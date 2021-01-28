Retail Business Services Earns Perfect Score for LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

Ahold Delhaize USA services company achieves top marks on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has been recognized as a Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, receiving a perfect score for the second year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index.



“We’re incredibly proud to receive a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index for the second consecutive year. This is a huge honor as we continue to prioritize and champion LGBTQ+ equality,” said Roger Wheeler, President, Retail Business Services. “Since our company launched in 2018, our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion only continues to grow in our ongoing journey to be a better place to work. We remain focused on creating an environment where all associates feel a sense of belonging and that their uniqueness and contributions are celebrated and valued.”

Retail Business Services’ efforts in satisfying all the Corporate Equality Index’s criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. The Corporate Equality Index rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories, including non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ+ equality and responsible citizenship.

“As a Retail Business Services associate and member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am beyond excited to learn that we have once again achieved a perfect score,” said Patrick Washburn, Portfolio Manager, Customer Engagement, Retail Business Services and FRIENDS Business Resource Group Member. “Our commitment to LGBTQ+-inclusive policies and benefits shows that I am valued for my authentic self and is a tremendous source of pride.”

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services, LLC, is the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five East Coast grocery brands, including Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Not for Resale, Store Services, Financial Services, Legal Services, Communications, Supply Chain and People Systems and Services. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com .

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. For more information, visit https://www.hrc.org .

