Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,730 in the last 365 days.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.6 Million or $0.28 per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter and $8.6 Million or $0.88 per Diluted Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- RENTON, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $2.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and $2.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $8.6 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

“While 2020 certainly presented significant challenges, it also created many opportunities,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO. “We were able to keep all our offices open and available to our customers throughout the year. Thanks to the efforts of our fantastic team of employees, balances in checking accounts increased by $80.7 million in 2020, allowing us to decrease our balance of higher cost certificates of deposit. Due in large part to our improved deposit mix and the impact of the current low interest rate environment, our cost of funds declined to 1.07% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from 1.19% in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and 1.82% in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. If interest rates remain low, we expect this trend to continue as we have approximately $266 million in certificates of deposit maturing in the next 12 months at a weighted average rate of 1.87%,” continued Kiley.

“In the third quarter of 2015, we embarked on a branch expansion strategy, focused on leasing small, efficient office spaces that provide a presence for our teams of community bankers in each market we serve, with many of these offices staffed with just two to three employees and equipped with cash recycling machines to assist with handling traditional teller work. We have now grown from a single office thrift institution in 2015 to a multi-branch, full-service community bank. We will open our 15th office in Issaquah, Washington, in the first quarter of 2021 and then pause our expansion with a focus on growing relationships and improving efficiency throughout our branch network. As an example of how the Bank has changed, checking account balances now total $199.5 million compared to $38.6 million at June 30, 2015, just prior to the beginning of our branch expansion efforts. Our strategy remains focused on improving the Bank’s deposit composition from a reliance on certificates of deposit to a more balanced deposit mix, and expanding our network for lending opportunities,” stated Kiley.

“Our lending teams are working closely with our customers and continue to assist borrowers that may require additional support or closer monitoring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fourth quarter, borrowers that had requested an additional COVID-19 related loan deferral or concession were evaluated, ultimately resulting in downgrades in loan classifications on 16 loans totaling approximately $34.2 million. While these loans remain classified as ‘pass’ credits and the Bank still expects to receive full payment on the loans, including the deferred interest, these downgrades were the primary reason for our provision for loan losses of $600,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, bringing the total provision for the year to $1.9 million, an increase of $2.2 million from the prior year. Nonetheless, our pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) was $12.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a slight change from $12.6 million in 2019, despite the challenges presented in 2020,” concluded Kiley.

(1) Pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalent.

Highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020:

  • Demand deposits increased $80.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • The strong growth in retail deposits allowed the Bank to reduce its brokered certificates of deposit by $94.5 million in 2020 to none at December 31, 2020.
  • The Company’s book value per share was $16.05 at December 31, 2020, compared to $15.62 at September 30, 2020, and $15.25 at December 31, 2019.
  • The Company repurchased 544,626 shares during the year at an average price of $10.44 per share, an amount equal to approximately 5.3% of shares outstanding at the beginning of 2020.
  • The Company paid regular quarterly cash dividends to shareholders totaling $0.40 per share for the year.
  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at December 31, 2020, were 10.3% and 15.6%, respectively, compared to 10.0% and 15.3%, at September 30, 2020, and 10.3% and 14.4% at December 31, 2019.
  • Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”) and taking into account the estimated future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank recorded a $600,000 provision for loan losses during the quarter, bringing the total provision for loan losses to $1.9 million for the year.

Total deposits increased $24.0 million to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2020, from $ 1.07 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased $60.1 million from $1.03 billion at December 31, 2019. Demand deposits increased $6.2 million and certificates of deposit decreased $19.1 million during the quarter, including a $10 million reduction in brokered deposits.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020 		  Dec 31,
2019 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
     
Deposits: (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 91,285     $ 82,376     $ 52,849     $ 8,909     $ 38,436  
Interest-bearing demand   108,182       110,856       65,897       (2,674 )     42,285  
Statement savings   19,221       19,292       17,447       (71 )     1,774  
Money market   465,369       428,512       377,766       36,857       87,603  
Certificates of deposit, retail (1)   409,576       418,646       425,103       (9,070 )     (15,527 )
Certificates of deposit, brokered         10,000       94,472       (10,000 )     (94,472 )
Total deposits $ 1,093,633     $ 1,069,682     $ 1,033,534     $ 23,951     $ 60,099  

(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an aggregate fair value adjustment of $12,000 at December 31, 2020, $14,000 at September 30, 2020, and $28,000 at December 31, 2019.


