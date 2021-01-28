Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Introducing BREEZE™ by NEXVOO®, The World's Most Innovative, High-tech Mask That Ensures Your Safety During The Pandemic

BREEZE™ is equipped with two N99 NIOSH filters, two micro fans, and a UV-C light. The mask self-sanitizes to guarantee your protection from COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, THE UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXVOO®, an Indianapolis-based PPE manufacturer, is a leader in innovation of healthcare technology. It is proud to announce its newest product, BREEZE™ by NEXVOO®. This product defies the boundaries of what it means to serve as PPE. It is the only anti-fog, transparent, FDA-registered mask with both two micro fans and a UV-C self-sanitizing light.

John Gayman, US President of NEXVOO®, believes “BREEZE™ is the next best thing. The days of miscommunications and failure to recognize your own friends and family are in the past.” The clear, lightweight material used in the mask will allow individuals to stay both safe and recognizable. The masks are equipped with 99% effective, FDA-approved NIOSH N99 filters. The micro fans allow for oxygen intake and for carbon dioxide outtake, optimizing breathability.

Mr. Gayman went on to say, “we have already started taking pre-orders of the BREEZE™ mask and are seeing them from every industry, including consumers, hospitals, dental, manufacturers, business, cities, police departments, and many school systems that want to get their teachers and students back to the classroom.”

NEXVOO® CEO, Bill Da, comments on one of the mask’s most advanced features: the UV-C self-sanitizing light. “The UV-C mechanism has the potential to stop the reproduction of the DNA and RNA found in viruses such as COVID-19. While the mask charges, it will self-sanitize and disinfect any exposed surface.”

BREEZE™ by NEXVOO® is now available and found on NEXVOO® Store.

Media Relations:

Clint Brown: support@nexvooinc.com

John Gayman
NEXVOO
+1 3175068343
email us here

