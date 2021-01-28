Tech Capital spotlights heavily shorted stocks in the wake of GameStop’s wild ride

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Capital, the trusted source for technology news and analysis, is committed to keeping you up to date on the stocks generating big gains for investors in early 2021, and heavily shorted names such as GameStop Corp. are where the trading action is right now. For the lucky few who own shares in a company where the shorts are getting squeezed, and particularly if they bought in early, it is without a doubt some of the fastest money to be made in the stock market.



This latest run on the shorts is reportedly being driven by traders on Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets. One has to think that there are likely other forums as well where teams align to begin targeting stocks with short positions against them. Some have dubbed it a battle royal between retail investors and hedge funds.

Below is a brief list of shorted stocks and their closing prices on Wednesday, January 27.





GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares flew 135% in morning trading Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $354.83 before closing at $344.99. This compares with a January 12 closing price of just $19.95. That’s an increase of over 1,600% in just two weeks.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) saw its stock blast 224% higher in morning trading Wednesday, enough to make it the biggest gainer on major US exchanges. It closed the day at $19.88 for a gain of more than 300%.

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB) shares traded as high as $28.38 on Wednesday before closing at $24.99. The 32% rise Wednesday is part of a rally topping 200% over the past two weeks.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) started Wednesday at C$5.38 before hitting $5.75 at midday. It closed at $5.55, gaining over 3% on a trading day when tech stocks in general were under pressure. Revenue at the ground-breaking Augmented Reality (AR) company rocketed almost 200% year on year according to its latest quarterly financials. Traders were short a hefty 1.4 million shares as of January 21.

KOSS Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) saw a meteoric rise of 480% on Wednesday to close at $58. The well-known maker of audio equipment is up by more than 1,000% this week alone.

Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) shares nearly tripled from their closing price of $3.04 on Tuesday afternoon to hit $9.64 at the close Wednesday, a gain of over 214%.