The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

December 31, 2020
  Noninterest-
bearing
demand 		Interest-
bearing
demand		 Statement
savings 		Money
market 		Certificates
of deposit,
retail		 Certificates
of deposit,
brokered 		Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 36,932 $ 47,964 $ 13,696 $ 243,940 $ 325,803 $ $ 668,335
Landing   5,300   3,199   22   14,024   8,108     30,653
Woodinville   3,054

   7,040   688   14,270   9,790     34,842
Bothell   2,153   1,760   53   5,502   3,233     12,701
Crossroads   6,719   5,249   58   56,836   10,994     79,856
Kent (1)   5,047   8,607     23,052   1,077     37,783
Kirkland (1)   5,205   113   30   3,757       9,105
Total King County   64,410   73,932   14,547   361,381   359,005     873,275
               
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   3,176   2,765   1,411   14,823   9,289     31,464
Edmonds   12,074   13,735   351   30,807   19,989     76,956
Clearview   5,367   6,690   1,012   17,902   5,346     36,317
Lake Stevens   3,057   7,419   835   14,593   4,669     30,573
Smokey Point   2,788   3,237   1,005   21,575   11,278     39,883
Total Snohomish County   26,462   33,846   4,614   99,700   50,571     215,193
               
Pierce County              
University Place   377   215   15   1,578       2,185
Gig Harbor   36   189   45   2,710       2,980
Total Pierce County   413   404   60   4,288       5,165
               
Total retail deposits   91,285   108,182   19,221   465,369   409,576     1,093,633
Brokered deposits              
Total deposits $ 91,285 $ 108,182 $ 19,221 $ 465,369 $ 409,576 $ $ 1,093,633

(1) Kent opened January 31, 2019; Kirkland, November 12, 2019; University Place, March 2, 2020; and Gig Harbor, October 5, 2020.


September 30, 2020
  Noninterest-
bearing
demand 		Interest-
bearing
demand		 Statement
savings 		Money
market 		Certificates
of deposit,
retail		 Certificates
of deposit,
brokered 		Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 35,066 $ 47,957 $ 14,677 $ 235,680 $ 335,675 $ $ 669,055
Landing   3,209   3,193   37   16,398   8,251     31,088
Woodinville   3,086   6,608   703   12,589   8,514     31,500
Bothell   2,270   2,104   54   4,675   3,290     12,393
Crossroads   6,755   8,085   48   50,304   11,076     76,268
Kent (1)   5,452   8,277     13,802   1,070     28,601
Kirkland (1)   4,534   56   1   2,627       7,218
Total King County   60,372   76,280   15,520   336,075   367,876     856,123
               
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   3,713   3,236   856   14,695   10,675     33,175
Edmonds   5,853   13,865   485   28,229   19,300     67,732
Clearview   6,102   6,478   853   18,014   4,881     36,328
Lake Stevens   3,264   7,346   703   13,520   4,356     29,189
Smokey Point   2,733   3,137   875   16,173   11,558     34,476
Total Snohomish County   21,665   34,062   3,772   90,631   50,770     200,900
               
Pierce County              
University Place (1)   339   514     1,806       2,659
Total Pierce County   339   514     1,806       2,659
               
Total retail deposits   82,376   110,856   19,292   428,512   418,646     1,059,682
Brokered deposits             10,000   10,000
Total deposits $ 82,376 $ 110,856 $ 19,292 $ 428,512 $ 418,646 $ 10,000 $ 1,069,682

(1) Kent opened January 31, 2019; Kirkland, November 12, 2019; and University Place, March 2, 2020.


Net loans receivable totaled $1.10 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2020, and $1.11 billion at December 31, 2019. New commercial loan activity remains muted as many borrowers are focused on maintaining their existing loans in lieu of seeking out new opportunities. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.13 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.14 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and $1.09 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the average balance of net loans receivable was $1.12 billion, compared to $1.06 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company recorded a $600,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to a $700,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and no provision for loan losses in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The provision in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was primarily due to risk rating downgrades on $34.2 million in commercial real estate loans, as any relationship that requested an additional loan payment deferral and demonstrated other weaknesses received additional scrutiny. Somewhat offsetting this impact, net loans receivable declined by $33.4 million during the quarter. The provision in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was primarily attributed to loan downgrades during the quarter, including the downgrade of $26.8 million in commercial real estate loans. Strong loan portfolio quality metrics and credit upgrades for certain loan relationships resulted in no provision for loan losses in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the provision for loan losses totaled $1.9 million, compared to a recapture of provision for loan losses of $300,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The ALLL represented 1.36% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.27% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2020, and 1.18% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2019. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan balances, which are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”), the ALLL represented 1.41% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.33% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percent of total loans excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent. Nonperforming loans are comprised of a single $2.1 million multifamily loan in foreclosure at both December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, and were $95,000 at December 31, 2019. Based on an impairment analysis and ongoing monitoring, the Company does not expect to incur a loss on this multifamily loan. OREO also remained unchanged at $454,000 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Dec 31,   Three
Month
 		  One
Year
    2020       2020       2019     Change
 		  Change
  (Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming loans:                      
One-to-four family residential $     $     $ 95     $     $ (95 )
Multifamily   2,104       2,104                   2,104  
Total nonperforming loans   2,104       2,104       95             2,009  
                                       
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)   454       454       454              
                                       
Total nonperforming assets (1) $ 2,558     $ 2,558     $ 549     $     $ 2,009  
                                       
Nonperforming assets as a                                      
percent of total assets   0.18 %     0.19 %     0.04 %                

(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of the Bank’s TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at December 31, 2020.


