Whyline Inc. Closes $1.25MM in New Pre-Series A Funding - Bringing Total Capital Raised to $5.6MM, and Named on Coveted GovTech 100 List for 2021

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 -- Whyline Inc. ("Whyline"), the leading provider of virtual queuing and appointment technology, announced today that it completed a $1.25 million Pre-Series A round led by e.Republic Ventures, bringing Whyline's total funding raised to date to $5.6 million. e.Republic Ventures is a division of e.Republic Inc., the nation's largest media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government. e.Republic Ventures links a select number of startups to incubation activities and the broader infrastructure of e.Republic and its platforms, including Government Technology, Governing, Techwire, and the Center for Digital Government.

"Technology played a critical role in how state and local leaders navigated the uncertainties of 2020, and as government agencies look to what's next, we see Whyline as a critical technology that allows agencies to modernize their workflows, safely reopen, and adapt their operations to the new hybrid normal," said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation Officer of e.Republic. "We see significant synergies in Whyline's goals and our capabilities and are overly ecstatic about the possibilities of what we can accomplish together."

Whyline was also selected as a 2021 GovTech 100 company in Government Technology's prestigious GovTech 100 list. The GovTech 100 recognizes 100 technology companies focused on the state and local government market.

“In e.Republic, we’ve brought in the best-in-class U.S. GovTech partner in the market. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and what’s in store for the company as a result,” said Mike Twersky, Whyline’s Co-founder and CEO.

About Whyline

In 2015, Whyline was founded to help governments and companies manage the flow of people through the use of virtual queues and ‘smart’ appointment scheduling. Built with hyper-automation and cloud computing, Whyline’s clients’ customers can see the live wait-times, enter into the queue remotely or pre-book their appointment, and let the software wait on their behalf until it's their turn to be seen.

Amidst the global pandemic, Whyline saw unprecedented growth rates in organic demand, annual recurring revenue, overall system usage and a 650% increase in contract signings. Whyline’s solution has shown to be perfectly positioned to assist the healthcare, government, financial institution and retail sectors during the COVID crisis across geographies; and is also well-positioned to continue experiencing strong growth in post-pandemic times as consumer behavior has quickly evolved to what has become the 'new normal.'

About e.Republic Ventures

e.Republic Ventures provides mentorship and capital for a select number of early-stage companies to accelerate their entry into the public sector market. e.Republic Ventures is a division of e.Republic, the nation's leading publishing, research, event, and media company focused on information technology for the state and local government markets. Serving both government and industry for over 30 years, e.Republic publishes the market's leading periodicals, runs the largest intergovernmental conferences in the nation, and produces over 100 targeted and custom events annually.

For more information:

Dustin Haisler

916-524-5200

dhaisler@erepublic.com



