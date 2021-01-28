Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Amalgamated Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (“Amalgamated” or the “Bank”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $13.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $12.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Core net income (non-GAAP)[1] of $13.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 and $12.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Deposit decline of $682.3 million, primarily due to the election cycle, to $5.3 billion compared to a balance of $6.0 billion on September 30, 2020
  • Total loans of $3.4 billion, compared to a balance of $3.6 billion on September 30, 2020
  • Growth in PACE assessments of $53.6 million, or 58.1% annualized, from a balance of $367.4 million on September 30, 2020
  • Cost of deposits was 0.13%, compared to 0.14% for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.36% for the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Net interest margin was 3.06%, compared to 2.88% for the third quarter of 2020 and 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Common Equity Tier 1, Total Risk-Based, and Tier 1 Leverage capital ratios were 13.11%, 14.25%, and 7.97%, respectively, at December 31, 2020
  • Total nonperforming assets were $82.2 million or 1.38% of total assets as of December 31, 2020, compared to $80.6 million or 1.22% of total assets at September 30, 2020 and $66.7 million, or 1.25% of total assets at December 31, 2019

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $46.2 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, as compared to $47.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019
  • Core net income (non-GAAP)[1] of $50.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, as compared to $48.2 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019
  • Deposit growth of $697.7 million, or 15.0%, compared to December 31, 2019
  • Loan growth of $8.5 million, or 0.2%, compared to December 31, 2019
  • Growth in PACE assessments of $157.2 million, or 59.6%, from a balance of $263.8 million on December 31, 2019
  • Cost of deposits was 0.19%, compared to 0.35% for the full year of 2019
  • Net interest margin was 3.11%, compared to 3.55% for the full year of 2019

Keith Mestrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amalgamated Bank, commented, “As I look back on our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, I am not only pleased, but proud of all that we have accomplished in such challenging, unprecedented times, highlighted by our net income growth of 10.5% to $13.8 million in the fourth quarter as compared to $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, we expanded our position this election cycle as demonstrated in our political deposit balance as of year-end of $602.8 million which compares to the 2018 cycle trough of $181.9 million. While we expect political deposits to modestly run off further through the first quarter, our results greatly exceeded our expectations. Our ability to succeed, proven during the ongoing pandemic, is largely attributed to the strong foundation we have built over our near 100-year history, and, in recent years, the work we have completed to strengthen the Bank’s operations, management team, and credit profile of our loan portfolio. Our team has worked diligently through the current crisis to proactively address issues in our portfolio and position the Bank for success as we expect the credit metrics of our loan portfolio to improve throughout 2021. Looking to the year ahead, there is much to be excited about as we continue to build upon our reputation as America’s Socially Responsible Bank and execute our growth strategy designed to increase the franchise value of Amalgamated. I look forward to working with the team that I am so very proud of as I transition into my new role as Special Advisor to the Board at the beginning of February.”

_________________________

[1] Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last two pages of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.

COVID-19 Update

Amalgamated’s primary concern during the COVID-19 pandemic is for the health and well-being of the Bank’s employees, customers, and communities. Our employees continue to operate in a work from home environment, and we continue to perform well, effectively transitioning many customers to our digital platform, allowing for further consolidation of our branch network.

We have offered payment deferrals as an option for our consumer and commercial borrowers who are experiencing financial stress as a result of COVID-19 impacts. As of December 31, 2020, the following loan balances are still on deferral, accruing interest, and no loan has been on deferral longer than six months.

  Total Loans Deferrals as of: % of Portfolio
(1)
$ millions 12/31/20 12/31/20 9/30/2020
Multifamily $ 947   $ 15   $ 124   1.5 %
CRE & Construction 429   2   97   0.5 %
C&I 677   4   5   0.6 %
Residential 1,239   18   63   1.5 %
Consumer & Student 191   2   4   1.0 %
Total $ 3,843   $ 41   $ 293   1.2 %
(1) Loan portfolio % is for deferral balances as of 12/31/2020  

The table below shows the credit risk rating of loans that have exited deferral status as of December 31, 2020, including those loans that did not resume payments and have been moved to non-accrual. These loans do not include other special mention or substandard loans that were never granted a payment deferral:

