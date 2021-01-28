Laidlaw Venture Partners Portfolio Company Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. Names Anthony Zook, Former CEO of AstraZeneca North America, Executive Chairman

Life Science Veteran Brings Wealth of Vaccine and Oncology Experience to Company

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that it has appointed life science veteran Anthony Zook Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.



As a global industry leader, Mr. Zook brings years of strategic experience to Voltron Therapeutics and is expected to be instrumental in the further development and eventual commercialization of its Self Assembling Vaccine (SAV) platform, and products such as the Covid-19 vaccine, HaloVax™ and cancer immunotherapy.

Mr. Zook also serves on the Laidlaw Venture Partners’ (“LVP”), the venture capital arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., Investment and Operations Committee. Voltron Therapeutics is an LVP portfolio company.

Mr. Zook brings to Voltron a wealth of commercialization experience in the life science industry, gained primarily through his career at AstraZeneca Plc. Mr. Zook held several executive positions at AstraZeneca, including Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations from 2010 to 2013, President and Chief Executive Officer of the North American division from 2007 to 2010 and President of Medimmune, the wholly-owned biologics division of AstraZeneca, from 2008 to 2010. Under Mr. Zook’s leadership, AstraZeneca commercialized ten blockbuster brands, each over $1 billion in sales. Along with the CEO, CFO, and Head of R&D, Mr. Zook sat on the Portfolio Investment Board (PIB), which set and approved the overall strategy for Research and Development and allocated resources by therapeutic area.



Mr. Zook served or continues to serve on several boards, including the boards of AltheRx, Inhibikase, Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, the National Pharmaceutical Council, PhRMA, the Pennsylvania Division of the American Cancer Society and his alma mater, Frostburg State University. Mr. Zook earned a B.S. degree from Frostburg State University and an A.A. degree in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

“I am delighted to have Tony assume the newly formed role of Executive Chairman of Voltron’s Board of Directors. Tony has been, and remains, incredibly hands on in his approach in helping to manage, de-risk and create value at Voltron. His vast experience working with every important group within a life science company, from manufacturing and R&D, to commercial and portfolio assessment, has already had a meaningful impact on advancing the SAV platform in an expeditious and cost efficient manner,‘ said Pat Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.

Anthony Zook, Voltron Executive Chairman commented, “I’m excited to take on a more active role in Voltron Therapeutics as its Executive Chairman. The SAV platform has the potential to generate products that can provide tremendous benefits to patients with cancer or at risk of dangerous infectious diseases.”

James Ahern, founding partner of LVP added: “Tony joining the leadership team of Voltron will be critical to the company’s strategic and operational development. This addition also underscores the added value LVP provides to our portfolio companies.”

About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital’s novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology. With the work of our world class team of researchers and physicians, this technology has shown in certain pre-clinical studies initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (Lassa Fever and Q Fever) as well as two oncology indications (Ovarian and HPV Related Cancers). For more information please visit www.voltrontx.com .

About HaloVax™, LLC

HaloVax, LLC is a special purpose subsidiary of Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. in joint venture with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) The mission of HaloVax is to develop a novel, Self-Assembling Vaccine against COVID-19, utilizing technology licensed by Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital. The vaccine is being designed from a validated platform to provide customized T cell immunity against COVID-19, as well as be able to adapt rapidly to potential genetic drift of the virus. For more information, please visit www.HaloVax.com .

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth’s pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com .

Investor Contacts:

Matt Duffy

President

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.

646-335-5923

mduffy@luciuspartnersllc.com