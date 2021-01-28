Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Asset growth of 21.2% to $6.05 billion as of December 31, 2020 from $4.99 billion as of December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $15.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to net income of $14.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.67 for the fourth quarter 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $45.5 million, or $2.22 per diluted share, compared to $53.0 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The year ended December 31, 2020 results were primarily impacted by the increased provision for credit losses in response to COVID-19-related uncertainties in the current economic environment partially offset by increased net interest income.

“We are pleased to report solid quarter and full-year earnings during a very challenging economic environment which has further evidenced the resiliency of our business model,” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our results reflect several meaningful accomplishments achieved by our team,” continued Retzloff.

“We are extremely proud of the continued hard work and dedication of our Allegiance bankers as our team helped a tremendous number of customers enabling us to post impressive 2020 PPP results for an institution of our size and we expect continued success with the 2021 PPP. As further validation of our outstanding service culture and performance, we received recognition as a Top Workplace in Houston by the Houston Chronicle and this year ranked number six in the large company category with 500 plus employees. We are one of only three companies that has been recognized as a Top Workplace for eleven consecutive years,” commented Retzloff.

“We are also pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend, reflecting our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value. As Houston’s largest locally-headquartered community bank, we expect to build on our strong core fundamentals. We are excited about the future and look forward to the year ahead where we will embrace the opportunity to remain focused on our customers and the communities we serve,” concluded Retzloff.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter 2020 increased $10.4 million, or 23.3%, to $54.9 million from $44.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and increased $3.0 million, or 5.8%, from $51.9 million in the third quarter 2020. These increases were primarily due to changes in the volume and relative mix of the underlying assets and liabilities, the impact of PPP loans as well as lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 3 basis points to 4.14% for the fourth quarter 2020 from 4.11% for the fourth quarter 2019 and increased 19 basis points from 3.95% for the third quarter 2020. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, adjusted net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.12% for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 3.94% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 3.91% for the third quarter 2020. Adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $2.0 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 40.6%, compared to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and an increase of $169 thousand, or 9.1%, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter 2020. Fourth quarter 2020 noninterest income reflected lower transactional fee income and significantly lower correspondent bank rebates when compared to fourth quarter 2019.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2020 increased $3.3 million, or 11.3%, to $32.7 million from $29.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and increased $184 thousand, or 0.6%, compared to the third quarter 2020.

In the fourth quarter 2020, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased to 57.53% compared to 62.20% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 60.58% for the third quarter 2020. Fourth quarter 2020 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.05%, 8.38% and 12.32%, respectively, compared to 1.13%, 7.81% and 11.96%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the third quarter 2020 were 1.09%, 8.59% and 12.72%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Results

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $23.1 million, or 12.9%, to $202.7 million from $179.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 primarily due to a $746.9 million, or 17.5%, increase in average interest-earning assets over the prior year, the impact of PPP loans as well as lower costs related to interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 14 basis points to 4.08% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 4.22% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, the adjusted net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 4.02%, compared to 4.00% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $8.2 million, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 39.2%, compared to $13.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 due primarily to significantly lower correspondent bank rebates and losses on the sales of other real estate owned of $258 thousand. Additionally, noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 included $287 thousand of gains on the sale of securities compared to $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $6.9 million, or 5.7%, to $127.5 million from $120.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense during the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to $4.1 million of other real estate write-downs partially offset by having no merger-related expenses incurred compared to $1.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.

Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased from 62.99% for the year ended December 31, 2019 to 60.55% for the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.81%, 6.22% and 9.33%, respectively, compared to 1.10%, 7.48% and 11.50%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Financial Condition

Total assets at December 31, 2020 increased $1.06 billion, or 21.2%, to $6.05 billion compared to $4.99 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the origination of PPP loans and growth in the securities portfolio, and increased $82.4 million, or 5.5% (annualized), compared to $5.97 billion at September 30, 2020.