The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. At December 31, 2020, TDRs totaled $3.9 million, compared to $4.1 million at September 30, 2020, and $5.2 million at December 31, 2019. All TDRs were performing according to their modified repayment terms for the periods presented. As discussed further below, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 (“CARES Act”), signed into law on March 27, 2020, provided guidance around the modification of loans as a result of the COVID19 pandemic, which outlined, among other criteria, that short-term modifications made on a good faith basis to borrowers who were current as defined under the CARES Act prior to any relief, are not TDRs. The recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 provides additional COVID relief, including, among other things, additional PPP funding of $284.5 billion and extends TDR relief to the earlier of 60 days after the national emergency termination date or January 1, 2022.

Net interest income totaled $10.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and $9.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The $562,000 increase in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was due primarily to higher loan related fees including a $187,000 increase in net deferred fee recognition relating to the forgiveness of PPP loans. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income totaled $40.5 million, compared to $38.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, due to changes in the average balances in net loans receivable to $1.12 million in 2020 compared to $1.06 million in 2019, and reductions in the cost of interestbearing liabilities that declined to 1.41% for the year ended December 31, 2020, from 1.92% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Total interest income was $13.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $13.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and $15.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, interest income totaled $56.1 million, compared to $59.6 million for the prior year. The increase in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was primarily due to the recognition of deferred fees on PPP loans, as noted above.

Total interest expense was $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and $5.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined to 1.12% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 1.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and 1.94% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decline from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was due primarily to a reduced level of brokered deposits and retail certificates of deposits, along with lower rates paid on the Bank’s other interestbearing deposit balances. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Bank redeemed its remaining $10.0 million in callable brokered certificates of deposit with an average coupon of 1.475%, resulting in the recognition of $60,000 in unamortized fees in the quarter, compared to $20,000 in unamortized fees related to a $5.0 million redemption in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Advances from the FHLB remained unchanged at $120.0 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, compared to $137.7 million at December 31, 2019, and were comprised of short-term FHLB advances tied to cash flow hedge agreements utilized to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. The average cost of borrowings was 1.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 1.28% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and 1.66% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, total interest expense declined to $15.6 million, compared to $20.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, due to the significant reduction in short term interest rates following decreases in the federal funds target rates in 2020 in response to COVID-19.

The net interest margin was 3.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 3.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and 3.09% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The expansion in the net interest margin is due primarily to the 12 basis point reduction in the Company’s cost of interestbearing liabilities during the quarter to 1.15%, compared to 1.27% in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The 10basis point increase in the yield on interest earning assets to 4.26% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from 4.16% in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was impacted favorably by the quarter over quarter increase in net deferred fee recognition on PPP loans, with deferred fees totaling $420,000 recognized in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $232,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2020, the net balance of deferred fees relating to PPP loans totaled $1.0 million, which will be recognized in future periods.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, totaled $1.7 million, compared to $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was primarily due to a $706,000 increase in loan related fees, including an increase of $411,000 in swap related fees and an increase of $202,000 in prepayment penalty income. For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income increased to $4.4 million, from $4.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, due primarily to an increase in loan related fees.

Noninterest expense totaled $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and $8.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Salaries and employee benefits for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, increased $266,000 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to accruals for employee incentives, based in large part on successful deposit growth, earned in 2020. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $160,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to expenses relating to our branch expansion efforts. Noninterest expense totaled $32.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $30.4 million in 2019. The increase in noninterest expense year over year was due primarily to increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and data processing expenses relating to the Company’s growth. As a result of ongoing efforts to identify operational efficiencies and to align with near-term growth expectations, the Bank eliminated eight full-time positions in mid-January 2021, representing approximately 6% of its employee base.

COVID-19 Related Information

The Bank is committed to assisting its customers and communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing certain short-term loan modifications. In addition, the Bank is participating in the PPP as an SBA lender. The Bank continues to take the steps necessary while working with its loan customers to effectively manage the portfolio through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the duration, impact and government response to the crisis.

Paycheck Protection Program
The SBA provides assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through the PPP, which was designed to provide near-term relief to help small businesses sustain operations. The deadline for PPP loan applications to the SBA under the original PPP was August 8, 2020. Under this program, as of December 31, 2020, there were 372 PPP loans outstanding totaling $41.3 million, down from 462 PPP loans totaling $52.0 million as of September 30, 2020, and $51.7 million representing 455 loans as of June 30, 2020. A total of 307, or more than 82%, of the remaining loans at December 31, 2020, are for loan amounts of $150,000 or less and represent $13.5 million of the total, of which 199 loans, representing $3.6 million, are for loan amounts of $50,000 or less. As of December 31, 2020, a total of 146 PPP loans totaling $11.2 million had been approved for forgiveness under the SBA program. Recent legislation reopened the PPP through March 31, 2021, by authorizing $284.5 billion in funding for eligible small businesses and nonprofits. In January, the Bank began accepting and processing loan applications under this second PPP program.

