AREV NanoTec Mushroom Extraction Joint Venture Signs Robert Rogers, World Renowned Mycologist, Herbalist & Author of Over 50 Books on Plant Medicine

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV Brands”) is pleased to announce that its 50% owned Joint Venture company, Absolem Mushroom Extraction Inc., a joint venture owned as to 50% AREV Brands and Absolem Health Inc. (“Absolem”) has engaged with Professor Robert Rogers to develop formulations and conduct research on certain functional medicinal mushrooms to be extracted by AREV Brands. Nanotechnology and AREV’s proprietary extraction systems are being utilized to develop new methods and product for the benefit of the Joint Venture.



Robert Dale Rogers has been a herbalist for nearly fifty years and is a professional member of the American Herbalist Guild. From 1984 to 2002 he offered a clinical practice, helping support health decisions for over 20,000 clients. He teaches plant and mushroom medicine at Northern Star College, and is a clinical professor in family medicine at the University of Alberta, Canada.

Robert has authored over fifty books on plant medicine, and four on medicinal mushrooms, including The Fungal Pharmacy: The Complete Guide to Medicinal Mushrooms and Lichens of North America (2011), and Medicinal Mushrooms: The Human Clinical Trials (2020).

He has formulated for various nutraceutical and functional food companies; and teaches workshops, and conference seminars throughout Europe and North America. He earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alberta, where he is presently an assistant clinical professor in Family Medicine. Robert teaches plant medicine, including plant and mushroom medicine, aromatherapy and flower essences in the Earth Spirit Medicine faculty at the Northern Star College in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Robert is past chair of the Alberta Natural Health Agricultural Network and Community Health Council of Capital Health. He is a Fellow of the International College of Nutrition, past chair of the medicinal mushroom committee of the North American Mycological Association and is on the editorial boards of the International Journal of Medicinal Mushrooms, Fungi magazine and Discovery Phytomedicine.

Mike Withrow CEO of AREV NanoTec stated “We are proud to be the lead scientific team for Absolem who have been working hard on the formulation of functional mushroom products for certain medicinal benefits. Working with Robert on formulation and advancing research will be crucial to the joint venture, as will differentiating the Absolem offering by making peoples well-being the primary focus. Utilizing extracted products and conducting follow on trials to determine efficacy will be a primary focus of this new relationship and we sincerely look forward to working with Robert and the Absolem team on this initiative.”

About AREV NanoTec Inc.

AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. (“AREV”) produces and sells functional ingredients produced via its proprietary extraction systems. These premium ingredients and products are targeted for the natural health, medical, functional food, nutraceutical, sport nutrition markets. AREV’s model is to toll process extraction of targeted essential and functional oils and license its formulations to Licensed Producers in Canada. The company utilizes toll processors in foreign countries to encapsulate and package its formulations that can be sold in traditional distribution channels and online.

About Absolem Mushroom Extraction Inc.

Absolem is a company focused on the health and wellness benefits derived from extracts from a variety of functional and medicinal mushrooms.

