CV Redirector, with just one click companies help young people to find a job

In times of pandemic, the new release of the solidarity tool which automatically redirects aspiring candidates to alternative open suchlike job offers comes out

MILAN, ITALY, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The toughness of these times must not make us lose the tenderness of our hearts*”, especially in years of pandemic and pessimistic scenarios on the youth employment front. In response to this famous exhortation, CV Redirector, the “solidarity” tool for corporate management of incoming CVs, comes out with a new release and appeals to companies throughout the world: join and help young people to find a job. How? With a simple click.

CV Redirector, included in the "Sodalitas Social Award Golden Book", was born in the mid-2000s in the wake of an unacceptable data, unfortunately still relevant: about 7 out of 10 companies don’t even bother answering to candidates who apply by submitting their CV, thus strongly demotivating them.

Hence, the idea of CV Redirector: create and continuously update a courtesy "reply mail" (customised for each company) that automatically redirects aspiring candidates for a position in the company they get in touch with, that has no position to offer them, towards alternative "open" job offers in suchlike companies (therefore same industry and same geographical area), selected from the major job boards offers.

«CV Redirector is, a management philosophy, even before being a service. It was created in belief that a company has the social responsibility, in the face of a negligible cost, of acting collaboratively towards those who apply in the hope of being hired, especially if young and recent graduate, therefore beginners and bewildered in the world of work. More technically, it’s a job search “accelerator” », said project founder Federico Pisanty. «There is talk of gigantic Recovery Plans to restart after the pandemic: in the meantime, why not starting with small actions that can immediately generate a virtuous circle among the various parties involved?».

The project is managed by Milan-based FPC company, with a ten-year track record of innovative solutions related to youth work, including the fabulous jobs only marketplace Las Jobas, the all-encompassing youth recruiting app "Recruiting Index", developed for the Lombardy Region and Borgo Office, the “smart working locations in the nature” network.

A few days after the launch of the new release, the requests to join the service are multiplying rapidly, probably because in this difficult historical phase, corporate social responsibility and solidarity have increased, moreover with advantages in terms of employer branding induced towards the companies that use this tool.: "We realized that, faced with a gesture of kindness such as redirection to other job offers, the most widespread reaction is the increase in satisfaction with the proposing company, with induced earnings for the latter ( famous in this regard is the research "Theory of Pleasurable Surprise" of the University of Pennsylvania), a phenomenon that spreads further by word of mouth», said Pisanty.