  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   105,726     127,190     160,576     39,252     23,953  
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 129,694   $ 145,818   $ 180,967   $ 59,452   $ 41,796  
                               
Securities available for sale                              
Debt securities:                              
U.S. agency securities $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 606  
Municipal and state obligations   47,763     50,877     54,054     58,151     88,057  
Asset-backed securities   255,407     258,801     172,447     169,102     177,676  
Collateralized loan obligations   196,685     196,398     193,788     189,565     198,324  
Corporate bonds   167,168     122,276     143,639     163,715     192,074  
Trust preferred securities   2,866     2,773     2,627     2,852     3,795  
Debt securities   669,889     631,125     566,555     583,385     660,532  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   20,510     25,770     30,903     34,671     57,839  
Residential pass-through securities   705,991     625,715     561,954     607,113     360,900  
Commercial pass-through securities   299,503     225,932     226,291     251,175     322,935  
Mortgage-backed securities   1,026,004     877,417     819,148     892,959     741,674  
Total securities available for sale $ 1,695,893   $ 1,508,542   $ 1,385,703   $ 1,476,344   $ 1,402,206  
                               
Securities held to maturity                              
Debt securities:                              
Municipal and state obligations $ 29,549   $ 31,576   $ 32,556   $ 34,618   $ 36,073  
Total securities held to maturity $ 29,549   $ 31,576   $ 32,556   $ 34,618   $ 36,073  
                               
Total securities $ 1,725,442   $ 1,540,118   $ 1,418,259   $ 1,510,962   $ 1,438,279  


  At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2020
 2020 2020 2019
Loan portfolio composition:                              
Commercial loans:                              
Multi-family $ 2,076,483   $ 2,110,300   $ 2,059,568   $ 1,879,907   $ 1,856,591  
Nonresidential   1,123,695     1,124,330     960,853     1,202,652     1,172,213  
Commercial business   202,010     255,888     138,788     73,922     67,887  
Construction   90,398     79,178     20,961     17,880     16,221  
Total commercial loans   3,492,586     3,569,696     3,180,170     3,174,361     3,112,912  
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans   1,305,351     1,353,197     1,273,022     1,338,099     1,331,301  
Consumer loans:                              
Home equity loans and lines of credit   65,298     71,540     82,920     87,909     89,916  
Other consumer loans   4,123     4,136     3,991     4,604     4,908  
Total consumer loans   69,421     75,676     86,911     92,513     94,824  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   4,867,358     4,998,569     4,540,103     4,604,973     4,539,037  
Unaccreted yield adjustments   (38,724 )   (43,819 )   (41,706 )   (42,461 )   (46,340 )
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments   4,828,634     4,954,750     4,498,397     4,562,512     4,492,697  
Less allowance for credit losses on loans   (63,386 )   (64,860 )   (37,327 )   (37,191 )   (30,937 )
Net loans receivable $ 4,765,248   $ 4,889,890   $ 4,461,070   $ 4,525,321   $ 4,461,760  
                               
Loan portfolio allocation:                              
Commercial loans:                              
Multi-family   42.7 %   42.2 %   45.3 %   40.8 %   40.9 %
Nonresidential   23.1 %   22.5 %   21.2 %   26.1 %   25.8 %
Commercial business   4.2 %   5.1 %   3.1 %   1.6 %   1.5 %
Construction   1.8 %   1.6 %   0.4 %   0.4 %   0.4 %
Total commercial loans   71.8 %   71.4 %   70.0 %   68.9 %   68.6 %
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans   26.8 %   27.1 %   28.1 %   29.1 %   29.3 %
Consumer loans:                              
Home equity loans and lines of credit   1.3 %   1.4 %   1.8 %   1.9 %   2.0 %
Other consumer loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Total consumer loans   1.4 %   1.5 %   1.9 %   2.0 %   2.1 %
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                               
Asset quality:                              
Nonperforming assets:                              
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ -   $ 238   $ 5   $ 12   $ 19  
Nonaccrual loans   71,472     44,837     36,691     35,384     21,935  
Total nonperforming loans   71,472     45,075     36,696     35,396     21,954  
Other real estate owned   178     178     178     178     178  
Total nonperforming assets $ 71,650   $ 45,253   $ 36,874   $ 35,574   $ 22,132  
                               
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   1.48 %   0.91 %   0.82 %   0.78 %   0.49 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.98 %   0.62 %   0.55 %   0.53 %   0.33 %
                               
