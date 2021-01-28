Security is an art: Kaspersky teams up with contemporary artist Felipe Pantone to raise awareness on Data Privacy Day

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, MA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To commemorate international Data Privacy Day, Kaspersky has revealed an art collaboration with contemporary artist, Felipe Pantone. Famous for his work with pixels and gradients, Felipe is renowned for keeping his identity private and expressing his work with subtlety. For this partnership, the artist has created a unique piece, representing a futuristic shield aimed at visualizing digital protection. A four-minute documentary about the making of the artwork is now being released on the global fashion and style platform i-D.

Personal and sensitive data such as credit card details, text messages and photos now clutter our digital world. As a result, it has become more difficult to effectively take care of such vast amounts of information - making its protection a skillful art. Online privacy, and the impact that data breaches can have on a person or an organization, are critical risks to everyone in this connected age. Therefore keeping our personal data and online interactions secure is fundamental to ensuring technology continues to play a positive and essential role in our lives.

By jointly presenting the art piece - a futuristic hexagon, made of aluminum and PMMA - the global cybersecurity company and the renowned artist aim to raise awareness about online privacy, which goes far beyond safeguarding data, to protecting people’s digital identities just as they would their physical ones.

“W3-Structural K, the work I created for Kaspersky, is inspired by hi-tech architecture, that emphasizes the structure and technology within buildings,” says Felipe Pantone. “The shape of the work evokes a protection shield to reference the work of Kaspersky in high-tech cybersecurity.”

The collaboration between Kaspersky and Felipe Pantone stands on a solid basis of shared values, such as the passion for innovation and constant improvement. The artist makes use of the latest available technologies and materials to express his inner self in the best way possible. Kaspersky develops state-of-the-art solutions to make sure that people can use the full potential of today’s interconnected digital world, and to securely bring on the future.

“Data is all around us – from mobile phones to laptops, smartwatches, and smart homes. At the same time, data is also one click away from falling into the wrong hands,” says Marco Preuss, director of the Global Research & Analysis Team in Europe at Kaspersky. “With digitalization continuing to grow around the world, many services are becoming more and more data-driven. Whilst the collection of users’ personal information can help to enrich consumer experiences and opportunities, it’s important that we as a society are aware of the potential risks and threats when sharing personal data online. This sharing is not only a risk, but sometimes a certain danger, thus it’s important that we reflect on what could happen to digital privacy and data protection – so that we can continue to help keep everyone’s sensitive information safe.”

Kaspersky recommends adhering to the following practices to safeguard personal data:

Be conscious of what personal information you share online, especially when it comes to posting photos online with IDs, tickets and billing documents. Any information you post is at risk of falling into the wrong hands.

Ensure you always check permission settings of all social media accounts and apps you use, to minimize the likelihood of your data being shared or stored by third parties – and beyond – without your knowledge. Use Kaspersky’s Privacy Checker to help you explore how to change the privacy settings for your online services to take control of your personal data.

Use two-factor authentication to secure your primary email, which is connected to banking services and other important sites. If you want to login to ambiguous services, it is best to create a secondary email address.

Use a VPN when connecting to unsecured Wi-Fi networks.

Avoid using weak or repeated passwords. Test the strength of your passwords at https://password.kaspersky.com/. Use Kaspersky Password Manager to generate and secure unique passwords for every account.

Stop sharing personal data with online merchants (which is used for ad targeting) by accessing key features in cybersecurity solutions, such as the Private Browsing feature found in Kaspersky Total Security and Kaspersky Internet Security.

About Felipe Pantone Felipe Pantone is an Argentinian-Spanish artist. He started doing graffiti at the age of 12, before graduating with a Fine Art degree in Valencia (Spain) where his studio is based. Pantone’s work deals with dynamism, transformation, digital revolution, and themes related to the present times. Felipe Pantone evokes a spirit in his work that feels like a collision between an analog past and a digitized future, where human beings and machines will inevitably glitch alongside one another in a prism of neon gradients, geometric shapes, optical patterns, and jagged grids. Based in Spain, Pantone is a byproduct of the technological age when kids unlocked life’s mysteries through the internet. As a result of this prolonged screen time, he explores how the displacement of the light spectrum impacts color and repetition.

About Kaspersky Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 250,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

