Global Litigation Funding Investment Market Share to Surpass USD 22,373 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Litigation Funding Investment Market in 2018 was approximately USD 10,916 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% and is anticipated to reach around USD 22,373 Million by 2027. Top market players are Apex Litigation Finance Limited, Deminor, Longford Capital Management, LP, Augusta Ventures Ltd., VALIDITY FINANCE, LLC, Woodsford Litigation Funding Ltd. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Litigation Funding Investment Market By Type (Commercial Litigation, International Arbitration, and Bankruptcy Claim), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and By Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Travel & Hospitality, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and Media & Entertainment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

“According to the research study, the global Litigation Funding Investment Market was estimated at USD 10,916 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 22,373 Million by 2027. The global Litigation Funding Investment Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027”.

The process of litigation funding is broadly referred to as the practice of providing money to a party for filing a legal suit in return for a share of any damages awarded or a share in the legal settlement. Litigation funding offers investors the avenue for expanding their range by taking part in a new asset class that does not correlate with traditional market instruments such as property, equities, bonds, or commodities. Precisely, litigation funding investment is also referred to as legal financing and third-party litigation funding.

Furthermore, for the last thirty years, litigation funding has begun to gain wide acceptance across the globe with countries such as Australia, the U.S., and the UK becoming the leading countries in this domain. Recently, the governments of countries like Canada, Singapore, and Hong Kong have introduced laws supporting the funding of legal claims demonstrating the trend towards wider acceptance.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players in the market include Apex Litigation Finance Limited, Deminor, Longford Capital Management, LP, Augusta Ventures Ltd., VALIDITY FINANCE, LLC, Woodsford Litigation Funding Ltd., Pravati Capital LLC, IMF Bentham Limited, Harbour Litigation Funding Limited, Burford Capital, SWIFT Financial, and Balance Legal Capital LLP.

Rise in the funding of frivolous litigations to spur the market trends

An increase in the investments of petty legal suits is likely to result in the massive market demand over the forecast timeline. Moreover, these legal suits have the ability to give high earnings and have low-risk potential.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of lawsuit funders across countries like the U.S. along with high-valued legal disputes involving multiple jurisdictions will sketch the profitable roadmap for the litigation funding investment industry during the period from 2019 to 2027.

In addition to this, the legalization of the lawsuit financing activities in Asian Countries like Hong Kong and Singapore will enlarge the scope of the business during the forecast period. Nevertheless, banning the lawsuit funding activities in a few of the countries and the risk of the financer losing the complete investment due to unfavorable ruling may deter the market expansion over the forecast timeslot.

Large enterprises to dominate the organization size segment in terms of revenue

The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline is due to high employee presence resulting in massive litigations against the firms. Apart from this, the giant firms have full-time legal advisors and consultants to fight the lawsuits and this can further promote segmental growth.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance segment to contribute a major revue share towards the overall market by 2027

The growth of the segment is owing to the acceptance of litigation funding activities in the emerging economies as well as developed countries across the globe.

Based on the type, the market is sectored into Commercial Litigation, International Arbitration, and Bankruptcy Claim. In terms of organization size, the industry is divided into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Application-wise, the market for litigation funding investment is sectored into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Travel & Hospitality, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and Media & Entertainment.

North America to lead the overall market growth in terms of value

The regional market dominance during the forecast period is subject to massive commercial litigation financing activities taking place in countries like the U.S. Moreover, giant firms are likely to make notable contributions towards the revenue growth of the litigation funding investment industry in the U.S.

Browse the full “Litigation Funding Investment Market By Type (Commercial Litigation, International Arbitration, and Bankruptcy Claim), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and By Application (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Travel & Hospitality, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and Media & Entertainment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/litigation-funding-investment-market-by-type-commercial-litigation-104

This report segments the Litigation Funding Investment market as follows:

Litigation Funding Investment Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Commercial Litigation

International Arbitration

Bankruptcy Claim

Litigation Funding Investment Market: By Organization Size Segment Analysis

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Litigation Funding Investment Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Travel & Hospitality

Manufacturing, Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Key Features of Litigation Funding Investment Market Report:

Litigation Funding Investment Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Litigation Funding Investment Market: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Litigation Funding Investment Market size, trend, and forecast analysis

Litigation Funding Investment Market segments’ trend and forecast

Litigation Funding Investment Market’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Litigation Funding Investment Market attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging Trends in the Litigation Funding Investment Market.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

