The Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Industry Encourages Reusable Packaging For Cost Efficiency

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Pharmaceutical logistics companies are encouraging the use of reusable packaging to transport pharmaceutical products. Reusable packaging can be made by combining aluminium-coated polyurethane, semi-active intelligent temperature-controlled containers, vacuum insulated panels and expanded polypropylene containers. Reusable containers result in lower carbon footprints than single-use packaging for pharmaceutical products, especially at high volumes. Reusable temperature-controlled packaging is also cost-efficient as compared to disposable packaging.

An example in TBRC’s pharmaceutical industry report, in 2018, Peli BioThermal, a UK based company that is engaged in providing temperature-controlled, thermally protected packaging and service solutions to the life sciences industry, launched an on demand rental program that allows the clients to receive and return the reusable Credo™ line of temperature-controlled packaging.

The global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market reached a value of nearly $90.30 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% since 2015. The healthcare logistics market is expected to reach $102.89 billion by 2025, and $130.03 billion by 2030.

The global pharmaceuticals and biologics logistics market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the pharmaceutical drugs market for logistics made up to 21% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include FedEx, UPS Inc., Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, and DSV Panalpina.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refrigerated-goods-trucking-global-market-report

Global Biologics Market - By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Others (IV or IP)), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-market

Pharmaceuticals Market - By Type (Pharmaceutical Drugs, Biologics), By Type Of Pharmaceutical Drugs (Cardiovascular Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs), By Type Of Biologics Drugs (Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceuticals-market

Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-cmo-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.