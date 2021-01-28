Applied Biology Receives IRB Approval to Study a Potential Breakthrough Therapy for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
PROXALUTAMIDE AS A POTENITAL TREATMENT FOR HOSPITALIZED COVID-19 PATIENTSIRVINE, CA, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irvine, CA, January 28, 2021 — The Applied Biology team led by Flavio A. Cadegiani, MD, MSc, PhD, Andy Goren, MD, Carlos Wambier, MD, PhD along with other collaborators have recently concluded a randomized controlled study of Proxalutamide in the treatment of COVID-19 male outpatients. Two hundred and sixty two subjects were enrolled in the study. No subjects treated with Proxalutamide were hospitalized compared to 27% of the subjects treated with the standard of care alone. The results of the study have been submitted to a peer-reviewed medical journal for publication.
According to Dr. Goren “following on the promising results of Proxalutamide in the treatment of COVID-19 male outpatients, we decided to study Proxalutamide as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients not requiring mechanical ventilation.”
The study on the use of Proxalutamide for hospitalized COVID-19 male and female patients has received national IRB approval and will be conducted in several sites in Brazil.
According to Dr. Cadegiani “we are excited to commence this study that could potentially benefit millions of patients and change the course of COVID-19.”
More information about the study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04728802) will be made available at clinicaltrials.gov.
The approval was received on January 27, 2021 from the IRB of the National Board of Ethics Committee (CONEP), from the Brazilian Ministry of Health, under the name “The Proxa-Rescue AndroCoV Trial”, number (CAAE) 41909121.0.0000.5553.
