Offshore Wind Energy Market Size & Share Revenue to Hit USD 87.5 Billion by 2026: Global Report by Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Offshore Wind Energy Market in 2019 was approximately USD 36.07 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 87.5 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Siemens AG, General Electric, MHI Vestas, Nexans, ABB Ltd., EEW Group and A2Sea and others.

“According to the research study, the global Offshore Wind Energy Market was estimated at USD 36.07 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 87.5 Billion by 2026. The global Offshore Wind Energy Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2019 to 2027”.

Also called offshore wind power, offshore wind energy is the renewable energy production from the wind farms constructed off the shore to harvest wind energy for electricity generation. Offshore wind power includes deep water areas that utilize floating wind turbines and inshore water areas such as fjords, lakes, and sheltered coastal areas, which utilize conventional fixed bottom wind turbine technologies.

Rising awareness towards a replacement of existing conventional power generation technologies that utilize a substantial amount of fossil fuels whose emissions pollute the environment is expected to catalyze the offshore wind energy market size growth. Favorable regulatory inclination towards efficient extraction of energy sources in addition to sustainable growth is anticipated to positively impact the market dynamics. Moreover, reduced human interventions, limited land utilization, and low maintenance are additional advantageous factors leading to a positive outlook towards offshore energy wind production.

Top Market Players

Major players operating in the global offshore wind energy market covered in this report include Siemens AG, General Electric, MHI Vestas, Nexans, ABB Ltd., EEW Group, and A2Sea.

The electrical infrastructure segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is owing to the growth of land-based transmission infrastructure, offshore substation, and accessories of the offshore wind turbines. In the location segmentation for offshore wind turbines, the shallow water installations are anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The installation of wind energy systems in shallow water is considered to be cost-effective due to suitable weather conditions. The installation of wind turbines in deep water is expensive therefore is considered to be a less optimal solution. Despite the challenges and cost, the installation of offshore wind turbines is continued in all three water locations largely based on wind speed.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the offshore wind energy sector. Key strategic developments in the offshore wind energy market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the offshore wind energy market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to increased demand for renewable energy resources. The benefits associated with the installation of offshore wind energy platforms include limited land usage, reduced human intervention, and low maintenance.

Furthermore, governments across the world have a positive inclination towards optimum use of renewable energy resources in wake of changing climatic conditions that have benefitted the growth of the offshore wind energy market.

The offshore wind energy market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the offshore wind energy industry by practically splitting the market based on components, locations, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the offshore wind energy industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the offshore wind energy industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The offshore wind energy market is segmented based on component, location, and region. On the basis of component segmentation, the market is classified into a turbine, substructure, electrical infrastructure, and others. On the basis of location, the market is bifurcated into shallow water, transitional water, and deep water.

Offshore Wind Energy Market: Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to continue the trend of dominance owing to a higher presence of shallow water regions and increased government funding. The drive towards lowering carbon footprints and greenhouse emissions have further boosted the market growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold second position owing to government funding towards the offshore projects. Japan is leading the way in the Asia Pacific region while other countries are expected to follow a similar trend. The growing industrialization is catalyzing the need for higher energy demand from the power sector which in turn is propelling towards the adoption of renewable energy production solutions. The coastal countries in this region are focusing on power generation through renewable energy sources and offshore wind farms thus propelling the market growth. Technological advancement and clean energy consumption are expected to be key drivers propelling the offshore wind energy installation thereby creating opportunities in major markets in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea.

This report segments the global offshore wind energy market as follow:

Global Offshore Wind Energy Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis

Turbine

Substructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Others

Global Offshore Wind Energy Market: By Location Segmentation Analysis

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water

Key Insights from Primary Research

Extensive interviews with CXO’s of the major companies operating in the global offshore wind energy market, the primary research concludes that the global offshore wind energy market to witness a substantial growth of nearly 13.5% over the forecast period.

In the year 2019, the market was valued at approximately USD 36 Billion, 2019 and is expected to be valued over USD 87.5 Billion by 2026.

On the basis of the component segment, electric infrastructure is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Major factors responsible for the market growth of electric infrastructure is the growth of land-based electricity transmission infrastructure.

The shallow water installation is expected to register the highest growth among the location. The shallow water installation is expected to continue its dominating trend throughout the forecast period.

Europe region is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for offshore wind energy over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region market is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the global offshore wind energy market.

