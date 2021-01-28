Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ChannelAdvisor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results for the period ending December 31, 2020 before 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 11, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results for the periods. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://ir.channeladvisor.com.

   
What:  ChannelAdvisor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
   
When: Thursday, February 11, 2021
   
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
   
Live Call: (855) 638-4821, Passcode 6076252, Toll Free
  (704) 288-0612, Passcode 6076252, Toll
   
Webcast: http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)
   

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more.  For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.


Investor Contact:
ChannelAdvisor Corporation
Raiford Garrabrant
+1 (919) 228-4817
raiford.garrabrant@channeladvisor.com

or

Media Contact:
ChannelAdvisor Corporation
Tamara Gibbs
+1 (919) 249-9798
tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com

Primary Logo