$ millions Pass
Rated		 Special
Mention		 Substandard(2) Total
Multifamily $ 52   $ 109   $ 18   $ 179   
CRE & Construction 30   39   49   118   
C&I 10   15   3   28   
Residential 87     16   103   
Consumer & Student       —   
Total $ 179   $ 163   $ 86   $ 428  
(2) Substandard loans include $16 million of residential and $4 million of multifamily loans that have been placed on non-accrual  

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $12.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The $1.3 million increase for the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to the 2020 third quarter, was primarily due to a $5.2 million decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in non-interest income and a $1.2 million increase in the provision for loan losses.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $12.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Core net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included no adjustments to GAAP net income, and the third quarter of 2020 excluded $0.6 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, $6.4 million in expense related to the closure of six branches and severance costs, and the tax effect of such adjustments. Core net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 excluded $0.2 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, $1.1 million in expense related to the closure of one branch and severance costs, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $45.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $45.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $42.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase of $3.4 million was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in deposit rates paid and FHLB advances, and an increase in average securities of $734.3 million and average loans of $97.1 million, with such growth more than offsetting the lower yields earned on such assets. These impacts were partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $224.5 million.

Net interest margin was 3.06% for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 18 basis points from 2.88% in the third quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 37 basis points from 3.43% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The accretion of the loan mark from the loans we acquired in our New Resource Bank acquisition contributed two basis points to our net interest margin in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, compared to five basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019. Prepayment penalties earned through loan income contributed 13 basis points to our net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to seven and two basis points in the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

Provisions for loan losses totaled an expense of $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to an expense of $0.1 million for the same period in 2019. The provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by an $11.0 million charge-off primarily related to an indirect C&I loan, of which $8.3 million was reserved for in previous quarters, and by specific reserves on multifamily loans of $2.0 million.

Non-interest income was $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $7.8 million for the same period in 2019. This decrease of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $2.5 million in tax credits on equity investments in solar projects. The increase of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to $1.8 million in tax credits on equity investments in solar projects in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $1.3 million in gains on the sale of loans. These increases were partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in Trust Department fees primarily related to the decrease in revenue from a real estate fund that is liquidating assets, the movement of funds to lower yielding products and market volatility. Our real-estate fund is expected to stop earnings fees in 2021; this fund generated $0.4 million in fees, included within Trust Department fees, during the three months ended December 31, 2020. Additionally, we expect a loss in equity method investments of approximately $5.6 million during 2021; this loss is due to the timing of the $7.4 million in tax benefits earned during 2020. These impacts do not include any benefits of new solar equity investments that we may make in the future.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $32.7 million, a decrease of $5.2 million from the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $0.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease of $5.2 million from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $6.5 million decrease in occupancy and depreciation expenses related to closing six branches in New York City, partially offset by an increase of $1.8 million in professional fees related to the formation of a bank holding company, the transition of our CEO and other strategic initiatives.

Our provision for income tax expense was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 25.2%, compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020 and 27.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Results of Operations, Full Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $46.2 million, or $1.48 per average diluted share, compared to $47.2 million, or $1.47 per average diluted share, for year ended December 31, 2019. The $1.1 million decrease was primarily due to a $21.0 million increase in the provision for loan losses and a $6.1 million increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $13.4 million increase in net interest income and an $11.4 million increase in non-interest income.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $50.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to $48.2 million or $1.49 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Core net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 excludes branch closure expenses and the gain on sale of a closed branch, gains on the sale of securities, severance costs, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $180.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $166.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This increase of $13.4 million was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in borrowings and deposit rate paid, and an increase in average securities of $552.5 million and average loans of $250.7 million, with such growth more than offsetting the lower yields earned on such assets. These impacts are partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $295.7 million.

Provisions for loan losses totaled an expense of $24.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to an expense of $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily driven by a $4.4 million increase in allowance related to negative economic factors and payment deferrals in our loan portfolio, $17.0 million in charge offs primarily related to hotel, construction loans, and indirect C&I loans (of which $4.4 million was previously reserved for in 2019), a $4.6 million increase related to loan downgrades and other factors.