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):                              
ACL to total loans   1.30 %   1.30 %   0.82 %   0.81 %   0.68 %
ACL to nonperforming loans   88.69 %   143.89 %   101.72 %   105.07 %   140.92 %
Net charge offs $ 109   $ 67   $ 38   $ 16   $ 30  
Average net charge off rate (annualized)   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %


  At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Funding by type:                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 518,828   $ 487,710   $ 419,138   $ 321,824   $ 312,098  
Interest-bearing demand   1,752,699     1,561,135     1,264,151     1,134,420     1,060,434  
Savings   1,075,122     1,025,245     906,597     848,950     829,321  
Certificates of deposit   1,965,964     1,965,822     1,840,396     1,948,060     1,986,969  
Interest-bearing deposits   4,793,785     4,552,202     4,011,144     3,931,430     3,876,724  
Total deposits   5,312,613     5,039,912     4,430,282     4,253,254     4,188,822  
                               
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   865,651     1,077,540     1,167,429     1,177,319     1,253,958  
Overnight borrowings   -     -     -     200,000     15,000  
Depositor sweep accounts   -     -     5,736     6,706     6,091  
Total borrowings   865,651     1,077,540     1,173,165     1,384,025     1,275,049  
                               
Total funding $ 6,178,264   $ 6,117,452   $ 5,603,447   $ 5,637,279   $ 5,463,871  
                               
Loans as a % of deposits   89.9 %   97.4 %   101.2 %   106.7 %   106.7 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   86.0 %   82.4 %   79.1 %   75.4 %   76.7 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   14.0 %   17.6 %   20.9 %   24.6 %   23.3 %
                               
Funding by source:                              
Retail funding:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 518,828   $ 487,710   $ 419,138   $ 321,824   $ 312,098  
Interest-bearing demand   1,752,699     1,561,135     1,264,151     1,134,420     1,060,434  
Savings   1,075,122     1,025,245     906,597     848,950     829,321  
Certificates of deposit   1,658,277     1,775,189     1,773,257     1,833,081     1,876,280  
Total retail deposits   5,004,926     4,849,279     4,363,143     4,138,275     4,078,133  
Depositor sweep accounts   -     -     5,736     6,706     6,091  
Total retail funding   5,004,926     4,849,279     4,368,879     4,144,981     4,084,224  
                               
Wholesale funding:                              
Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 43,112   $ 57,251   $ 35,760   $ 33,608   $ 42,119  
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   264,575     133,382     31,379     81,371     68,570  
Total wholesale deposits   307,687     190,633     67,139     114,979     110,689  
FHLB advances   865,651     1,077,540     1,167,429     1,177,319     1,253,958  
Overnight borrowings   -     -     -     200,000     15,000  
Total wholesale funding   1,173,338     1,268,173     1,234,568     1,492,298     1,379,647  
                               
Total funding $ 6,178,264   $ 6,117,452   $ 5,603,447   $ 5,637,279   $ 5,463,871  
                               
Retail funding as a % of total funding   81.0 %   79.3 %   78.0 %   73.5 %   74.7 %
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding   19.0 %   20.7 %   22.0 %   26.5 %   25.3 %


Summary Income Statement For the three months ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Interest income                              
Loans $ 49,466   $ 52,180   $ 46,192   $ 46,603   $ 45,608  
Taxable investment securities   7,707     7,336     9,769     10,526     9,698  
Tax-exempt investment securities   433     454     487     547     666  
Other interest-earning assets   787     914     903     1,100     1,210  
Total interest income   58,393     60,884     57,351     58,776     57,182  
                               
Interest expense                              
Deposits   8,647     11,062     12,439     14,768     15,590  
Borrowings   5,193     5,660     4,462     6,398     6,985  
Total interest expense   13,840     16,722     16,901     21,166     22,575  
Net interest income   44,553     44,162     40,450     37,610     34,607  
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses   (1,365 )   4,059     174     6,270     (1,465 )
Net interest income after (reversal of)                              
provision for credit losses   45,918     40,103     40,276     31,340     36,072  
                               
Non-interest income                              
Fees and service charges   1,896     1,076     1,696     1,338     2,145  
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities   813     (377 )   19     2,234     11  
Gain on sale of loans   2,378     1,890     1,348     565     668  
Loss on sale and write down of other real estate                              
owned   -     -     -     -     (28 )
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,596     1,596     1,537     1,532     1,576  
Electronic banking fees and charges   404     405     325     309     293  
Bargain purchase gain   -     3,053     -     -     -  
Other income   67     90     77     223     (111 )
Total non-interest income   7,154     7,733     5,002     6,201     4,554  
                               
