Lakisha Collins-Bellamy Announces Her Candidacy For Yonkers City Council President

Collins-Bellamy Has Joined The Race To Make History As The First African American and Woman of Color To Be Elected President of the Yonkers City Council.

YONKERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEEmail: contact@lakishaforyonkers.com Phone: (914) 721-0082Lakisha Collins-Bellamy Enters Race for Yonkers City Council PresidentLakisha Collins-Bellamy, Esq. announces her candidacy for the Yonkers City Council President. On the heels of an historic election year, New York attorney Collins-Bellamy has joined the race to make history as the first African American and Woman of Color to be elected President of the Yonkers City Council.“I’m proud to share my vision that represents the heart of the city of Yonkers — our people,” said Collins-Bellamy, a life-long Yonkers resident, Democrat and graduate from Yonkers Public Schools, who is raising a family in her hometown. “I love my city, and we deserve leadership that meets the various needs of our city’s residents. We need diversity in the city’s workforce, an increase in affordable housing opportunities, quality education, and improved public safety measures — during and after COVID-19. As the City Council President, I will collaborate with local government officials and city agencies to build bridges and partnerships in an effort to develop a stronger Yonkers for all.”Collins-Bellamy brings her dedication and two decades of public service experience to aid in her efforts to become the next Yonkers City Council President. She serves as Legal Counsel with the Municipal Housing Authority of Yonkers (MHACY). In June 2020, Collins-Bellamy was appointed as a member of the Yonkers Board of Education Trustees. As a member of the Yonkers Police Reform Committee, Collins-Bellamy joins local community members, law enforcement, clergy and elected officials to rebuild police-community relations and redefine public safety. Dedicated to protecting the rights of fellow New Yorkers, she began her own law practice, The Collins Firm, LLC, where her legal team focuses on family law and real estate.Collins-Bellamy’s affiliations with numerous civic and community-based organizations include but are not limited to: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Westchester Black Women's Political Caucus (WBWPC) - Yonkers Chapter, National Council for Negro Women - Hudson Valley Section and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated. Collins-Bellamy lives in Yonkers, NY, with her husband and son. She enjoys traveling, reading and watching the New York Giants and the Knicks.For more information about Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Esq, and her campaign: https://www.lakishaforyonkers.com ###