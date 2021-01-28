Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Flowers Foods Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- THOMASVILLE, GA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

On Friday, February 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

Contact:   Paul Baltzer of Flowers Foods at 229.227.2380

About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.