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   17,081     16,977     15,527     15,537     15,174  
Net occupancy expense of premises   3,120     3,122     2,688     2,685     3,082  
Equipment and systems   3,902     3,570     2,948     2,672     3,046  
Advertising and marketing   513     500     751     612     890  
Federal deposit insurance premium   490     472     286     -     -  
Directors' compensation   748     748     769     771     769  
Merger-related expenses   -     4,349     447     285     219  
Debt extinguishment expenses   796     -     -     2,156     -  
Other expense   3,860     3,835     3,475     3,344     3,247  
Total non-interest expense   30,510     33,573     26,891     28,062     26,427  
Income before income taxes   22,562     14,263     18,387     9,479     14,199  
Income taxes   5,614     2,884     4,698     225     3,547  
Net income $ 16,948   $ 11,379   $ 13,689   $ 9,254   $ 10,652  
                               
Net income per common share (EPS)                              
Basic $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13  
Diluted $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13  
                               
Dividends declared (1)                              
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ 0.07  
Cash dividends declared $ 6,706   $ 6,917   $ 6,449   $ 6,479   $ 5,760  
Dividend payout ratio   39.6 %   60.8 %   47.1 %   70.0 %   54.1 %
                               
Weighted average number of common                              
shares outstanding                              
Basic   85,120     86,008     80,678     81,339     82,831  
Diluted   85,123     86,009     80,680     81,358     82,876  


  For the three months ended
Average Balance Sheet Data December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,871,268   $ 4,958,293   $ 4,567,229   $ 4,503,996   $ 4,547,126  
Taxable investment securities   1,544,095     1,350,511     1,369,014     1,406,973     1,244,475  
Tax-exempt investment securities   79,044     82,603     89,263     101,771     125,187  
Other interest-earning assets   266,114     247,543     141,964     104,241     117,811  
Total interest-earning assets   6,760,521     6,638,950     6,167,470     6,116,981     6,034,599  
Non-interest-earning assets   632,084     624,252     605,876     598,335     590,746  
Total assets $ 7,392,605   $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345  
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,683,222   $ 1,464,238   $ 1,189,044   $ 1,112,080   $ 982,163  
Savings   1,058,675     1,006,075     876,580     838,501     813,626  
Certificates of deposit   1,899,406     1,988,689     1,879,039     2,004,785     2,063,066  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,641,303     4,459,002     3,944,663     3,955,366     3,858,855  
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,057,958     1,130,836     1,202,522     1,208,627     1,255,597  
Other borrowings   -     3,568     96,770     87,072     34,733  
Total borrowings   1,057,958     1,134,404     1,299,292     1,295,699     1,290,330  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,699,261     5,593,406     5,243,955     5,251,065     5,149,185  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits   502,479     479,141     380,067     317,530     320,161  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   73,683     79,620     72,007     55,456     53,479  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   576,162     558,761     452,074     372,986     373,640  
Total liabilities   6,275,423     6,152,167     5,696,029     5,624,051     5,522,825  
Stockholders' equity   1,117,182     1,111,035     1,077,317     1,091,265     1,102,520  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,392,605   $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345  
                               
Average interest-earning assets to average                              
interest-bearing liabilities   118.62 %   118.69 %   117.61 %   116.49 %   117.20 %


  For the three months ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
Performance Ratio Highlights 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.06 %   4.21 %   4.05 %   4.14 %   4.01 %
Taxable investment securities   2.00 %   2.17 %   2.85 %   2.99 %   3.12 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.19 %   2.20 %   2.18 %   2.15 %   2.13 %
Other interest-earning assets   1.18 %   1.48 %   2.54 %   4.22 %   4.11 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.45 %   3.67 %   3.72 %   3.84 %   3.79 %
                               
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand   0.47 %   0.60 %   0.72 %   1.17 %   1.29 %
Savings   0.33 %   0.57 %   0.81 %   0.85 %   0.81 %
Certificates of deposit   1.22 %   1.50 %   1.82 %   1.94 %   2.09 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.75 %   0.99 %   1.26 %   1.49 %   1.62 %
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.96 %   2.00 %   1.47 %   2.03 %   2.19 %
Other borrowings   0.00 %   0.04 %   0.13 %   1.17 %   1.36 %
Total borrowings   1.96 %   2.00 %   1.37 %   1.98 %   2.17 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.97 %   1.20 %   1.29 %   1.61 %   1.75 %
                               
Interest rate spread (2)   2.48 %   2.47 %   2.43 %   2.23 %   2.04 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.64 %   2.66 %   2.62 %   2.46 %   2.29 %
                               