Total loans at December 31, 2020 increased $576.5 million, or 14.7%, to $4.49 billion compared to $3.92 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the origination of $710.2 million of PPP loans, and decreased $100.6 million, or 8.8% (annualized), compared to $4.59 billion at September 30, 2020. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio and PPP loans, increased $14.9 million, or 0.4%, to $3.92 billion at December 31, 2020 from $3.91 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $39.7 million, or 4.1% (annualized), from $3.88 billion at September 30, 2020.

Deposits at December 31, 2020 increased $920.4 million, or 22.6%, to $4.99 billion compared to $4.07 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $71.1 million, or 5.8% (annualized), compared to $4.92 billion at September 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $38.1 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $36.7 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2019 and $46.8 million, or 0.78% of total assets, at September 30, 2020. Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (CECL), was effective for the Company on January 1, 2020; however, Section 4014 of the CARES Act included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President or December 31, 2020. Due to the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19, the Company chose to delay its implementation of CECL until the fourth quarter of 2020, at which point the standard was adopted retrospectively to January 1, 2020. The allowance for loan losses for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 was calculated under the CECL methodology and as a percentage of total loans was 1.18%. Other quarter-end periods presented for the allowance for loan losses were not restated for CECL adoption and were calculated under the incurred loss methodology. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.75% at December 31, 2019 and 1.06% at September 30, 2020.

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter 2020 was $4.4 million, or 0.38% (annualized) of average loans, compared to $933 thousand, or 0.10% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2019 and $1.3 million, or 0.12% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2020 primarily due to economic risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s $21.4 million of increased provision for credit losses during the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 reflects the uncertainty surrounding unemployment, the economic impact caused by COVID-19 and the economic effects related to the sustained lower crude oil prices.

Fourth quarter 2020 net charge-offs were $4.3 million, or 0.37% (annualized) of average loans, an increase from net charge-offs of $1.3 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2019 and $291 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2020. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $8.0 million, or 0.12% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $2.8 million, or 0.07% (annualized) of average loans.

The Company believes the largest risks within its loan portfolio are in the hotel, restaurant and bar, and oil and gas portfolios. Loan balances in the hotel industry, excluding PPP loans, totaled $127.3 million, or 2.8% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, of which $1.4 million were on nonaccrual. At December 31, 2020, restaurant and bar industry loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $116.7 million, or 2.6%, of total loans, of which $494 thousand were on nonaccrual. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses allocated to its hotel portfolio was 3.2% of total hotel loans and its restaurant and bar portfolio was 1.3% of total restaurant and bar loans. The oil and gas portfolio, excluding PPP loans, totaled $74.8 million, or 1.7%, of total loans at December 31, 2020, of which $494 thousand were on nonaccrual. At December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses allocated to the oil and gas loan portfolio was 2.3% of total oil and gas loans.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company granted initial principal and interest deferrals on outstanding loan balances to borrowers in connection with the COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act and subsequent deferrals upon request and after meeting certain conditions. These deferrals were generally no more than 90 days in duration. As of December 31, 2020, 164 loans with outstanding loan balances of $161.3 million remained on deferral.

Dividend

On January 27, 2021, the Board of Directors of Allegiance declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share, an increase in the quarterly dividend of 20%, to be paid on March 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of February 26, 2021. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 11 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of December 31, 2020, Allegiance was a $6.05 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of December 31, 2020, Allegiance Bank operated 28 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 122,897 $ 327,416 $ 237,585 $ 156,700 $ 213,347 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial

institutions 299,869 19,732 28,815 18,189 132,901 Total cash and cash equivalents 422,766 347,148 266,400 174,889 346,248 Available for sale securities, at fair value 772,890 663,301 618,751 508,250 372,545 Loans held for investment 4,491,764 4,592,362 4,583,656 3,955,546 3,915,310 Less: allowance for loan losses (53,173 ) (48,698 ) (47,642 ) (37,511 ) (29,438 ) Loans, net 4,438,591 4,543,664 4,536,014 3,918,035 3,885,872 Accrued interest receivable 40,053 36,996 32,795 17,203 15,468 Premises and equipment, net 70,685 69,887 67,229 66,798 66,790 Other real estate owned 9,196 8,876 11,847 12,617 8,337 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,756 9,716 14,844 12,798 6,242 Bank owned life insurance 27,686 27,542 27,398 27,255 27,104 Goodwill 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 17,954 18,907 19,896 20,886 21,876 Other assets 18,909 18,072 18,065 20,056 18,530 Total assets $ 6,050,128 $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881 $ 5,002,429 $ 4,992,654 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’

EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,704,567 $ 1,772,700 $ 1,754,128 $ 1,217,532 $ 1,252,232 Interest-bearing Demand 437,328 409,137 375,353 341,524 367,278 Money market and savings 1,499,938 1,483,370 1,270,437 1,110,631 1,258,008 Certificates and other time 1,346,649 1,252,159 1,300,793 1,283,887 1,190,583 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,283,915 3,144,666 2,946,583 2,736,042 2,815,869 Total deposits 4,988,482 4,917,366 4,700,711 3,953,574 4,068,101 Accrued interest payable 2,701 3,082 3,293 3,821 4,326 Borrowed funds 155,515 155,512 255,509 190,506 75,503 Subordinated debt 108,322 108,191 108,061 107,930 107,799 Other liabilities 36,439 30,547 33,164 40,005 27,060 Total liabilities 5,291,459 5,214,698 5,100,738 4,295,836 4,282,789 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 20,208 20,445 20,431 20,355 20,524 Capital surplus 508,794 516,151 515,045 513,894 521,066 Retained earnings 195,236 186,866 172,723 164,858 163,375 Accumulated other comprehensive

income 34,431 29,591 27,944 7,486 4,900 Total shareholders’ equity 758,669 753,053 736,143 706,593 709,865 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,050,128 $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881 $ 5,002,429 $ 4,992,654





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 58,496 $ 56,418 $ 56,421 $ 54,624 $ 55,368 $ 225,959 $ 221,363 Securities: Taxable 2,203 2,095 1,842 2,087 2,066 8,227 6,975 Tax-exempt 2,316 2,280 2,169 546 469 7,311 2,934 Deposits in other financial

institutions 32 18 20 195 244 265 1,635 Total interest income 63,047 60,811 60,452 57,452 58,147 241,762 232,907 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and

savings deposits 1,621 1,657 1,729 4,364 5,091 9,371 18,307 Certificates and other time

deposits 4,507 5,239 5,845 6,084 6,483 21,675 26,656 Borrowed funds 557 558 562 506 547 2,183 4,675 Subordinated debt 1,460 1,448 1,469 1,473 1,500 5,850 3,732 Total interest expense 8,145 8,902 9,605 12,427 13,621 39,079 53,370 NET INTEREST INCOME 54,902 51,909 50,847 45,025 44,526 202,683 179,537 Provision for credit losses 4,368 1,347 10,669 10,990 933 27,374 5,939 Net interest income after provision

for credit losses 50,534 50,562 40,178 34,035 43,593 175,309 173,598 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 100 75 60 169 189 404 658 Service charges on deposit

accounts 405 325 343 457 403 1,530 1,472 Gain on sale of securities — — 93 194 613 287 1,459 Gain (loss) on sales of other real

estate and repossessed assets — 117 (306 ) (69 ) (45 ) (258 ) 26 Bank owned life insurance 144 144 143 151 157 582 624 Rebate from correspondent bank 196 98 89 493 900 876 3,580 Other 1,174 1,091 1,140 1,330 1,183 4,735 5,604 Total noninterest income 2,019 1,850 1,562 2,725 3,400 8,156 13,423 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 21,003 20,034 19,334 19,781 18,273 80,152 77,593 Net occupancy and equipment 2,079 2,057 1,926 1,907 1,994 7,969 8,179 Depreciation 1,019 946 885 866 861 3,716 3,192 Data processing and software

amortization 2,107 2,125 1,934 1,826 2,120 7,992 7,464 Professional fees 999 756 800 573 540 3,128 2,333 Regulatory assessments and

