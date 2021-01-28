Resonant Highlights Technologies That Conserve 4G/5G Spectrum as the Company Predicts a Significant Spectrum Deficit

Company’s analysis shows mobile network operators could face a growing spectrum deficit starting in 2021 due to growing demand for high-bandwidth data

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter intellectual property connecting People and Things, today released a white paper predicting a notable spectrum deficit that could impact 4G/5G data services to consumers in the near-future. The paper, titled Maximizing Spectral Efficiency to Overcome A Spectrum Deficit in a 5G World, also outlines the technologies that can help mobile network operators manage this spectrum deficit with minimal impact on 4G/5G data services.



The paper is available for download on the Resonant website: https://www.resonant.com/news-resources/white-papers.

The white paper outlines the analysis behind Resonant’s prediction that a spectrum deficit will occur, beginning in 2021 and increasing through 2025 when the deficit will total 963 MHz. This comes on the heels of the Federal Communications Commission’s Auction 107, which raised more than $80 billion for the 280MHz spectrum.

“Spectrum is the lifeblood of wireless services, and a spectrum deficit can mean reduced data speeds to consumers and delays in new high-bandwidth service offerings,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “While the news about spectrum deficits presents a large hurdle for connectivity, we put together our analysis, which uses inputs from the FCC’s model, to show there are technologies that can help. RF filters are one of the technologies that can make a big difference to spectral efficiency by protecting valuable spectrum from degradation due to interference. At Resonant, we are continually seeking to leverage our robust IP portfolio to provide innovative solutions to the challenges posed by the ever-increasing demand for data.”

Improving Spectral Efficiency

Spectral efficiency improvement, defined as how efficiently a given frequency carries a data packet, is key for mobile operators to maximize the efficacy of their licensed spectrum. RF filters with wide bandwidth are critical to realize the full potential performance of 5G and Wi-Fi. Other technologies outlined in the paper include massive MIMO antennas and offloading data traffic to unlicensed spectrum via either Wi-Fi or 5G New Radio – Unlicensed (5G NR-U).

Resonant’s XBAR® resonator is used to create filters that deliver performance for next generation networks. Filters developed using XBAR® have the features needed to maximize efficiency including bandwidth up to 1,200MHz, support for frequencies higher than 3GHz, very high-power handling and low loss.

