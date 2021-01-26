Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Proposes Tax Protections and Renews Call for Statewide Term Limits

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has filed two additional measures for consideration during the 2021 legislative session. One new proposal would expand state tax deductions for COVID-related federal income tax credits, while the other gives Missouri voters another opportunity to impose term limits on statewide office holders.

Senate Bill 405 builds on legislation Sen. Luetkemeyer sponsored in 2020 that shielded federal coronavirus stimulus payments from state income taxes. The new proposal exempts all federal COVID-19-related tax credits when Missourians calculate their taxable income.

“Federal coronavirus tax credits are intended to put money in the pockets of Missourians who have suffered hardship due to COVID-19. It makes no sense for our state government to reach into taxpayers’ pockets and take away that money,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “My legislation ensures that Missouri taxpayers keep the money they need to endure the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.”

A separate proposal put forth by Sen. Luetkemeyer gives Missouri voters an opportunity to limit how long statewide officials can hold office. Senate Joint Resolution 24 asks voters “Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to prohibit any person from serving more than two terms in each of the offices of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor?”

A previous constitutional amendment to enact term limits on statewide officials was narrowly rejected by voters in November 2020. Previously, voters overwhelmingly approved term limits for the governor, state treasurer and members of the Legislature. Senator Luetkemeyer says ballot language, written by the secretary of state’s office, left many Missourians confused as to the intent of the measure. This year, the proposed amendment to the constitution has clear ballot language drafted by the Legislature.

“This ballot language will give Missouri voters a clear choice to say whether they want any statewide election officials to remain in office indefinitely,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said.