FDIC insurance 810 875 609 632 216 2,926 1,705 Core deposit intangibles

amortization 953 989 990 990 1,177 3,922 4,711 Communications 225 355 390 417 486 1,387 1,839 Advertising 347 327 370 521 597 1,565 2,367 Other real estate expense 382 2,017 114 2,649 164 5,162 614 Acquisition and merger-related

expenses — — — — — — 1,326 Other 2,825 2,084 2,427 2,239 3,003 9,575 9,312 Total noninterest expense 32,749 32,565 29,779 32,401 29,431 127,494 120,635 INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES 19,804 19,847 11,961 4,359 17,562 55,971 66,386 Provision for income taxes 3,863 3,677 2,054 843 3,576 10,437 13,427 NET INCOME $ 15,941 $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 3,516 $ 13,986 $ 45,534 $ 52,959 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.79 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 2.23 $ 2.50 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 2.22 $ 2.47





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 15,941 $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 3,516 $ 13,986 $ 45,534 $ 52,959 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.78 $ 0.79 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 2.23 $ 2.50 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 2.22 $ 2.47 Return on average assets(A) 1.05 % 1.09 % 0.71 % 0.29 % 1.13 % 0.81 % 1.10 % Return on average equity(A) 8.38 % 8.59 % 5.51 % 1.98 % 7.81 % 6.22 % 7.48 % Return on average tangible

equity(A)(B) 12.32 % 12.72 % 8.32 % 3.02 % 11.96 % 9.33 % 11.50 % Net interest margin

(tax equivalent)(C) 4.14 % 3.95 % 4.10 % 4.15 % 4.11 % 4.08 % 4.22 % Adjusted net interest margin

(tax equivalent)(B) 4.12 % 3.91 % 4.05 % 4.04 % 3.94 % 4.02 % 4.00 % Efficiency ratio(D) 57.53 % 60.58 % 56.92 % 68.13 % 62.20 % 60.55 % 62.99 % Capital Ratios Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

(Consolidated) Equity to assets 12.54 % 12.62 % 12.61 % 14.12 % 14.22 % 12.54 % 14.22 % Tangible equity to tangible

assets(B) 8.90 % 8.92 % 8.81 % 9.71 % 9.78 % 8.90 % 9.78 % Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 11.80 % 11.73 % 11.36 % 11.15 % 11.42 % 11.80 % 11.42 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 12.04 % 11.96 % 11.60 % 11.38 % 11.66 % 12.04 % 11.66 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 15.71 % 15.56 % 15.17 % 14.72 % 14.83 % 15.71 % 14.83 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 8.51 % 8.70 % 8.83 % 9.89 % 10.02 % 8.51 % 10.02 % Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 13.32 % 13.25 % 12.84 % 12.58 % 12.67 % 13.32 % 12.67 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 13.32 % 13.25 % 12.84 % 12.58 % 12.67 % 13.32 % 12.67 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 15.55 % 15.41 % 14.97 % 14.48 % 14.39 % 15.55 % 14.39 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 9.41 % 9.64 % 9.77 % 10.94 % 10.89 % 9.41 % 10.89 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 20,396 20,439 20,414 20,411 20,652 20,415 21,152 Diluted 20,575 20,532 20,514 20,690 20,930 20,546 21,424 Period end shares

outstanding 20,208 20,445 20,431 20,355 20,524 20,208 20,524 Book value per share $ 37.54 $ 36.83 $ 36.03 $ 34.71 $ 34.59 $ 37.54 $ 34.59 Tangible book value per

share(B) $ 25.59 $ 24.97 $ 24.11 $ 22.70 $ 22.62 $ 25.59 $ 22.62

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this Earnings Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.







Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 4,569,210 $ 58,496 5.09 % $ 4,594,333 $ 56,418 4.89 % $ 3,888,476 $ 55,368 5.65 % Securities 701,233 4,519 2.56 % 667,008 4,375 2.61 % 364,605 2,535 2.76 % Deposits in other financial

institutions and other 58,664 32 0.22 % 20,176 18 0.35 % 54,947 244 1.76 % Total interest-earning assets 5,329,107 $ 63,047 4.71 % 5,281,517 $ 60,811 4.58 % 4,308,028 $ 58,147 5.35 % Allowance for loan losses (53,260 ) (47,593 ) (29,997 ) Noninterest-earning assets 783,200 679,750 639,601 Total assets $ 6,059,047 $ 5,913,674 $ 4,917,632 Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 430,145 $ 386 0.36 % $ 394,612 $ 392 0.40 % $ 361,666 $ 952 1.04 % Money market and savings

deposits 1,513,816 1,235 0.32 % 1,409,969 1,265 0.36 % 1,169,996 4,139 1.40 % Certificates and other time

deposits 1,284,181 4,507 1.40 % 1,291,536 5,239 1.61 % 1,203,110 6,483 2.14 % Borrowed funds 157,687 557 1.41 % 171,804 558 1.29 % 86,372 547 2.51 % Subordinated debt 108,259 1,460 5.37 % 108,130 1,448 5.33 % 107,782 1,500 5.52 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 3,494,088 $ 8,145 0.93 % 3,376,051 $ 8,902 1.05 % 2,928,926 $ 13,621 1.85 % Noninterest-Bearing

Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits 1,766,826 1,752,404 1,237,770 Other liabilities 41,434 36,572 40,781 Total liabilities 5,302,348 5,165,027 4,207,477 Shareholders' equity 756,699 748,647 710,155 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 6,059,047 $ 5,913,674 $ 4,917,632 Net interest rate spread 3.78 % 3.53 % 3.50 % Net interest income and margin $ 54,902 4.10 % $ 51,909 3.91 % $ 44,526 4.10 % Net interest income and net

interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 55,477 4.14 % $ 52,446 3.95 % $ 44,623 4.11 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 4,383,375 $ 225,959 5.15 % $ 3,831,894 $ 221,363 5.78 % Securities 588,318 15,538 2.64 % 355,233 9,909 2.79 % Deposits in other financial institutions 36,945 265 0.72 % 74,655 1,635 2.19 % Total interest-earning assets 5,008,638 $ 241,762 4.83 % 4,261,782 $ 232,907 5.47 % Allowance for loan losses (46,680 ) (28,129 ) Noninterest-earning assets 675,701 594,981 Total assets $ 5,637,659 $ 4,828,634 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 385,482 $ 2,045 0.53 % $ 345,693 $ 4,010 1.16 % Money market and savings deposits 1,316,188 7,326 0.56 % 1,037,126 14,297 1.38 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,268,080 21,675 1.71 % 1,276,684 26,656 2.09 % Borrowed funds 197,525 2,183 1.11 % 127,138 4,675 3.68 % Subordinated debt 108,064 5,850 5.41 % 64,451 3,732 5.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,275,339 $ 39,079 1.19 % 2,851,092 $ 53,370 1.87 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,593,354 1,194,496 Other liabilities 37,278 74,777 Total liabilities 4,905,971 4,120,365 Shareholders' equity 731,688 708,269 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,637,659 $ 4,828,634 Net interest rate spread 3.64 % 3.60 % Net interest income and margin $ 202,683 4.05 % $ 179,537 4.21 % Net interest income and net interest

margin (tax equivalent) $ 204,416 4.08 % $ 180,036 4.22 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 667,079 $ 650,634 $ 651,430 $ 702,267 $ 689,360 Mortgage warehouse — — — 1,051 8,304 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 569,901 710,234 695,772 — — Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 1,999,877 1,971,228 1,956,116 1,951,080 1,873,782 Commercial real estate construction and

