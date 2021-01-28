Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors Study on Neuron Level Response to Psilocybin at University of Maryland

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced therapeutic medicine for mainstream use, announced that it is sponsoring a study titled: “Facilitating extinction of fear with psilocybin: Model development of biomarkers and mechanisms,” at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.



The research, led by Principal Investigator Dr. Jaylyn Waddell, Assistant Professor of Neuroscience, will be testing a novel hypothesis on the mechanism of psilocybin action in a lab setting. The goal of the research is to get a pointed understanding of the heightened plasticity that permits the therapeutic response to psilocybin in order to obtain a better understanding of when, where and how psilocybin is most appropriate for use in human therapeutics.

“Our laboratory, with Dr. Aditi Banerjee, will examine inhibition of fear, and the effect of psilocybin on markers of brain maturity and plasticity,” said Dr. Waddell. “Inhibition of fear, facilitated by psychedelic drugs in many therapeutic contexts, is paradoxically more stable in the immature brain. This is an intriguing potential insight into the mechanism of psilocybin and provides a roadmap for biomarker discovery. Patterns in peripheral biomarkers can inform treatment, enhancing our understanding of mental health states that are amenable to psychedelic medicine. Though we tend to use general terms like depression and anxiety, the etiology of such states is diverse. We will use the sensitive acoustic startle reflex to model fear learning and its inhibition. The startle reflex is highly translational, capturing the hypervigilance and anxiety experienced in humans suffering from PTSD. Behavioral studies will be coupled with functional resting state neuroimaging, genetic sequencing of peripheral blood markers of pathology and plasticity as well as mechanistic molecular assays with a focus on translation to humans.”

“The University of Maryland has a well-earned reputation as one of the leading research institutions advancing the promise of psychedelic medicines to solve some of humanity’s greatest mental health issues,” said Josh Bartch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mydecine. “Dr. Waddell in particular has done tremendous work in the field of behavioral neuroscience and we are excited to be a part of her scientific research. Applying a strict scientific understanding as to how our brain’s respond to psychedelic molecules like psilocybin will be tremendously important as we move forward to establish the protocols for our Phase 2A clinical trials and future research.”

Dr. Waddell is an Assistant Professor of Neuroscience at the University of Maryland. Her research focuses on developmental brain injury and recovery with a focus on sex differences. Dr. Waddell's training focused heavily on Pavlovian conditioning, learning and contextual modulation of acquired associations and she now applies this background to understand how to improve long-term functional outcomes post-brain injury.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (CSE: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

At the heart of Mydecine’s core philosophy is that psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy will continue to gain acceptance in the medical community with many of the world’s best accredited research organizations demonstrating its remarkable clinical effectiveness. Mydecine recognizes the responsibility associated with psychedelic-assisted therapy and will continue to position itself as a long-term leader across the spectrum of clinical trials, research, technology, and global supply. Mydecine has also successfully completed multiple acquisitions since its inception.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Mydecine Innovations Group Media Contacts

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer

contact@mydecineinc.com

Corp Communication:

Charles Lee, Investor Relations

corp@mydecineinc.com

+1 720-277-9879

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., please visit the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.mydecine.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof. This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, the availability and continuity of financing, the ability of the Company to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property, the Company's ability to bring its products to commercial production, continued growth of the global adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health industries, and the risks presented by the highly regulated and competitive market concerning the development, production, sale and use of the Company's products. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.