District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 7.9 Percent in December

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 7.9 percent in December; this was an increase of 0.4 percentage points from the revised November rate. The District’s preliminary December job estimates show a decrease of 3,200 jobs, for a total of 752,400 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 3,800 jobs. The public sector increased by 600 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“We continue to see the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on DC’s labor force as providing financial relief and support to District residents and employers remains our priority,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “The Bowser administration’s ongoing investment in critical workforce services and the leveraging of public and private partnerships are keys to economic recovery.”

The number of employed District residents increased by 14,400 from 367,700 in November 2020 to 382,100 in December 2020. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 17,500 from 397,600 in November 2020 to 415,100 in December 2020. The labor force participation rate increased by 3.0 percentage points from 68.3 percent in November 2020 to 71.3 percent in December 2020.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector decreased by 200 jobs, after remaining unchanged in the prior month. With employment at 1,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 or 14.29 percent from one year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 400 jobs, after a decrease of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,800 jobs, jobs increased by 300 or 2.07 percent from one year ago.

Trade Transportation and Utilities sector increased by 100 jobs, after an increase of 700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 33,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,100 or 3.18 percent from one year ago.

Information sector decreased by 200 jobs, after a decrease of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 18,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 2,000 or 9.8 percent from one year ago.

Financial Activities sector remained the same, after a decrease of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 27,800 jobs, jobs decreased by 2,200 jobs or 7.33 percent from one year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 100 jobs, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 165,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 8,900 or 5.11 percent from one year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 400 jobs, after an increase of 900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 121,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 9,600 or 7.35 percent from one year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 2, 500 jobs, after an increase of 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 51,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 29,400 or 36.57 percent from one year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 500 jobs, after an increase of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 75,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 3,800 or 4.8 percent from one year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 14,400 over the month to 382,100. The civilian labor force increased by 17,500 to 415,100.

One year ago, total employment was 390,100 and the civilian labor force was 412,000.

The number of unemployed was 21,900, and the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.

NOTES: The December 2020 final and January 2021 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Monday, March 15, 2021. Historica1 jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available at here.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are arrived through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2019 annual benchmark revisions. Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.