land development 367,213 376,877 386,865 378,987 410,471 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 737,605 716,565 703,513 704,212 698,957 Residential construction 127,522 148,056 171,656 177,025 192,515 Consumer and other 22,567 18,768 18,304 40,924 41,921 Total loans $ 4,491,764 $ 4,592,362 $ 4,583,656 $ 3,955,546 $ 3,915,310 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 28,893 $ 37,928 $ 33,223 $ 21,621 $ 28,371 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 28,893 37,928 33,223 21,621 28,371 Other real estate 9,196 8,876 11,847 12,617 8,337 Other repossessed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 38,089 $ 46,804 $ 45,070 $ 34,238 $ 36,708 Net charge-offs $ 4,287 $ 291 $ 538 $ 2,917 $ 1,303 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 10,747 $ 13,171 $ 12,578 $ 8,669 $ 8,388 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 10,081 15,849 16,127 7,024 6,741 Commercial real estate construction and

land development 3,011 3,085 53 1,958 9,050 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 4,525 4,263 3,434 2,845 3,294 Residential construction — 876 898 982 746 Consumer and other 529 684 133 143 152 Total nonaccrual loans $ 28,893 $ 37,928 $ 33,223 $ 21,621 $ 28,371 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.68 % 0.74 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.83 % 0.72 % 0.55 % 0.72 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 184.03 % 128.40 % 143.40 % 173.49 % 103.76 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.18 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 0.95 % 0.75 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.37 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.30 % 0.13 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets and adjusted net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 758,669 $ 753,053 $ 736,143 $ 706,593 $ 709,865 $ 758,669 $ 709,865 Less: Goodwill and core

deposit intangibles, net 241,596 242,549 243,538 244,528 245,518 241,596 245,518 Tangible shareholders’

equity $ 517,073 $ 510,504 $ 492,605 $ 462,065 $ 464,347 $ 517,073 $ 464,347 Shares outstanding at end of

period 20,208 20,445 20,431 20,355 20,524 20,208 20,524 Tangible book value per share $ 25.59 $ 24.97 $ 24.11 $ 22.70 $ 22.62 $ 25.59 $ 22.62 Net income $ 15,941 $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 3,516 $ 13,986 $ 45,534 $ 52,959 Average shareholders' equity $ 756,699 $ 748,647 $ 723,104 $ 713,535 $ 710,155 $ 731,688 $ 708,269 Less: Average goodwill and

core deposit intangibles, net 242,043 243,015 244,010 245,007 246,154 243,513 247,854 Average tangible

shareholders’ equity $ 514,656 $ 505,632 $ 479,094 $ 468,528 $ 464,001 $ 488,175 $ 460,415 Return on average

tangible equity 12.32 % 12.72 % 8.32 % 3.02 % 11.96 % 9.33 % 11.50 % Total assets $ 6,050,128 $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881 $ 5,002,429 $ 4,992,654 $ 6,050,128 $ 4,992,654 Less: Goodwill and core

deposit intangibles, net 241,596 242,549 243,538 244,528 245,518 241,596 245,518 Tangible assets $ 5,808,532 $ 5,725,202 $ 5,593,343 $ 4,757,901 $ 4,747,136 $ 5,808,532 $ 4,747,136 Tangible equity to tangible

assets 8.90 % 8.92 % 8.81 % 9.71 % 9.78 % 8.90 % 9.78 % Net interest income

(tax equivalent) $ 55,477 $ 52,446 $ 51,342 $ 45,152 $ 44,623 $ 204,416 $ 180,036 Less: Acquisition accounting

adjustments (342 ) (598 ) (665 ) (1,259 ) (1,860 ) (2,864 ) (9,625 ) Adjusted net interest

income (tax equivalent) $ 55,135 $ 51,848 $ 50,677 $ 43,893 $ 42,763 $ 201,552 $ 170,411 Average earning assets $ 5,329,107 $ 5,281,517 $ 5,037,414 $ 4,372,723 $ 4,308,028 $ 5,008,638 $ 4,261,782 Net interest margin

(tax equivalent) 4.14 % 3.95 % 4.10 % 4.15 % 4.11 % 4.08 % 4.22 % Adjusted net interest margin

(tax equivalent) 4.12 % 3.91 % 4.05 % 4.04 % 3.94 % 4.02 % 4.00 %

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