Non-interest income was $40.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $29.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $11.4 million. This increase was primarily due to $7.4 million in tax credits on equity investments in solar projects, an increase of $2.5 million on gains on the sale of originated loans, a $1.5 million change in gain on the sale of securities, a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a branch reported in other non-interest income, and a $1.4 million increase in Bank-owned life insurance income due to the receipt of multiple death benefit payouts. These increases were partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in Trust Department fees primarily related to the impact of low asset values in the first half of 2020 due to market fluctuations and the real estate fund that is liquidating its assets noted above.

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $133.9 million, an increase of $6.1 million from $127.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $5.3 million increase in occupancy and depreciation expense related to branch closures and a $1.5 million increase in other expenses due to FDIC insurance rebates in 2019 that ceased in 2020.

We had income tax expense of $15.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $17.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Our effective tax rate was 25.4% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 26.4% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $6.0 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $5.3 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase of $0.7 billion was driven primarily by a $516.8 million increase in investment securities, of which $157.2 million was from PACE assessments, and a $154.8 million increase in resell agreements backed by Government Guaranteed loans. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Bank also made $26.1 million of investments in solar projects with federal tax benefits.

Total loans, net at December 31, 2020 were $3.4 billion, an increase of $8.5 million, or 0.2% annualized, compared to December 31, 2019. Loan growth in 2020 was primarily driven by a $202.9 million increase in C&I loans including $97.7 million of government guaranteed and Paycheck Protection Program loans, and a $27.6 million increase in consumer loans. These increases were partially offset by a $127.8 million decrease in residential loans and a $78.4 million decrease in commercial real estate and multifamily loans.

Deposits at December 31, 2020 were $5.3 billion, an increase of $0.7 billion, or 15.0% annualized, as compared to $4.6 billion as of December 31, 2019. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $603 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $24 million compared to $579 million as of December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 53% of average deposits and 49% of ending deposits for the year ended December 31, 2020, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 0.13% in the fourth quarter of 2020, a one basis point decrease from the previous quarter.

Nonperforming assets totaled $82.2 million, or 1.38% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2020, an increase of $15.1 million, compared with $66.7 million, or 1.25% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-performing assets at December 31, 2020 compared to the December 31, 2019 was primarily driven by the addition of $13.5 million of non-accruing residential first-lien mortgages related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These loans were moved to non-accrual after not resuming payments after six months of payment deferrals. Loans that were rated special mention or substandard increased by $305.7 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. This change was primarily due to an increase in CRE/multifamily loans categorized as special mention or substandard of $179.5 million and $84.4 million, respectively; these increases were primarily due to impacts of COVID-19 on rental income of these properties.

The allowance for loan losses increased $7.8 million to $41.6 million at December 31, 2020 from $33.8 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to increases in allowance related to the coronavirus pandemic. At December 31, 2020, we had $73.7 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $6.2 million was made, compared to $65.4 million of impaired loans at December 31, 2019 for which a specific allowance of $7.5 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.19% at December 31, 2020 and 0.98% at December 31, 2019.

Capital

As of December 31, 2020, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.11%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.25%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.97%, compared to 13.01%, 14.01% and 8.90%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2020 was $535.8 million, compared to $490.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders’ equity was driven by $46.2 million of net income and a $14.0 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the mark to market on our securities portfolio, offset by a $7.0 million decrease due to share repurchases in the first quarter and a $10.1 million decrease due to dividends to shareholders.

Our tangible book value per share was $16.66 as of December 31, 2020 compared to $14.93 as of December 31, 2019.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Amalgamated Bank will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results today, January 28, 2021 at 10:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Bank Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13714757. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on February 4, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of December 31, 2020, our total assets were $6.0 billion, total net loans were $3.4 billion, and total deposits were $5.3 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2020, the trust business held $36.8 billion in assets under custody and $15.4 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for December 31, 2020 versus certain periods in 2019 and to prepare internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Terminology

Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains on the sale of owned property. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures and restructuring/severance costs. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.

“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Tangible common equity” and “Tangible book value” and are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.

“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by “Average tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.

