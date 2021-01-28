Department of Transportation Seeks Public Input for Proposed Project to Reconstruct SD Highway 37 in Huron

Huron, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a virtual public meeting until February 5 to inform and obtain comments from area residents on the proposed project to reconstruct SD Highway 37 from 9th St. South to 3rd St. North in Huron. The proposed project will include grading, PCC surfacing, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, lighting, and traffic signals.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the department is posting project information on the department’s website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. This project website provides presentation materials, maps, and data to provide site background information, project scope, and schedule.

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to participate in the virtual public meeting. Comments and questions on the virtual public meeting will be accepted until February 5, 2021. Members of the public may submit questions or provide comments by completing an online form on the site, or by calling (605) 367-5680 Option 6.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

For further information regarding this project, contact Darin Johnson, Road Design Engineer at (605) 367-5680 Option 6 or by email at darin.johnson@state.sd.us.

