Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company's Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery the global ultrasound devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $8.4 billion in 2020 to reach $13 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The ultrasound devices and equipment market consist of sales of ultrasound devices and equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture ultrasound devices and equipment for use in the healthcare industry.



The ultrasound devices market is highly concentrated , with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 74.6% of the ultrasound devices and equipment market total. The market consolidation can be attributed to the high barriers to entry in terms of high fixed costs associated with the production of ultrasound devices and the stringent regulations set up by the regulatory authorities.

Going forward, the market is expected to experience further consolidation with the rising number of mergers and collaboration amongst the major players in the market. Major players in the market include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Inc., and Hitachi, Ltd.

The ultrasound devices and equipment market and its segments.

Ultrasound devices and equipment manufacturers are increasingly adopting innovative strategies to overcome supply chain disruptions in the future, including diversification of production facilities, establishing trusted networks of suppliers with the ability to adapt quickly to changes in demand, and employing new methods of decision making.

Player-adopted strategies in the ultrasound devices and equipment market include expanding their business presence through development of launches of advanced ultrasonic devices, expanding their ultrasound devices portfolio through new product development, developing new products, enhancing their product features and expanding business through collaboration and integrating new technologies in their products.