“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “in the future,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, and in this press release include statements about expected performance of our loan portfolio and payment deferrals, the wind-down of our real estate fund and the expected charges and anticipated consolidation of our branch network and our solar tax equity investments. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) continuation of the historically low short-term interest rate environment; (iii) the inability of Amalgamated Bank to maintain the historical growth rate of its loan portfolio; (iv) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (v) effectiveness of Amalgamated Bank’s asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (vi) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Amalgamated Bank’s results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (vii) greater than anticipated adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Amalgamated Bank’s core markets, including, but not limited to, the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole, both domestically and globally (viii) fluctuations or unanticipated changes in interest rates on loans or deposits or that affect the yield curve; (ix) the results of regulatory examinations; (x) potential deterioration in real estate values; (xi) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the “CARES Act”; (xi) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (xii) our inability to timely identify a new Chief Executive Officer in light of, among other things, competition for experienced executives in the banking industry; and (xiii) unexpected challenges and potential operational disruptions related to our Chief Executive Officer’s transition. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in Amalgamated’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the FDIC and available on the FDIC's website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html. Amalgamated Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Consolidated Statements of Income

  Three Months Ended
 		  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,
 		  December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands) 2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (unaudited)   (unaudited)       (unaudited)    
Loans $ 35,544     $ 35,602     $ 35,202     $ 141,983     $ 139,995  
Securities 11,816     11,473     11,426     47,588     44,197  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 36     56     134     227     813  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 66     152     193     697     949  
Total interest and dividend income 47,462     47,283     46,955     190,495     185,954  
INTEREST EXPENSE                          
Deposits 1,807     2,049     4,065     10,452     14,461  
Borrowed funds         640     27     4,856  
Total interest expense 1,807     2,049     4,705     10,479     19,317  
NET INTEREST INCOME 45,655     45,234     42,250     180,016     166,637  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 4,589     3,394     83     24,791     3,837  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 41,066     41,840     42,167     155,225     162,800  
NON-INTEREST INCOME                      
Trust Department fees 3,533     3,622     4,481     15,222     18,598  
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,811     2,130     2,383     9,201     8,544  
Bank-owned life insurance 363     1,227     405     3,085     1,649  
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale, net     619     218     1,605     83  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 1,320     903     53     2,520     13  
Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net     (176 )       (482 )   (564 )
Equity method investments 1,825     4,297         7,411      
Other 188     154     236     2,042     878  
Total non-interest income 10,040     12,776     7,776     40,604     29,201  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                          
Compensation and employee benefits 17,082     17,547     18,089     69,421     70,276  
Occupancy and depreciation 3,385     9,908     5,007     23,040     17,721  
Professional fees 4,033     2,202     3,248     11,205     11,934  
Data processing 3,174     2,916     2,545     11,330     10,880  
Office maintenance and depreciation 776     863     889     3,314     3,540  
Amortization of intangible assets 342     342     344     1,370     1,374  
Advertising and promotion 1,003     1,172     911     3,514     2,908  
Other 2,875     2,927     2,457     10,692     9,194  
Total non-interest expense 32,670     37,877     33,490     133,886     127,827  
Income before income taxes 18,436     16,739     16,453     61,943     64,174  
Income tax expense (benefit) 4,646     4,259     4,445     15,755     16,972  
Net income   13,790     12,480     12,008     46,188     47,202  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests                  
Net income attributable to Amalgamated Bank and subsidiaries $ 13,790     $ 12,480     $ 12,008     $ 46,188     $ 47,202  
Earnings per common share - basic 0.44     0.40     0.38     1.48     1.49  
Earnings per common share - diluted 0.44     0.40     0.37     1.48     1.47  


Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

  December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands) 2020   2019
Assets (unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 7,736     $ 7,596  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 31,033     114,942  
Total cash and cash equivalents 38,769     122,538  
Securities:      
Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,513,409 and $1,217,087, respectively) 1,539,862     1,224,770  
Held-to-maturity (fair value of $502,425 and $292,837, respectively) 494,449     292,704  
       
Loans held for sale 11,178     2,328  
Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees) 3,488,895     3,472,614  
Allowance for loan losses (41,589 )   (33,847 )
Loans receivable, net 3,447,306     3,438,767  
       
