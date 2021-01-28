CIO Leadership: Business Tech Executives to Discuss the Criticality of Fostering Speed of Trust at its Upcoming HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will hold its 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 4. HMG Strategy’s digital events continue to bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today – and into the future.



Topics to be discussed at the 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 4 will include the importance for CIOs and technology executives to establish trust quickly with members of the executive team, customers, business partners and employees to enable a high-performance organization. Technology executives will also share recommendations for working with the CEO and the Board on looming security threats, opportunities to reimagine and reinvent the business in highly dynamic times, and cultivating a connected work culture that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We’re heading into a new year with a whole new set of unique challenges and opportunities,” said Hunter Muller, president and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We’re thrilled to be adding best-selling author Stephen M.R. Covey to the dialogue to share why it’s so important for tech executives to foster speed of trust with key stakeholders across the ecosystem to enable high-performance organizations to fire on all cylinders. Staying cutting-edge is a guaranteed way to win.”

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Lekha Banerjee , Chief Architect & Futurist, Large Global Financial Services Company

, Chief Architect & Futurist, Large Global Financial Services Company Greg Berkin , VP, IT & Cybersecurity, and CIO, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

, VP, IT & Cybersecurity, and CIO, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Shoukat Ali Bhamani , VP, CIO, and CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas

, VP, CIO, and CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas Christina Bray , SVP of Corporate Cybersecurity – Governance, Risk and Compliance, Truist

, SVP of Corporate Cybersecurity – Governance, Risk and Compliance, Truist Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Stephen M.R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Marcus Fowler , Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Angelic Gibson , CIO, AvidXchange

, CIO, AvidXchange Mike Hillhouse , Chief Information Officer/Security Officer, Cadrillion Capital

, Chief Information Officer/Security Officer, Cadrillion Capital Scott Mathis , Chief Information Security Officer, RBC Bank US

, Chief Information Security Officer, RBC Bank US Raja Musunuru , Chief Technology Officer, Amicus.io

, Chief Technology Officer, Amicus.io Onyeka Nchege , SVP & CIO, Novant Health

, SVP & CIO, Novant Health Jason Rader , Director of Services, Insight

, Director of Services, Insight Anna Ransley , Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken

, Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken Swamy Sriperumbudur , CIO/COO, Infomerica Inc.

, CIO/COO, Infomerica Inc. Patrick Thompson , CIO, Albemarle Corporation

, CIO, Albemarle Corporation Marykay Wells, CIO, Pearson



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 4 will include Appian, Aryaka, the Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative (CATC), Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Insight, Ivanti, the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA), Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, SIM Charlotte, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

UPCOMING SUMMITS

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Washington D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit on February 2. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how to create a secure organization and mitigate future risks, a look at new technologies that are allowing companies to pivot into new areas of business and fostering a connected organizational culture in a hybrid world. Prominent security and technology executives speaking at this event include:

Selim Aissi , SVP & CISO, Ellie Mae

, SVP & CISO, Ellie Mae Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Mignona Cote , Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk, and Compliance, Amazon Web Services

, Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk, and Compliance, Amazon Web Services Stephen M. R. Covey , Global authority on Trust, Leadership, and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global authority on Trust, Leadership, and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Kirsten Davies , SVP & CISO, Estée Lauder Companies

, SVP & CISO, Estée Lauder Companies John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Wanda Jones-Heath , Chief Information Security Officer/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force

, Chief Information Security Officer/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force Michael Katz , Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox

, Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Adam Lee , VP & CSO, Dominion Energy

, VP & CSO, Dominion Energy Matias Madou , CTO & Co-Founder, Secure Code Warrior

, CTO & Co-Founder, Secure Code Warrior Jana Monroe , VP Global Security and Enterprise Risk Management, Herbalife

, VP Global Security and Enterprise Risk Management, Herbalife James Turgal , VP, Optiv

, VP, Optiv Morgan Wright, Chief Security Advisor, SentinelOne

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Washington D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit on February 2 will include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Insight, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Secure Code Warrior, SentinelOne, Slack, SIM Capital Area, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Washington D.C. CISO Executive Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 9. Topics to be discussed at this event will include innovative approaches to growing revenues and profits, new technologies that can enable competitive differentiation, along with what’s needed to cultivate a connected culture of inclusion. Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Allan Cockriel , CIO, Global Functions/IRM & Global CISO, Shell

, CIO, Global Functions/IRM & Global CISO, Shell Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership, and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership, and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Otavio Friere , Co-Founder and CTO, SafeGuard Cyber

, Co-Founder and CTO, SafeGuard Cyber Kostas Georgakopoulos , CISO, Procter & Gamble

, CISO, Procter & Gamble Rocco Grillo , Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Nadir Izrael , Co-Founder and CTO, Armis

, Co-Founder and CTO, Armis Chris Jacquet , Information Security Expert, Hitachi

, Information Security Expert, Hitachi Maria Latushkin , Chief Technology Officer, Omada Health

, Chief Technology Officer, Omada Health Martin Leach , VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Manav Misra , Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation

, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health Wendy Pfeiffer , CIO, Nutanix

, CIO, Nutanix Frank Price, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 9 will include Adobe, Appian, Apptio, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Insight, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO summits, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 11. Topics to be discussed at this event will include designing corporate architecture that is built for efficiency, creating a more diverse and inclusive culture, and protecting the enterprise from escalating global threats. Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Stefanie Causey , Associate Partner, Salesforce Innovation Unit - Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services

, Associate Partner, Salesforce Innovation Unit - Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Frank Grimmelmann , President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance Bipin Jayaraj , CIO, Make-A-Wish

, CIO, Make-A-Wish Pete Kim , CISO, Raytheon Missiles & Defense

, CISO, Raytheon Missiles & Defense Mike Manrod , CISO, Grand Canyon Education

, CISO, Grand Canyon Education Jeff McKibben , Vice President and CIO (acting), ON Semiconductor

, Vice President and CIO (acting), ON Semiconductor Margaret Mitchell , CIO, Resonea, Inc.

, CIO, Resonea, Inc. Sathish Muthukrishnan , Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc.

, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc. Steve Phillips , CIO, Alorica

, CIO, Alorica Chris Richardson , Deputy CIO - IT Development, Mobility, Smart Cities, Arizona State University

, Deputy CIO - IT Development, Mobility, Smart Cities, Arizona State University Tim Roemer , CISO, State of Arizona

, CISO, State of Arizona Trever Schulze , SVP & CIO, RingCentral

, SVP & CIO, RingCentral Caren Shiozaki , EVP & CIO, Thornburg Mortgage

, EVP & CIO, Thornburg Mortgage J.R. Tietsort , CISO, Darktrace

, CISO, Darktrace Jennifer Wesson Greenman , Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Christine Whitney Sanchez, Chief Culture Officer, Arizona State University

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 11 will include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SIM Arizona, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

