Advances In Technologies Throughout The Healthcare Industry Supports The Robotic Surgery Devices Market

The Business Research Company’s Robotic Surgery Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

The advances in surgical products and technologies in the healthcare industry are creating more opportunities in the surgical devices market, especially the robotic surgery systems market. Increasing investments in R&D are helping investors to create value for the customers by producing medical-surgical products like robotic surgery devices by using the latest technologies. With the use of robotic systems that are equipped with optical imaging, surgical tools, instruments, and accessories, the surgeries are made easier. Some of the surgical advances that are creating more value and opportunity in the healthcare industry include 3-D high definition endoscope (Multi-Angle Rear-Viewing Endoscopic tool) devices for brain surgery, smart surgical glasses (equipped with a video camera and head-mounted monitor) that act as computers and can be used for live observation of surgeries, surgical robots with artificial intelligence that acts as doctors, and humanoid robots which are used for highly critical surgeries in eye and brain. The other robotic surgery devices market trends include advanced surgical tools like remote robotics, which is used to assist with surgery from any remote location. Therefore, robotic surgery devices are playing an important role in the healthcare industry with their technological advancements and innovations.

The global robotic surgery devices market was expected to decline from $5.04 billion in 2019 to $4.84 billion in 2020 at a rate -3.91%. The decline was mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in other patients delaying their episodes of care. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $7.71 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 16.81%. North America accounts for the largest share in the global market.

