VIVIEN GARNÈS, THE OUTSTANDING CO-FOUNDER & CO-CEO OF UPFLUENCE, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

Upfluence is an innovative company and a leader in the influencer space. A truly amazing platform.” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivien Garnès , the dynamic Co-founder & Co-CEO of UPFLUENCE , has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.Vivien Garnès, Co-founder & CMO of UPFLUENCE, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Vivien Garnès discusses new initiatives at UPFLUENCE, what makes the company different from its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Vivien Garnès joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.Upfluence Software is an all-in-one influencer marketing platform that allows brands and agencies to identify, contact, manage, and analyze their influencers at scale. Upfluence is the only influencer marketing software with a dedicated offering for eCommerce brands helping drive online sales by leveraging social data, brand affinity, and authenticity to turn customers into your best-performing influencers. Their data-driven approach to influencer marketing delivers a high ROI for each of their 1500+ clients worldwide including Saatchi & Saatchi, Nestlé, and more.Vivien Garnès says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was a true honor. I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about entrepreneurship and the new initiatives at Upfluence.” Vivien Garnès continues, “Our success is a true testament to our team at Upfluence.”Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Vivien Garnès was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEOs and founders, can learn from the leadership position of Upfluence. Vivien Garnès is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how UPFLUENCE is forging a new path of leadership in the influencer space.”DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEOs making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

