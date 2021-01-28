Blazing-Fast Gen4 Speeds – CORSAIR Launches MP600 CORE and MP600 PRO M.2 NVMe SSDs

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of three new CORSAIR Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 Solid State Drives – the MP600 CORE, MP600 PRO, and MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition. All MP600 SSDs store massive amounts of data with lightning-fast transfer speeds, leveraging PCIe Gen4 technology for incredible, sustained performance.



The MP600 CORE offers up to 4,950MB/sec sequential read and 3,950MB/sec sequential write speeds, while the MP600 PRO and MP600 PRO Hydro X can achieve a blazing-fast 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write speeds.* The MP600 CORE is available now in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. The MP600 PRO is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities immediately with a 4TB model coming soon, while the MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition comes in a 2TB capacity, complete with an integrated CORSAIR Hydro X Series XM2 water block that connects your SSD seamlessly into your custom cooling loop. The XM2 water block is also available for purchase as a standalone product, compatible with many existing M.2 SSDs.

Installing directly onto a motherboard thanks to a M.2 2280 industry-standard NVMe form-factor, MP600 SSDs boast extensive compatibility and exceptional performance. The MP600 CORE utilizes high-density 3D QLC NAND memory to store even more data in the same amount of physical space, while reaching speeds of up to 4,950MB/sec sequential read and 3,950MB/sec sequential write for blazing fast response times. The MP600 PRO is built with high-density 3D TLC NAND to provide an ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value, reaching up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write speeds.

The MP600 CORE and MP600 PRO models are both equipped with a high surface area aluminum heatsink to effectively disperse heat and reduce throttling, maintaining the drive’s performance for years while adding a stylish accent to your motherboard. The MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition is the first CORSAIR M.2 SSD to include an integrated Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block, easily fitting into your custom cooling loop for top-of-the-line cooling and performance. The XM2 Water Block is also available separately, installing onto any M.2 SSD with a 2280 form-factor and integrating into your loop to reap the benefits of lower temperatures and virtually eliminating performance throttling.

Like all CORSAIR solid state drives, the new MP600 SSDs are supported by free CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software, enabling convenient features such as secure erase and firmware updates directly from the desktop. With a five-year warranty for guaranteed peace of mind, CORSAIR MP600 SSDs take advantage of PCIe Gen4 technology to achieve incredible M.2 performance.

* Performance and endurance vary by capacity.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR MP600 CORE Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD, CORSAIR MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD, and CORSAIR XM2 M.2 SSD Water Block (2280) are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The CORSAIR MP600 PRO Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD will be available soon.

The MP600 CORE, MP600 PRO, MP600 PRO Hydro X, and XM2 (2280) are backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the MP600 CORE, MP600 PRO, MP600 PRO Hydro X, and XM2 (2280), please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