Resell agreements 154,779      
Accrued interest and dividends receivable 23,970     19,088  
Premises and equipment, net 12,977     17,778  
Bank-owned life insurance 105,888     80,714  
Right-of-use lease asset 36,104     47,299  
Deferred tax asset 35,370     31,441  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 18,295     19,665  
Other assets 59,684     28,246  
Total assets $ 5,978,631     $ 5,325,338  
Liabilities      
Deposits $ 5,338,711     $ 4,640,982  
Borrowed funds     75,000  
Operating leases 53,173     62,404  
Other liabilities 50,926     56,408  
Total liabilities 5,442,810     4,834,794  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 31,049,525 and 31,523,442 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 310     315  
Additional paid-in capital 300,989     305,738  
Retained earnings 217,213     181,132  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 17,176     3,225  
Total Amalgamated Bank stockholders' equity 535,688     490,410  
Noncontrolling interests 133     134  
Total stockholders' equity 535,821     490,544  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,978,631     $ 5,325,338  


Select Financial Data

    As of and for the   As of and for the
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:                    
Earnings                    
Basic   $ 0.44     $ 0.40     $ 0.38     1.48     1.49  
Diluted   0.44     0.40     0.37     1.48     1.47  
Core Earnings (non-GAAP)                    
Basic   $ 0.44     $ 0.54     $ 0.40     1.62     1.52  
Diluted   0.44     0.54     0.39     1.61     1.49  
Book value per common share (excluding minority interest)   17.25     16.82     15.56     17.25     15.56  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   16.66     16.22     14.93     16.66     14.93  
Common shares outstanding   31,049,525     31,049,525     31,523,442     31,049,525     31,523,442  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic   31,049,525     31,049,525     31,529,014     31,132,652     31,733,195  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   31,145,436     31,075,400     32,125,683     31,228,563     32,205,248  


Select Financial Data

    As of and for the   As of and for the
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Selected Performance Metrics:                    
Return on average assets   0.89 %   0.76 %   0.93 %   0.76 %   0.96 %
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.89 %   1.03 %   0.97 %   0.83 %   0.98 %
Return on average equity   10.34 %   9.62 %   9.75 %   9.07 %   10.03 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   10.72 %   13.44 %   10.68 %   10.27 %   10.70 %
Loan yield   4.04 %   3.97 %   4.10 %   4.03 %   4.27 %
Securities yield   2.21 %   2.24 %   3.28 %   2.53 %   3.36 %
Deposit cost   0.13 %   0.14 %   0.36 %   0.19 %   0.35 %
Net interest margin   3.06 %   2.88 %   3.43 %   3.11 %   3.55 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   58.66 %   65.29 %   66.95 %   60.69 %   65.27 %
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   58.66 %   54.84 %   65.11 %   57.60 %   64.57 %
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   1.75 %   1.41 %   0.90 %   1.75 %   0.90 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   1.38 %   1.22 %   1.25 %   1.38 %   1.25 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   68 %   95 %   109 %   68 %   109 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.19 %   1.34 %   0.98 %   1.19 %   0.98 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   1.24 %   0.59 %   -0.01 %   0.48 %   0.22 %
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   7.97 %   7.39 %   8.90 %   7.97 %   8.90 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.11 %   12.76 %   13.01 %   13.11 %   13.01 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.25 %   14.01 %   14.01 %   14.25 %   14.01 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   13.11 %   12.76 %   13.01 %   13.11 %   13.01 %
                     
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income


Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition

($ in thousands)   At December 31, 2020   At September 30, 2020   At December 31, 2019
    Amount   % of total loans   Amount   % of total loans   Amount   % of total loans
Commercial portfolio:                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 677,192      19.4 %   $ 660,914      18.4 %   $ 474,342      13.7 %
Multifamily   947,177      27.2 %   974,962      27.1 %   976,380      28.2 %
Commercial real estate   372,736      10.7 %   388,757      10.8 %   421,947      12.2 %
Construction and land development   56,087      1.6 %   61,687      1.7 %   62,271      1.8 %
Total commercial portfolio   2,053,192      58.9 %   2,086,320      58.0 %   1,934,940      55.9 %
                         
Retail portfolio:                        
Residential real estate lending   1,238,697      35.6 %   1,329,021      37.0 %   1,366,473      39.4 %
Consumer and other   190,676      5.5 %   179,507      5.0 %   163,077      4.7 %
Total retail   1,429,373      41.1 %   1,508,528      42.0 %   1,529,550      44.1 %
Total loans   3,482,565      100.0 %   3,594,848      100.0 %   3,464,490      100.0 %
                         