Modifications
The primary method of relief is to allow the borrower to defer their loan payments for three to six months, while certain borrowers are allowed to pay interest only or have payment deferrals for periods longer than six months depending upon their specific circumstances. The CARES Act and regulatory guidelines suspend the determination of certain loan modifications related to the COVID19 pandemic from being treated as TDRs. Recent legislation extended this accounting treatment through the earlier of 60 days after the national emergency termination date or January 1, 2022. The following table provides detail on the balance of loans remaining on deferral status as of December 31, 2020:

  As of December 31, 2020
  Balance of
loans with
modifications
of 4-6 months		   Balance of
loans with
modifications
of greater
than 6 months		   Total balance
of loans with
modifications
granted		   Total loans
  Modifications
as % of total
loans in each
category
       
  (Dollars in thousands)    
One-to-four family residential $ 745     $ 1,027     $ 1,772     $ 381,960     0.5 %
Multifamily   -       2,347       2,347       136,694     1.7  
                   
Commercial real estate:                  
Office   -       -       -       84,311     -  
Retail   -       3,972       3,972       114,117     3.5  
Mobile home park   -       -       -       28,094     -  
Hotel/motel   -       30,501       30,501       69,304     44.0  
Nursing home   -       6,368       6,368       12,868     49.5  
Warehouse   -       -       -       17,484     -  
Storage   -       -       -       33,671     -  
Other non-residential   -       -       -       25,416     -  
Total commercial real estate   -       40,841       40,841       385,265     10.6  
                   
Construction/land   -       -       -       92,207     -  
                   
Business:                  
Aircraft   -       -       -       10,811     -  
SBA   -       -       -       928     -  
PPP   -       -       -       41,251     -  
Other business   -       -       -       27,673     -  
Total business   -       -       -       80,663     -  
                   
Consumer:                  
Classic/collectible auto   -       190       190       29,359     0.6  
Other consumer   -       -       -       11,262     -  
Total consumer   -       190       190       40,621     0.5  
                   
Total loans with COVID19
 pandemic modifications		 $ 745     $ 44,405     $ 45,150     $ 1,117,410     4.0 %

Total loans with modifications granted were $45.2 million, or 4.0% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2020, down from $65.5 million, or 5.7% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2020, and $132.1 million, or 11.4% of total loans outstanding, at June 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, $44.4 million in loans had been granted modifications of greater than six months, of which $30.5 million were for loans in the hotel/motel category.

Additional Loan Portfolio Details
The Bank is monitoring its loan portfolio for delinquent loans that have not requested modification qualifying under the CARES Act or regulatory guidance. The following table presents the loan to value (“LTV”) ratios of select segments of our loan portfolio at December 31, 2020, that may be more likely to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic considerations. The LTV ratio is derived by dividing the current loan balance by the lower of the original appraised value or purchase price of the real estate or other collateral:

  As of December 31, 2020
  LTV 0-60%   LTV 61-75%   LTV 76%+   Total   Average LTV
   
Category: (1) (Dollars in thousands)
One-to-four family $ 236,286     $ 147,465     $ 31,605     $ 415,356     40.07 %
Church   1,372       -       -       1,372     46.39  
Classic/collectible auto   5,006       11,776       12,577       29,359     67.56  
Gas station   3,507       -       508       4,015     51.02  
Hotel / motel   58,532       10,772       -       69,304     59.59  
Marina   7,781       -       -       7,781     37.88  
Mobile home park   20,054       7,665       375       28,094     39.71  
Nursing home   12,868       -       -       12,868     20.87  
Office   59,808       24,108       4,303       88,219     46.81  
Other non-residential   9,971       2,277       -       12,248     42.85  
Retail   77,733       36,384       -       114,117     49.89  
Storage   24,378       11,169       -       35,547     44.05  
Warehouse   15,577       1,907       -       17,484     43.63  

(1) Represents select segments of loans that may include construction loans; classifications may differ from those used elsewhere in this release because they are based on type of collateral rather than loan category.


