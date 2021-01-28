3D PIONEER SYSTEMS INC- DPSM – announces Form 10 Filing to become a fully SEC reporting company.

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Pioneer Systems INC (DPSM) (OTC PINK: DPSM), 3D Pioneer Systems, Inc., – DPSM is a public shell company seeking to create value for its shareholders by merging with another entity with experienced management and opportunities for growth in return for shares of our common stock.



Filing of Form 10-12G

Thursday, January 21, 2021, the Company filed a registration statement on Form 10-12G (the “Registration Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Following the effective date of the filing, unless withdrawn, the Company will be subject to the reporting requirements of the SEC. This means the Company will begin filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic reports on Form 8-K, and subject itself to additional reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions and stock ownership rules.

The Form 10-12G filing provides investors with detailed and audited information about the Company's operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors, and financial statements. The ongoing obligation to timely file with the SEC will help current and new investors in the Company make more informed and educated investment decisions about the Company. A copy of Form 10-12G is available at www.sec.gov under the name of 3D Pioneer Systems Inc.

Shilow Shaffier, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We are pleased to announce that our Form 10-12G Registration Statement is filed. This is an exciting moment and an essential milestone in our commitment to provide our shareholders with transparency and accountability."

The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the OTC markets under the symbol "DPSM".

About 3D Pioneer Systems, DPSM

3D Pioneer Systems, Inc., – DPSM is a public shell company seeking to create value for its shareholders by merging with another entity with experienced management and opportunities for growth in return for shares of our common stock

3D Pioneer Systems, Inc., was incorporated in the state of Nevada on April 2, 2008, under the name Mobile Gaming International Corp. On October 13, 2014, the Company changed its name to 3D Pioneer Systems, Inc. The Company planned to develop and market mobile smart phone and tablet applications. Its first application was an electronic prescription application for the medical, dental and veterinarian fields called “Quickprescribe”. The Company never produced any revenues and, in the summer of 2014, it terminated all business activity.

Please visit 3dpioneersystems.com for more information

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements

Contact Information

Investors Relations

hello@3DPioneerSystems.com