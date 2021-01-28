Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Peapod Digital Labs Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Peapod Digital Labs earns 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs, the e-commerce engine of the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index for the second year in a row. The Corporate Equality Index is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Peapod Digital Labs joins the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

Sarah Dudan, co-lead for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at Peapod Digital Labs stated, “It is an honor to once again score a 100 on the Human Rights Campaign, especially during a year that created so many changes for everyone. Even as we all work remotely, we can and do still promote an inclusive culture, and work every day to improve it for all of our employees.”

The Corporate Equality Index rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories, including: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ+ equality and responsible citizenship. Peapod Digital Labs’ efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“PDL stands behind its commitment to inclusivity by dedicating real resources to diversity, equity and inclusion,” adds Lina Mamut, Senior Product Manager and one of the founding members of the company’s first Business Resource Group, Women in Tech+. “As employees and as a company, we celebrate bringing your full, vulnerable and authentic self to work, which is prerequisite for an empowered and inclusive workplace. I’m proud to be a part of a community that enthusiastically and bravely supports these initiatives.”

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs is the digital and eCommerce engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for each U.S. brand, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and eCommerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.

About Human Rights Campaign
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