First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:
When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

Assets Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020 		  Dec 31,
2019 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
                   
Cash on hand and in banks $ 7,995     $ 7,440     $ 10,094     7.5 %   (20.8 )%
Interest-earning deposits with banks   72,494       18,674       12,896     288.2     462.1  
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value   127,551       126,020       136,601     1.2     (6.6 )
Annuity held-to-maturity   2,418       2,406       -     0.5     n/a
Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,174,
 $14,568, and $13,218 respectively		   1,100,582       1,133,984       1,108,462     (2.9 )   (0.7 )
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost   6,410       6,410       7,009     0.0     (8.5 )
Accrued interest receivable   5,508       5,676       4,138     (3.0 )   33.1  
Deferred tax assets, net   1,641       1,879       1,501     (12.7 )   9.3  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   454       454       454     0.0     0.0  
Premises and equipment, net   22,579       22,409       22,466     0.8     0.5  
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   33,034       32,830       31,982     0.6     3.3  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,643       1,704       2,216     (3.6 )   (25.9 )
Right of use asset ("ROU")   3,647       3,834       2,209     (4.9 )   65.1  
Goodwill   889       889       889     0.0     0.0  
Core deposit intangible   824       860       968     (4.2 )   (14.9 )
Total assets $ 1,387,669     $ 1,365,469     $ 1,341,885     1.6     3.4  
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
                   
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   91,285       82,376       52,849     10.8     72.7  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,002,348       987,306       980,685     1.5     2.2  
Total deposits   1,093,633       1,069,682       1,033,534     2.2     5.8  
Advances from the FHLB   120,000       120,000       137,700     0.0     (12.9 )
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes
 and insurance		   2,498       4,742       2,921     (47.3 )   (14.5 )
Lease liability   3,783       3,942       2,279     (4.0 )   66.0  
Accrued interest payable   211       197       285     7.1     (26.0 )
Other liabilities   11,242       12,128       8,847     (7.3 )   27.1  
Total liabilities   1,231,367       1,210,691       1,185,566     1.7     3.9  
                   
Commitments and contingencies                  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized
 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or
 outstanding		 $ -     $ -     $ -     n/a   n/a
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized
 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding		                  
9,736,875 shares at December 31, 2020,
 9,911,607 shares at September 30, 2020,
 and 10,252,953 shares at December 31, 2019		   97       99       103     (2.0 )   (5.8 )
Additional paid-in capital   82,095       83,839       87,370     (2.1 )   (6.0 )
Retained earnings   78,003       76,300       73,321     2.2     6.4  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (1,918 )     (3,203 )     (1,371 )   (40.1 )   39.9  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan
 ("ESOP") shares		   (1,975 )     (2,257 )     (3,104 )   (12.5 )   (36.4 )
Total stockholders' equity   156,302       154,778       156,319     1.0     (0.0 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,387,669     $ 1,365,469     $ 1,341,885     1.6 %   3.4 %




FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended        
  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020 		  Dec 31,
2019 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 13,042     $ 12,847     $ 13,852     1.5 %   (5.8 )%
Investments available-for-sale   707       751       995     (5.9 )   (28.9 )
Investments held-to-maturity   6       6       -     0.0     n/a
Interest-earning deposits with banks   7       8       47     (12.5 )   (85.1 )
Dividends on FHLB Stock   81       82       72     (1.2 )   12.5  
Total interest income   13,843       13,694       14,966     1.1     (7.5 )
Interest expense                  
Deposits   2,767       3,206       4,807     (13.7 )   (42.4 )
FHLB advances and other borrowings   426       400       461     6.5     (7.6 )
Total interest expense   3,193       3,606       5,268     (11.5 )   (39.4 )
Net interest income   10,650       10,088       9,698     5.6     9.8  
Provision for loan losses   600       700       -     (14.3 )   n/a
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   10,050       9,388       9,698     7.1     3.6  
                   
Noninterest income                  
Net gain on sale of investments   -       18       71     (100.0 )   (100.0 )
BOLI income   204       269       301     (24.2 )   (32.2 )
Wealth management revenue   170       145       177     17.2     (4.0 )
Deposit related fees   195       201       178     (3.0 )   9.6  
Loan related fees   1,082       376       782     187.8     38.4  
Other   3       2       14     50.0     (78.6 )
Total noninterest income   1,654       1,011       1,523     63.6     8.6  
                   
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   5,146       4,880       5,048     5.5     1.9  
Occupancy and equipment   1,147       987       1,024     16.2     12.0  
Professional fees   450       371       428     21.3     5.1  
Data processing   711       731       638     (2.7 )   11.4  
OREO related expenses, net   1       1       1     0.0     0.0  
Regulatory assessments   142       134       21     6.0     576.2  
Insurance and bond premiums   106       116       87     (8.6 )   21.8  
Marketing   64       41       59     56.1     8.5  
Other general and administrative   668       606       665     10.2     0.5  
Total noninterest expense   8,435       7,867       7,971     7.2     5.8  
Income before federal income tax provision   3,269       2,532       3,250     29.1     0.6  
Federal income tax provision   622       450       635     38.2     (2.0 )
Net income $ 2,647     $ 2,082     $ 2,615     27.1 %   1.2 %
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.28     $ 0.22     $ 0.26          
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28     $ 0.21     $ 0.26          
Weighted average number of common shares
 outstanding		   9,573,950       9,661,498       9,934,768          
Weighted average number of diluted shares
 outstanding		   9,603,493       9,675,567       10,032,979          




FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31        
    2020       2019       2018     One
Year
Change 		  Two
Year
Change
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 52,546     $ 54,636     $ 51,127     (3.8 )%   2.8 %
Investments available-for-sale   3,173       4,329       4,126     (26.7 )   (23.1 )
Investments held-to-maturity   23       -       -     n/a   n/a
Interest-earning deposits with banks   52       293       202     (82.3 )   (74.3 )
Dividends on FHLB Stock   320       362       458     (11.6 )   (30.1 )
Total interest income   56,114       59,620       55,913     (5.9 )   0.4  
Interest expense                  
Deposits   14,005       17,996       11,218     (22.2 )   24.8  
FHLB advances   1,640       2,716       3,520     (39.6 )   (53.4 )
Total interest expense   15,645       20,712       14,738     (24.5 )   6.2  
Net interest income   40,469       38,908       41,175     4.0     (1.7 )
Provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses   1,900       (300 )     (4,000 )   (733.3 )   (147.5 )
Net interest income after provision
 (recapture of provision) for loan losses		   38,569       39,208       45,175     (1.6 )   (14.6 )
                   
Noninterest income                  
Net gain (loss) on sale of investments   86       151       (20 )   (43.0 )   (530.0 )
BOLI   982       994       814     (1.2 )   20.6  
Wealth management revenue   663       879       611     (24.6 )   8.5  
Deposit accounts related fees   755       733       681     3.0     10.9  
Loan related fees   1,947       1,344       768     44.9     153.5  
Other   9       40       24     (77.5 )   (62.5 )
Total noninterest income   4,442       4,141       2,878     7.3     54.3  
                   
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   20,039       19,595       19,302     2.3     3.8  
Occupancy and equipment   4,237       3,712       3,283     14.1     29.1  
Professional fees   1,707       1,690       1,538     1.0     11.0  
Data processing   2,822       2,031       1,392     38.9     102.7  
OREO related expenses, net   9       34       7     (73.5 )   28.6  
Regulatory assessments   547       307       502     78.2     9.0  
Insurance and bond premiums   445       375       443     18.7     0.5  
Marketing   197       339       344     (41.9 )   (42.7 )
Other general and administrative   2,510       2,335       2,650     7.5     (5.3 )
Total noninterest expense   32,513       30,418       29,461     6.9     10.4  
Income before federal income tax provision   10,498       12,931       18,592     (18.8 )   (43.5 )
Federal income tax provision   1,942       2,562       3,693     (24.2 )   (47.4 )
Net income $ 8,556     $ 10,369     $ 14,899     (17.5 )%   (42.6 )%
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.88     $ 1.04     $ 1.44          
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88     $ 1.03     $ 1.43          
Weighted average number of common
 shares outstanding		   9,734,493       9,976,056       10,306,835          
Weighted average number of diluted
 shares outstanding		   9,758,644       10,075,906       10,424,187          




The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

  December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate:                      
Residential:                      
Micro-unit apartments $ 11,366     1.0 %   $ 11,422     1.0 %   $ 13,809     1.2 %
Other multifamily   125,328     11.2       131,197     11.4       159,106     14.2  
Total multifamily residential   136,694     12.2       142,619     12.4       172,915     15.4  
                       
Non-residential:                      
Office   84,311     7.5       81,566     7.1       100,744     9.0  
Retail   114,117     10.2       121,338     10.6       133,094     11.8  
Mobile home park   28,094     2.5       25,510     2.2       26,099     2.3  
Hotel / motel   69,304     6.2       69,157     6.0       42,971     3.8  
Nursing Home   12,868     1.2       12,868     1.1       11,831     1.1  
Warehouse   17,484     1.6       17,512     1.5       17,595     1.6  
Storage   33,671     3.0       36,093     3.1       37,190     3.3  
Other non-residential   25,416     2.3       25,724     2.3       25,628     2.3  
Total non-residential   385,265     34.5       389,768     33.9       395,152     35.2  
                       
Construction/land:                      
One-to-four family residential   33,396     3.0       45,231     4.0       44,491     4.0  
Multifamily   51,215     4.6       47,547     4.1       40,954     3.6  
Commercial   5,783     0.5       5,475     0.5       19,550     1.7  
Land development   1,813     0.2       1,345     0.1       8,670     0.8  
Total construction/land   92,207     8.3       99,598     8.7       113,665     10.1  
                       
One-to-four family residential:                      
Permanent owner occupied   206,323     18.5       214,250     18.6       210,898     18.8  
Permanent non-owner occupied   175,637     15.7       177,621     15.4       161,630     14.4  
Total one-to-four family residential   381,960     34.2       391,871     34.0       372,528     33.2  
                       