Net deferred loan origination fees (costs)   6,330          7,604          8,124       
Allowance for loan losses   (41,589 )       (48,072 )       (33,847 )    
Total loans, net   $ 3,447,306          $ 3,554,380          $ 3,438,767       
                         
Held-to-maturity securities portfolio:                        
PACE assessments   421,036      85.2 %   367,393      83.3 %   263,805      90.1 %
Other securities   73,413      14.8 %   73,556      16.7 %   28,899      9.9 %
Total held-to-maturity securities   494,449      100.0 %   440,949      100.0 %   292,704      100.0 %


Net Interest Income Analysis

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
($ in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate
                                     
Interest earning assets:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   $ 299,881     $ 66     0.09 %   $ 632,268     $ 152     0.10 %   $ 85,965     $ 193     0.89 %
Securities and FHLB stock   2,133,957     11,852     2.21 %   2,045,231     11,529     2.24 %   1,399,657     11,560     3.28 %
Total loans, net (1)(2)   3,503,929     35,544     4.04 %   3,569,313     35,602     3.97 %   3,406,806     35,202     4.10 %
Total interest earning assets   5,937,767     47,462     3.18 %   6,246,812     47,283     3.01 %   4,892,428     46,955     3.81 %
Non-interest earning assets:                                    
Cash and due from banks   7,594             9,239             8,852          
Other assets   237,628             234,248             238,421          
Total assets   $ 6,182,989             $ 6,490,299             $ 5,139,701          
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Savings, NOW and money market deposits   $ 2,356,137     $ 1,384     0.23 %   $ 2,376,701     $ 1,427     0.24 %   $ 2,003,888     $ 2,762     0.55 %
Time deposits   268,896     423     0.63 %   321,696   622     0.77 %   396,631     1,303     1.30 %
Total deposits   2,625,033     1,807     0.27 %   2,698,397     2,049     0.30 %   2,400,519     4,065     0.67 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           0.00 %           0.00 %   128,604     636     1.96 %
Other Borrowings           0.00 %           0.00 %   978     4     1.62 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,625,033     1,807     0.27 %   2,698,397     2,049     0.30 %   2,530,101     4,705     0.74 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Demand and transaction deposits   2,947,075             3,191,858             2,024,521          
Other liabilities   80,529             84,138             96,335          
Total liabilities   5,652,637             5,974,393             4,650,957          
Stockholders' equity   530,352             515,906             488,744          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,182,989             $ 6,490,299             $ 5,139,701          
                                     
Net interest income / interest rate spread       $ 45,655     2.91 %       $ 45,234     2.71 %       $ 42,250     3.07 %
Net interest earning assets / net interest margin   $ 3,312,734         3.06 %   $ 3,548,415         2.88 %   $ 2,362,327         3.43 %
                                     
Total Cost of Deposits           0.13 %           0.14 %           0.36 %
                                     
(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses
(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 4Q20, 3Q20 and 4Q19 of $1,986,500, $1,110,011 and $262,196 respectively


Net Interest Income Analysis

    Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
($ in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate
                         
Interest earning assets:                        
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   $ 371,112     $ 697     0.19 %   $ 75,487     $ 949     1.26 %
Securities and FHLB stock   1,890,824     47,815     2.53 %   1,338,339     45,010     3.36 %
Total loans, net (1)(2)   3,527,261     141,983     4.03 %   3,276,603     139,995     4.27 %
Total interest earning assets   5,789,197     190,495     3.29 %   4,690,429     185,954     3.96 %
Non-interest earning assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   25,220             8,159          
Other assets   229,825             239,336          
Total assets   $ 6,044,242             $ 4,937,924          
                         
Interest bearing liabilities:                        
Savings, NOW and money market deposits   $ 2,297,841     $ 7,303     0.32 %   $ 1,902,414     $ 9,068     0.48 %
Time deposits   335,433     3,149     0.94 %   435,157     5,393     1.24 %
Total deposits   2,633,274     10,452     0.40 %   2,337,571     14,461     0.62 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,585     27     1.70 %   202,837     4,835     2.38 %
Other Borrowings           0.00 %   890     21     2.36 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,634,859     10,479     0.40 %   2,541,298     19,317     0.76 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
Demand and transaction deposits   2,798,106             1,832,083          
Other liabilities   102,282             93,816          
Total liabilities   5,535,247             4,467,197          
Stockholders' equity   508,995             470,727          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,044,242             $ 4,937,924          
                         
