Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Its Direct Sales Companies, Related Divisions

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces the appointment of Robert “Bo” Short to serve as the Chief Executive Officer for Elevacity International Holdings, LLC and Elevacity Holdings, LLC.



Short’s experience in direct selling has spanned over 30 years and 100 countries. He is a legendary field leader, having risen to the highest rank of leadership in multiple distributor organizations, and ranks as one of the industry’s top income earners. Prior to his appointment, Short launched and served as CEO of NutriCellix, a DNA-based weight-management direct sales company. He served as the president of Neora, LLC, a private, multinational direct sales company. He was president of Business and Field Development and president of Global Sales for Mannatech, a publicly traded, multinational direct sales company. He also launched and served as CEO for Passport, LLC, a direct sales company. Short was the president of the American Leadership Foundation and has spoken in 34 countries to over 1 million people on the topic of leadership and personal development. He is also a bestselling author of both “Living to Win” and “The Foundation of Leadership.”

In announcing this appointment, Company President/CEO John “JT” Thatch said, “We are very excited to have Bo’s expertise to lead our direct sales companies and specifically their U.S. and international growth. He is one of only a few people in the direct sales industry that has a track record of success as a field leader, a corporate executive and a company owner. He brings a skillset and perspective to our Company that is almost impossible to find in one person. His leadership skills and executive acumen make him a perfect fit."

“Mr. Short will be leading our direct sales companies and their global expansion. He will be integrating our various brands to be sold through direct sales under one global platform. He will be in charge of operations, supply chain, product development, sales, marketing, field development and customer support for our U.S. and international direct sales businesses. In addition to leading our global expansion, he will also work with our existing U.S. management team to refine our operational and sales functions within the United States,” Thatch added.

“I am honored to be a part of this great organization and partner with this remarkable corporate team. I look forward to serving our incredible field of distributors as we build a very special culture that offers each of them the opportunity to build a business of their own and accomplish their personal goals and aspirations,” said Short.

“I have known Mr. Bo Short for decades, and we are all pleased to welcome him to this ‘dream team’ of the top network marketing professionals globally,” said Garrett McGrath, President of Elevacity US, LLC, and Elepreneurs US, LLC. “The entire executive team and I are excited to work together to build our company to new heights around the world.”

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity U.S., LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneurs U.S., LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force).

For more information, visit: www.SHRGInc.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