Business                      
Aircraft   10,811     0.9       11,735     1.0       14,012     1.3  
Small Business Administration ("SBA")   928     0.1       819     0.1       362     0.0  
Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP")   41,251     3.7       52,045     4.5       -     0.0  
Other business   27,673     2.5       21,181     1.8       23,405     2.1  
Total business   80,663     7.2       85,780     7.4       37,779     3.4  
                       
Consumer                      
Classic/collectible auto   29,359     2.6       27,784     2.4       18,454     1.7  
Other consumer   11,262     1.0       13,061     1.2       11,745     1.0  
Total consumer   40,621     3.6       40,845     3.6       30,199     2.7  
                       
Total loans   1,117,410     100.0 %     1,150,481     100.0 %     1,122,238     100.0 %
Less:                      
Deferred loan fees, net   1,654           1,929           558      
ALLL   15,174           14,568           13,218      
Loans receivable, net $ 1,100,582         $ 1,133,984         $ 1,108,462      
                       
Concentrations of credit: (1)                      
Construction loans as % of total capital   61.6 %         68.4 %         81.9 %    
Total non-owner occupied commercial
 real estate as % of total capital		   390.1 %         407.1 %         449.7 %    

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.




FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
    2020       2020       2020       2020       2019  
   
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios: (1)                  
Return on assets   0.77 %     0.60 %     0.63 %     0.51 %     0.79 %
Return on equity   6.76       5.34       5.59       4.30       6.64  
Dividend payout ratio   35.71       45.45       45.45       58.82       34.62  
Equity-to-assets ratio   11.26       11.34       10.86       11.50       11.65  
Tangible equity ratio (2)   11.15       11.22       10.74       11.38       11.53  
Net interest margin   3.29       3.07       3.12       3.11       3.09  
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   116.42       116.08       115.96       113.78       113.50  
Efficiency ratio   68.55       70.88       73.18       77.60       71.04  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average
 total assets		   2.46       2.26       2.33       2.51       2.40  
Book value per common share $ 16.05     $ 15.62     $ 15.32     $ 15.03     $ 15.25  
Tangible book value per share   15.88       15.44       15.14       14.85       15.07  
                   
Capital Ratios: (3)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.29 %     10.03 %     10.02 %     10.25 %     10.27 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   14.32       14.01       13.70       13.42       13.13  
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.32       14.01       13.70       13.42       13.13  
Total capital ratio   15.57       15.26       14.95       14.67       14.38  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans   0.19 %     0.18 %     0.19 %     0.20 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.18       0.19       0.19       0.20       0.04  
ALLL as a percent of total loans   1.36       1.27       1.20       1.22       1.18  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
 receivable, net		   (0.00 )     (0.00 )     (0.00 )     (0.00 )     (0.01 )
                   
Allowance for Loan Losses:                  
ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 14,568     $ 13,836     $ 13,530     $ 13,218     $ 13,161  
Provision (Recapture of provision)   600       700       300       300       -  
Charge-offs   (2 )     -       -       -       -  
Recoveries   8       32       6       12       57  
ALLL, end of the quarter $ 15,174     $ 14,568     $ 13,836     $ 13,530     $ 13,218  

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.




FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
    2020       2020       2020       2020       2019  
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Yields and Costs: (1)                  
Yield on loans   4.61 %     4.49 %     4.72 %     4.94 %     5.05 %
Yield on investments available-for-sale   2.21       2.32       2.41       2.72       2.85  
Yield on investments held-to-maturity   0.99       0.99       1.52       0.00       0.00  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   0.11       0.10       0.10       1.18       1.61  
Yield on FHLB stock   4.99       4.95       4.84       4.62       4.84  
Yield on interest-earning assets   4.26 %     4.16 %     4.37 %     4.67 %     4.78 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   1.12 %     1.27 %     1.49 %     1.81 %     1.94 %
Cost of borrowings   1.40       1.28       1.08       1.48       1.66  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.15 %     1.27 %     1.44 %     1.77 %     1.91 %
                   
Cost of total deposits   1.03 %     1.18 %     1.38 %     1.72 %     1.84 %
Cost of funds   1.07       1.19       1.34       1.69       1.82  
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,126,554     $ 1,137,742     $ 1,122,913     $ 1,096,091     $ 1,087,558  
Investments available-for-sale   127,456       128,885       133,038       135,765       138,331  
Investments held-to-maturity   2,410       2,399       2,378       2,061       -  
Interest-earning deposits   26,092       32,701       30,989       10,555       11,572  
FHLB stock   6,459       6,592       6,736       6,615       5,897  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,288,971     $ 1,308,319     $ 1,296,054     $ 1,251,087     $ 1,243,358  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits $ 985,945     $ 1,002,518     $ 989,549     $ 970,062     $ 985,532  
Borrowings   121,218       124,543       128,154       127,707       109,895  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,107,163       1,127,061       1,117,703       1,097,769       1,095,427  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   83,719       81,694       82,750       53,199       50,951  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,190,882     $ 1,208,755     $ 1,200,453     $ 1,150,968     $ 1,146,378  
                   
Average assets $ 1,366,061     $ 1,383,736     $ 1,371,269     $ 1,324,845     $ 1,317,586  
Average stockholders' equity   155,765       154,988       154,115       157,492       156,147  

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.




FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Year Ended December 31,
    2020       2019       2018       2017       2016  
   
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on assets   0.63 %     0.80 %     1.21 %     0.76 %     0.88 %
Return on equity   5.50       6.73       9.86       5.94       5.55  
Dividend payout ratio   45.45       33.65       21.53       32.93       32.02  
Equity-to-assets   11.26       11.65       12.28       11.79       13.31  
Tangible equity ratio (1)   11.15       11.53       12.13       11.63       13.31  
Net interest margin   3.15       3.19       3.56       3.60       3.60  
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   115.62       113.44       114.28       114.07       117.11  
Efficiency ratio   72.39       70.66       66.88       67.31       62.27  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average
 total assets		   2.39       2.35       2.40       2.42       2.27  
Book value per common share $ 16.05     $ 15.25     $ 14.35     $ 13.27     $ 12.63  
Tangible book value per share (1)   15.88       15.07       14.17       13.07       12.63  
                   
Capital Ratios: (2)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.29 %     10.27 %     10.37 %     10.20 %     11.17 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   14.32       13.13       13.43       12.52       14.38  
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.32       13.13       13.43       12.52       14.38  
Total capital ratio   15.57       14.38       14.68       13.77       15.63  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans,
 net of undisbursed funds		   0.19 %     0.01 %     0.07 %     0.02 %     0.10 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.18       0.04       0.10       0.05       0.31  
ALLL as a percent of total loans, net of
 undisbursed funds		   1.36       1.18       1.29       1.28       1.32  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
 receivable, net		   (0.00 )     (0.02 )     (0.45 )     (0.27 )     (0.02 )
                   
Allowance for Loan Losses:                  
ALLL, beginning of the year $ 13,218     $ 13,347     $ 12,882     $ 10,951     $ 9,463  
Provision (recapture of provision)   1,900       (300 )     (4,000 )     (400 )     1,300  
Charge-offs   (2 )     -       -       -       (83 )
Recoveries   58       171       4,465       2,331       271  
ALLL, end of the year $ 15,174     $ 13,218     $ 13,347     $ 12,882     $ 10,951  

(1) Tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(2) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.




FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Year Ended December 31,
    2020       2019       2018       2017       2016  
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Yields and Costs:                  
Yield on loans   4.69 %     5.15 %     5.13 %     4.96 %     4.99 %
Yield on investments available-for-sale   2.42       3.11       2.92       2.61       2.31  
Yield on investments held-to-maturity   0.99       0.00       0.00       0.00       0.00  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   0.21       2.15       1.74       1.07       0.52  
Yield on FHLB stock   4.85       5.42       5.24       3.32       2.62  
Yield on interest-earning assets   4.36 %     4.88 %     4.83 %     4.57 %     4.39 %
                   
Cost of deposits   1.42 %     1.90 %     1.35 %     1.04 %     0.94 %
Cost of borrowings   1.31       2.09       1.92       1.30       0.86  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.41 %     1.92 %     1.46 %     1.10 %     0.92 %
                   
Cost of total deposits   1.32 %     1.81 %     1.28 %     0.99 %     0.90 %
Cost of funds   1.32       1.84       1.39       1.05       0.89  
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,120,889     $ 1,061,367     $ 995,810     $ 878,449     $ 765,948  
Investments available-for-sale       131,272          139,354          141,100          134,105          132,372  
Investments held-to-maturity      2,312          -          -          -          -  
Interest-earning deposits       25,108          13,634          11,628          22,194          45,125  
FHLB stock      6,600          6,684          8,748          8,914          7,714  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,286,181     $ 1,221,039     $ 1,157,286     $ 1,043,662     $ 951,159  
                   
Deposits $ 987,069     $ 946,484     $ 828,965     $ 722,666     $ 648,324  
Borrowings      125,392          129,899          183,667          192,227          163,893  
Total interest-bearing liabilities      1,112,461          1,076,383          1,012,632          914,893          812,217  
Noninterest-bearing deposits      75,388          48,434          49,461          39,127          27,596  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,187,849     $ 1,124,817     $ 1,062,093     $ 954,020     $ 839,813  
                   
Average assets $ 1,361,604     $ 1,294,164     $ 1,227,396     $ 1,108,656     $ 1,010,243  
Average stockholders' equity       155,587          154,092          151,145          142,647          160,192  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include: pre-tax, pre-provision income; tangible assets; tangible book value per share; tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; and ALLL as a percent of total loans excluding PPP loans. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

  Quarter Ended
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
   
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 156,302     $ 154,778     $ 153,976     $ 153,092     $ 156,319  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible   824       860       896      