Non-interest income to average assets                              
(annualized)   0.39 %   0.43 %   0.30 %   0.37 %   0.27 %
Non-interest expense to average assets                              
(annualized)   1.65 %   1.85 %   1.59 %   1.67 %   1.60 %
                               
Efficiency ratio (4)   59.01 %   64.69 %   59.16 %   64.05 %   67.48 %
                               
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.92 %   0.63 %   0.81 %   0.55 %   0.64 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   6.07 %   4.10 %   5.08 %   3.39 %   3.86 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   7.52 %   5.08 %   6.35 %   4.23 %   4.80 %

___________________
(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended
(Dollars in Thousands, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Adjusted net income:                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 16,948   $ 11,379   $ 13,689   $ 9,254   $ 10,652  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:                              
Bargain purchase gain   -     (3,053 )   -     -     -  
Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans   -     3,563     -     -     -  
Merger-related expenses   -     3,123     426     269     183  
Branch consolidation expenses   243     -     -     -     274  
Net effect of security sales and debt                              
extinguishment   -     -     -     (55 )   -  
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities   (571 )   -     -     -     -  
Debt extinguishment expenses   559     -     -     -     -  
Reversal of income tax valuation allowance   (523 )   -     -     (591 )   -  
Tax benefit arising from adoption of the                              
CARES Act provisions   -     -     -     (1,624 )   -  
Net income (non-GAAP) $ 16,656   $ 15,012   $ 14,115   $ 7,253   $ 11,109  
                               
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income:                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 16,948   $ 11,379   $ 13,689   $ 9,254   $ 10,652  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):                              
Provision for income taxes   5,614     2,884     4,698     225     3,547  
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses   (1,365 )   4,059     174     6,270     (1,465 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 21,197   $ 18,322   $ 18,561   $ 15,749   $ 12,734  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share:                              
Weighted average common shares - basic   85,120     86,008     80,678     81,339     82,831  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   85,123     86,009     80,680     81,358     82,876  
                               
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.20   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.09   $ 0.13  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.20   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.09   $ 0.13  
                               
Adjusted return on average assets:                              
Total average assets $ 7,392,605   $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345  
                               
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.92 %   0.63 %   0.81 %   0.55 %   0.64 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.90 %   0.83 %   0.83 %   0.43 %   0.67 %
                               
Adjusted return on average equity:                              
Total average equity $ 1,117,182   $ 1,111,035   $ 1,077,317   $ 1,091,265   $ 1,102,520  
                               
Return on average equity (GAAP)   6.07 %   4.10 %   5.08 %   3.39 %   3.86 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   5.96 %   5.40 %   5.24 %   2.66 %   4.03 %


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended
(Dollars in Thousands, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:                              
Total average equity $ 1,117,182   $ 1,111,035   $ 1,077,317   $ 1,091,265   $ 1,102,520  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (4,317 )   (4,341 )   (4,124 )   (4,408 )   (4,711 )
  $ 901,970   $ 895,799   $ 862,298   $ 875,962   $ 886,914  
                               
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   7.52 %   5.08 %   6.35 %   4.23 %   4.80 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity                              
(non-GAAP)   7.39 %   6.70 %   6.55 %   3.31 %   5.01 %
                               
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:                              
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 30,510   $ 33,573   $ 26,891   $ 28,062   $ 26,427  
Non-recurring transactions:                              
Merger-related expenses   -     (4,349 )   (447 )   (285 )   (219 )
Branch consolidation expenses   (347 )   -     -     -     (153 )
Debt extinguishment expenses   (796 )   -     -     (2,156 )   -  
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,367   $ 29,224   $ 26,444   $ 25,621   $ 26,055  
                               
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   1.65 %   1.85 %   1.59 %   1.67 %   1.60 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.59 %   1.61 %   1.56 %   1.53 %   1.57 %
                               
Adjusted efficiency ratio:                              
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,367   $ 29,224   $ 26,444   $ 25,621   $ 26,055  
                               
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 44,553   $ 44,162   $ 40,450   $ 37,610   $ 34,607  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   7,154     7,733     5,002     6,201     4,554  
Non-recurring transactions:                              
Branch consolidation expenses   -     -     -     -     236  
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities   (813 )   -     -     (2,234 )   -  
Bargain purchase gain   -     (3,053 )   -     -     -  
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 50,894   $ 48,842   $ 45,452   $ 41,577   $ 39,397  
                               
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   59.01 %   64.69 %   59.16 %   64.05 %   67.48 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   57.70 %   59.83 %   58.18 %   61.62 %   66.13 %

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500


