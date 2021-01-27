Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kinsale Capital Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Friday, February 19, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The release will also be available on the Company’s website, www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com.

To access the conference call, dial (844) 239-5282, conference ID# 1081715, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on April 19, 2021.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

For more information contact:

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
(804) 289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com