Net interest income / interest rate spread       $ 180,016     2.89 %       $ 166,637     3.20 %
Net interest earning assets / net interest margin   $ 3,154,338         3.11 %   $ 2,149,131         3.55 %
                         
Total Cost of Deposits           0.19 %           0.35 %
                         
(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses
(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in Dec YTD 2020 and Dec YTD 2019 of $4,148,555 and $888,234 respectively


Deposit Portfolio Composition

($ in thousands)   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
             
Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts   $ 2,603,274     $ 3,357,715     $ 2,179,247  
NOW accounts   205,653     192,066     230,919  
Money market deposit accounts   1,914,391     1,853,373     1,508,674  
Savings accounts   343,368     339,516     328,587  
Time deposits   272,025     278,330     393,555  
Brokered CD            
Total deposits   $ 5,338,711     $ 6,021,000     $ 4,640,982  
             


    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
($ in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Average
Rate Paid		   Average
Balance 		  Average
Rate Paid		   Average
Balance 		  Average
Rate Paid
                         
Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts   $ 2,947,075     0.00 %   $ 3,191,858     0.00 %   $ 2,024,521     0.00 %
NOW accounts     194,555     0.08 %     196,422     0.09 %     227,285     0.47 %
Money market deposit accounts     1,823,391     0.27 %     1,839,230     0.28 %     1,442,567     0.64 %
Savings accounts     338,192     0.12 %     341,049     0.12 %     334,036     0.18 %
Time deposits     268,896     0.61 %     321,696     0.77 %     393,261     1.29 %
Brokered CD         0.00 %         0.00 %     3,370     3.13 %
Total deposits   $ 5,572,109     0.13 %   $ 5,890,255     0.14 %   $ 4,425,040     0.36 %

 

Asset Quality

($ in thousands) December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
           
Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ 1,404     $ 9,522     $ 446  
Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans 40,039     17,515     5,992  
Nonaccrual loans held for sale          
Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual 20,885     33,306     25,019  
Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 19,553     19,919     34,367  
Other real estate owned 306     306     809  
Impaired securities 47     44     65  
Total nonperforming assets $ 82,234     $ 80,612     $ 66,698  
           
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial $ 12,444     $ 25,785     $ 15,564  
Multifamily 9,575          
Commercial real estate 3,433     3,500     3,693  
Construction and land development 11,184     10,688     3,652  
Total commercial portfolio 36,636     39,973     22,909  
           
Residential real estate lending          
Residential 1-4 family 1st mortgages 23,349     9,408     6,922  
Residential 1-4 family 2nd mortgages 307     342     852  
Consumer and other 632     1,098     328  
Total retail portfolio 24,288     10,848     8,102  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 60,924     $ 50,821     $ 31,011  
           
           
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.38 %   1.22 %   1.25 %
Nonaccrual assets to total assets 1.02 %   0.77 %   0.60 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.75 %   1.41 %   0.90 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 68 %   95 %   109 %


Credit Quality

($ in thousands) At December 31, 2020
  Pass   Special Mention   Substandard   Doubtful   Total
Commercial and industrial $ 627,553     $ 16,407     $ 32,770     $ 462     $ 677,192  
Multifamily 775,605     138,090     33,482         947,177  
Commercial real estate 276,712     41,420     54,604         372,736  
Construction and land development 28,967     15,936     11,184         56,087  
Residential real estate lending 1,215,881         22,816         1,238,697  
Consumer and other 190,044         632         190,676  
Total loans $ 3,114,762     $ 211,853     $ 155,488     $ 462     $ 3,482,565  


($ in thousands) At September 30, 2020
  Pass   Special Mention   Substandard   Doubtful   Total
Commercial and industrial $ 608,099     $ 17,107     $ 35,244     $ 464     $ 660,914  
Multifamily 963,834     6,022     5,106         974,962  
Commercial real estate 383,087     1,439     4,231         388,757  
Construction and land development 40,531     10,468     10,688         61,687  
Residential real estate lending 1,319,649         9,372         1,329,021  
Consumer and other 178,409         1,098         179,507  
Total loans $ 3,493,609     $ 35,036     $ 65,739     $ 464     $ 3,594,848  


($ in thousands) At December 31, 2019
  Pass   Special Mention   Substandard   Doubtful   Total
Commercial and industrial $ 427,279     $ 14,445     $ 32,151     $ 467     $ 474,342  
Multifamily 976,380                 976,380  
Commercial real estate 418,254         3,693         421,947  
Construction and land development 58,619         3,652         62,271  
Residential real estate lending 1,359,089         7,384         1,366,473  
Consumer and other 162,749         328         163,077  
Total loans $ 3,402,370     $ 14,445     $ 47,208     $ 467     $ 3,464,490  


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

    As of and for the
 		  As of and for the
    Three Months Ended
 		  Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
 		  December 31,
($ in thousands)   2020
   2020   2019
 		  2020   2019
Core operating revenue                                
Net Interest income   $ 45,655     $ 45,234     $ 42,250     $ 180,016     $ 166,637  
Non-interest income   10,040     12,776     7,776     40,604     29,201  
Less: Branch sale loss (gain) (1)               (1,394 )    
Less: Securities gain, net       (619 )   (218 )   (1,605 )   (83 )
Core operating revenue   $ 55,695     $ 57,391     $ 49,808     $ 217,621     $ 195,755  
                                     
Core non-interest expenses                                    
Non-interest expense   $ 32,670     $ 37,877     $ 33,490     $ 133,886     $ 127,827  
Less: Branch closure expense (2)       (6,279 )   (957 )   (8,330 )   (1,008 )
Less: Severance (3)       (125 )   (101 )   (201 )   (419 )
Core non-interest expense   $ 32,670     $ 31,473     $ 32,432     $ 125,355     $ 126,400  
                                     
Core net income                                    
Net Income (GAAP)   $ 13,790     $ 12,480     $ 12,008     $ 46,188     $ 47,202  
Less: Branch sale loss (gain) (1)               (1,394 )    
Less: Securities loss (gain)       (619 )   (218 )   (1,605 )   (83 )
Add: Branch closure expense (2)       6,279     957     8,330     1,008  
Add: Severance (3)       125     101     201     419  
Less: Tax on notable items       (1,472 )   (227 )   (1,407 )   (359 )
Core net income (non-GAAP)   $ 13,790     $ 16,793     $ 12,621     $ 50,313     $ 48,187  
                                     
Tangible common equity                                    
Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)   $ 535,821     $ 522,497     $ 490,544     $ 535,821     $ 490,544  
Less: Minority Interest (GAAP)   (133 )   (133 )   (134 )   (133 )   (134 )
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)   (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP)   (5,358 )   (5,701 )   (6,728 )   (5,358 )   (6,728 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 517,394     $ 503,727     $ 470,746     $ 517,394     $ 470,746  
                                     
Average tangible common equity                                    
Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)   $ 530,352     $ 515,906     $ 488,744     $ 508,995     $ 470,727  
Less: Minority Interest (GAAP)   (133 )   (134 )   (134 )   (134 )   (134 )
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)   (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP)   (5,525 )   (5,868 )   (6,895 )   (6,037 )   (7,400 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 511,758     $ 496,968     $ 468,779     $ 489,888     $ 450,257  
                                     
Core return on average assets                                    
Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP)   13,790     16,793     12,621     50,313     48,187  
Divided: Total average assets (denominator) (GAAP)   6,182,989     6,490,299     5,139,701     6,044,242     4,937,924  
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.89%     1.03%     0.97%       0.83%       0.98%      
                                     
Core return on average tangible common equity                                    
Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP)   13,790     16,793     12,621     50,313     48,187  
Divided: Average tangible common equity (denominator) (GAAP)   511,758     496,968     468,779     489,888     450,257  
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   10.72%     13.44%     10.68%       10.27%       10.70%      
                                     
Core efficiency ratio                                    
Core non-interest expense (numerator)   32,670     31,473     32,432     125,355     126,400  
Core operating revenue (denominator)   55,695     57,391     49,808     217,621     195,755  
Core efficiency ratio   58.66%     54.84%     65.11%       57.60%       64.57%      

(1) Fixed Asset branch sale in March 2020
(2) Occupancy and other expense related to closure of branches during our branch rationalization
(3) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated


